Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 17, 2023 / 4:00 AM

Loss of smell associated with frailty in older adults

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A new study found that the worse a person's sense of smell, the frailer that person was. This suggests that smell loss can be measurable and a potential risk factor for frailty in older adults. Photo by Eveline de Bruin/Pixabay
A new study found that the worse a person's sense of smell, the frailer that person was. This suggests that smell loss can be measurable and a potential risk factor for frailty in older adults. Photo by Eveline de Bruin/Pixabay

Doctors already test seniors' hearing and vision. Sense of smell could be added to screenings one day, according to researchers who found links between its loss and risk of frailty in older adults.

"We use our sense of smell to identify the threat of a fire or to enjoy the fragrance of flowers on a spring day. But just like vision and hearing, this sense weakens as we age," said study co-author Dr. Nicholas Rowan. He is an associate professor of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine, in Baltimore.

Advertisement

"We found that both impaired olfactory identification and sensitivity functions are associated with frailty, which is interesting because it shows that it's not just your aging brain at work here, but it may also be something peripheral, like something at the level of your nose that is able to predict our impending frailty and death," Rowan added in a Hopkins news release.

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from 1,160 older adults enrolled in the National Social Life, Health and Aging Project between 2015 and 2016.

RELATED Study: Smell, taste loss from COVID-19 can take up to two years to return

Participants, average age 76, were exposed to five scents to measure olfactory identification and six scents to measure sensitivity levels.

Advertisement

Olfactory sensitivity is the ability to detect an odor's presence. Olfactory identification is the ability to detect and name an odor. The latter relies on higher-order brain functioning to interpret and classify the odor.

These results were then matched to the participant's frailty score, based on five markers: weight loss; exhaustion; weakness; slow walking speed; and low physical activity.

RELATED Rapid loss of smell may predict Alzheimer's disease

The researchers found that for every one-point increase in both olfactory identification and sensitivity scores, there was a significant and meaningful reduction in frailty status. The study can't prove cause and effect, but the implication is that improvements in smell were associated with improved health status and resilience, the study authors noted.

The worse a person's sense of smell, the frailer that person was, according to the study results. This suggests that smell loss can be measurable and a potential risk factor for frailty in older adults.

The relationship of this loss of smell with unhealthy aging over time is unclear, but common consequences of smell loss include a loss of appetite, difficulty monitoring personal hygiene, depression and an inability to detect toxic fumes, Rowan said. This may be associated with weight loss, malnutrition, weakness, inadequate personal care, and potential injuries caused by gas leaks or fires.

Advertisement

Smell tests could help alert doctors that additional tests of mental functioning and other conditions are needed. Rowan said smell tests take only minutes and could be a valuable tool, given that the number of older adults in the United States is expected to double in the next three decades.

The findings were published recently in the Journals of Gerontology.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders has more on smell disorders.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Some marijuana smokers seem to have fewer nasal problems

Latest Headlines

Nature could be antidote to anxiety, blood pressure medications, study says
Health News // 5 hours ago
Nature could be antidote to anxiety, blood pressure medications, study says
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Nature could be the antidote to taking anxiety and blood pressure medications, according to a new study published in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine.
Artificial pancreas may help patients with Type 2 diabetes regulate blood sugar
Health News // 1 day ago
Artificial pancreas may help patients with Type 2 diabetes regulate blood sugar
An artificial pancreas has long been considered the holy grail for people with Type 1 diabetes, and new research suggests a more convenient version of this technology may help the millions of people living with Type 2 diabetes.
Antibiotic use may increase risk of bowel disease
Health News // 3 days ago
Antibiotic use may increase risk of bowel disease
Overuse of antibiotics may trigger inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), new research suggests.
Most clergy support medical approach to depression
Health News // 3 days ago
Most clergy support medical approach to depression
A nationwide survey found that 90% of clergy members embraced a medical understanding of the causes and treatment of depression. About 10% said they would recommend using religious means alone to address depression.
Smokers unlikely to turn to black market cigarettes after menthol ban
Health News // 3 days ago
Smokers unlikely to turn to black market cigarettes after menthol ban
Despite tobacco industry claims, a new study found that banning menthol-flavored cigarettes did not lead to more people purchasing illicit smokes.
Social isolation raises risk of dementia, but technology may help
Health News // 3 days ago
Social isolation raises risk of dementia, but technology may help
Social isolation is a substantial risk factor for dementia in older adults, according to a pair of studies that add evidence to past research on this threat.
Overall cancer deaths fall in U.S.; rates of prostate cancer rise
Health News // 3 days ago
Overall cancer deaths fall in U.S.; rates of prostate cancer rise
Cancer deaths continue to decline, dropping 33% since 1991 and saving an estimated 3.8 million lives, according to the American Cancer Society's annual statistics report.
Most long COVID symptoms fade within a year for those with mild infection
Health News // 4 days ago
Most long COVID symptoms fade within a year for those with mild infection
Most long COVID symptoms such as trouble breathing, mental fog and loss of taste or smell resolve within a year for those who had a mild COVID-19 infection.
Uganda declares Ebola outbreak over; vaccine trials stand ready
Health News // 4 days ago
Uganda declares Ebola outbreak over; vaccine trials stand ready
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Less than four months after the first Ebola case was confirmed in Uganda, the East African nation has declared the outbreak over.
Vaccination rate among kindergartners declines for second year in a row
Health News // 4 days ago
Vaccination rate among kindergartners declines for second year in a row
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The vaccination rate among kindergartners declined for a second year in a row, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Artificial pancreas may help patients with Type 2 diabetes regulate blood sugar
Artificial pancreas may help patients with Type 2 diabetes regulate blood sugar
Nature could be antidote to anxiety, blood pressure medications, study says
Nature could be antidote to anxiety, blood pressure medications, study says
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Antibiotic use may increase risk of bowel disease
Antibiotic use may increase risk of bowel disease
Smokers unlikely to turn to black market cigarettes after menthol ban
Smokers unlikely to turn to black market cigarettes after menthol ban
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement