Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 13, 2023 / 12:41 PM

Antibiotic use may increase risk of bowel disease

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
Among folks who were 40 or older, a new study found that antibiotics may increase the risk for bowel diseases, such as Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, for one to two years after use. Photo by Brett Hondow/Pixabay
Among folks who were 40 or older, a new study found that antibiotics may increase the risk for bowel diseases, such as Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, for one to two years after use. Photo by Brett Hondow/Pixabay

Overuse of antibiotics may trigger inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), new research suggests.

Among folks who were 40 or older, a new study found that antibiotics may increase the risk for bowel diseases, such as Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, for one to two years after use. And the greatest risk was posed by two classes of antibiotics - nitroimidazoles and fluoroquinolones - often used to treat gut infections.

Advertisement

The researchers said these drugs indiscriminately target all bacteria, not just those that cause disease.

"Antibiotics may impact the development of IBD through alteration of the microbiome," said lead researcher Dr. Adam Faye. He is an assistant professor at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, in New York City.

RELATED Researchers work on developing antibiotics for drug-resistant bacteria

To reduce your risk for IBD, Faye advises using antibiotics only when needed and not for viral diseases such as colds, flu or other respiratory and gastrointestinal illness.

Advertisement

"We want patients to improve quickly, so we may be more apt to prescribe an antibiotic in some of these settings, but in addition to exacerbating bacterial resistance patterns, this is another reason to practice antibiotic stewardship," Faye said. "In other words, use antibiotics when needed, but be cautious about prescribing them for an infection that will likely be self-limiting or is more likely viral."

Overuse of antibiotics can alter the bacterial balance in the gut, called the microbiome, with serious consequences, Faye warned.

RELATED Antibiotics may prevent stomach bleeding from long-term aspirin use

This study, however, doesn't prove that antibiotics cause inflammatory bowel disease, only that there appears to be a connection.

For the study, Faye's team used a Danish national medical database from 2000 to 2018 of more than 6.1 million Danes who had not been diagnosed with IBD. In all, 91% were prescribed at least one course of antibiotics during the study period.

From 2000 to 2018, more than 36,000 people were diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and nearly 17,000 with Crohn's disease.

RELATED Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans

Faye's team found that among people who had taken antibiotics, those between 10 and 40 years of age were 28% more likely to be diagnosed with IBD, as were 48% of 40- to 60-year-olds, and 47% of those in their 60s or older.

Advertisement

The risk was a little higher for Crohn's disease than for ulcerative colitis: 40% among those aged 10 to 40; 62% among 40- to 60-year-olds; and 51% among those in their 60s or older.

The researchers noted that the risk rose with each course of antibiotics - adding 11% to the risk for the youngest group, and 14% for the oldest.

Those who took five or more courses of antibiotics had the highest risk of developing an IBD: For those aged 10 to 40, risk jumped 69%. It doubled for those between 40 and 60, and was 95% higher for those in their 60s or older.

How much time had passed since taking antibiotics was also a factor. It was as much as 66% higher in the first two years, dropping to as little as 13% after four or five years.

Dr. Bethany DeVito, associate chief of ambulatory clinical gastroenterology at Northwell Health in Great Neck, N.Y., noted that the gut microbiome is very complex.

"Any alterations in the microbiome can lead to diseases in, especially, the GI tract with irritable bowel syndrome," she said, after reviewing the findings. "There's talk about it being a factor in causing inflammatory bowel disease, because of the inflammation that can come about from altering the microbiome."

Advertisement

Antibiotics can alter the microbiome and cause diarrhea, gas and bloating. So, DeVito said, the link with IBD is not surprising.

"Only use antibiotics if you have a clear indication for it," she advised. "Many patients want antibiotics for all sorts of illnesses and doctors may find it hard to resist prescribing them."

These requests can be annoying, and doctors must hold their ground and say no, DeVito said.

"Everyone's looking for a magic pill without realizing that there are consequences to that magic," she said.

The study was published online recently in the journal Gut.

More information

There's more about inflammatory bowel disease at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Most clergy support medical approach to depression
Health News // 1 hour ago
Most clergy support medical approach to depression
A nationwide survey found that 90% of clergy members embraced a medical understanding of the causes and treatment of depression. About 10% said they would recommend using religious means alone to address depression.
Smokers unlikely to turn to black market cigarettes after menthol ban
Health News // 2 hours ago
Smokers unlikely to turn to black market cigarettes after menthol ban
Despite tobacco industry claims, a new study found that banning menthol-flavored cigarettes did not lead to more people purchasing illicit smokes.
Social isolation raises risk of dementia, but technology may help
Health News // 2 hours ago
Social isolation raises risk of dementia, but technology may help
Social isolation is a substantial risk factor for dementia in older adults, according to a pair of studies that add evidence to past research on this threat.
Overall cancer deaths fall in U.S.; rates of prostate cancer rise
Health News // 8 hours ago
Overall cancer deaths fall in U.S.; rates of prostate cancer rise
Cancer deaths continue to decline, dropping 33% since 1991 and saving an estimated 3.8 million lives, according to the American Cancer Society's annual statistics report.
Most long COVID symptoms fade within a year for those with mild infection
Health News // 9 hours ago
Most long COVID symptoms fade within a year for those with mild infection
Most long COVID symptoms such as trouble breathing, mental fog and loss of taste or smell resolve within a year for those who had a mild COVID-19 infection.
Uganda declares Ebola outbreak over; vaccine trials stand ready
Health News // 14 hours ago
Uganda declares Ebola outbreak over; vaccine trials stand ready
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Less than four months after the first Ebola case was confirmed in Uganda, the East African nation has declared the outbreak over.
Vaccination rate among kindergarteners declines for second year in a row
Health News // 21 hours ago
Vaccination rate among kindergarteners declines for second year in a row
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The vaccination rate among kindergartens declined for a second year in a row, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday.
Simple blood test may detect cancer by identifying broken DNA
Health News // 21 hours ago
Simple blood test may detect cancer by identifying broken DNA
Researchers are reporting progress on a blood test that can detect multiple cancers in a relatively simpler, and potentially less pricey, way than other tests under development.
More than 750 dead in Malawi's worst cholera outbreak in 20 years
Health News // 22 hours ago
More than 750 dead in Malawi's worst cholera outbreak in 20 years
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- According to Malawi's Health Minister, 773 people have died in Malawi's worst cholera outbreak in 20 years. In the past 24 hours, 458 new cases were reported.
AHA News: Uric acid may raise risk for irregular heartbeat later in life
Health News // 23 hours ago
AHA News: Uric acid may raise risk for irregular heartbeat later in life
High levels of uric acid in midlife may significantly raise the risk for a serious type of irregular heartbeat in the decades that follow, even in people without traditional risk factors, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
AHA News: Uric acid may raise risk for irregular heartbeat later in life
AHA News: Uric acid may raise risk for irregular heartbeat later in life
Simple blood test may detect cancer by identifying broken DNA
Simple blood test may detect cancer by identifying broken DNA
More than 750 dead in Malawi's worst cholera outbreak in 20 years
More than 750 dead in Malawi's worst cholera outbreak in 20 years
Most long COVID symptoms fade within a year for those with mild infection
Most long COVID symptoms fade within a year for those with mild infection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement