Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 12, 2023 / 1:36 PM

Breast milk from vaccinated moms may protect infants from COVID-19

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Antibodies found in the blood plasma and milk of mothers were better able to neutralize the COVID-19 virus, though they decreased six months after vaccination, a new study found. Photo by fancycrave1/Pixabay
Antibodies found in the blood plasma and milk of mothers were better able to neutralize the COVID-19 virus, though they decreased six months after vaccination, a new study found. Photo by fancycrave1/Pixabay

Infants too young to be vaccinated for COVID-19 get some protection from their mothers' breast milk, researchers say.

The new study follows up on findings published in 2021 that showed the breast milk of vaccinated people contained antibodies against the COVID-19 virus.

Advertisement

For the study, researchers analyzed infants' stool.

"Our first study showed there were SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the breast milk, but we couldn't say if those antibodies were getting through the babies' gastrointestinal tract and possibly providing protection there," said senior study author Joseph Larkin III. He is an associate professor in the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, in Gainesville.

RELATED Preemies who receive mother's own milk may do better in school, study says

Larkin and his team used a technique known as a neutralization assay to show that the antibodies found in the infants' stool offered protection against the virus.

"The antibodies run interference and don't let the virus get to the cells," Larkin said in a university news release.

Even though people think of COVID-19 as a respiratory virus, it can invade the gut. Finding antibodies there is significant, the researchers said.

RELATED Breastfed children score higher on cognitive tests

"The antibodies ingested through breast milk may provide a protective coating in the infants' mouths and gastrointestinal tract," said first author Dr. Vivian Valcarce Luaces, a postdoctoral fellowship trainee in neonatology.

Advertisement

Antibodies found in the blood plasma and milk of the mothers were better able to neutralize the virus, though they decreased six months after vaccination, the findings showed.

Study co-author Dr. Josef Neu, a professor of pediatrics in the University of Florida College of Medicine, said the two studies combined offer a more complete picture.

RELATED Study finds no evidence of COVID-19 transmission via breast milk

"In our research, we're following the journey of the antibodies, from the time they are produced in mom after vaccination and now through the baby's digestive system," Neu said. "The next question is whether those babies are less likely to get COVID-19."

This study included 37 mothers and 25 infants, and larger studies are needed, the researchers noted.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 vaccination for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant or who may become pregnant in the future.

About 70% of pregnant women in the United States have had a primary COVID-19 vaccine and 14% have had a bivalent booster.

Infants can't be vaccinated against COVID-19 until they are 6 months old.

The findings were published Thursday in the Journal of Perinatology.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 vaccination.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

AHA News: Uric acid may raise risk for irregular heartbeat later in life
Health News // 19 minutes ago
AHA News: Uric acid may raise risk for irregular heartbeat later in life
High levels of uric acid in midlife may significantly raise the risk for a serious type of irregular heartbeat in the decades that follow, even in people without traditional risk factors, new research shows.
FDA approves drug-combo Airsupra to treat asthma in adults
Health News // 43 minutes ago
FDA approves drug-combo Airsupra to treat asthma in adults
Adults with asthma now have a new rescue medication to turn to after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Airsupra on Wednesday.
Black, Hispanic patients with epilepsy less likely to get latest treatment
Health News // 57 minutes ago
Black, Hispanic patients with epilepsy less likely to get latest treatment
American adults who have epilepsy and are Black or Hispanic are less likely than White adults to be prescribed the latest medications, according to new research.
Happy, loved teens have better heart health later
Health News // 10 hours ago
Happy, loved teens have better heart health later
When teenagers feel good about themselves and their lives, it may also do their hearts good in the long run, a new study suggests.
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Health News // 13 hours ago
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A new study finds six minutes of high-intensity exercise could delay the onset of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, by increasing production of a protein that helps with memory.
Medical clowns' impact on healing is no joke, study finds
Health News // 17 hours ago
Medical clowns' impact on healing is no joke, study finds
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A new study provides evidence that medical clowning delivers real results for patients and healthcare workers.
WHO: XBB.1.5. COVID-19 variant spreads faster, isn't more dangerous
Health News // 23 hours ago
WHO: XBB.1.5. COVID-19 variant spreads faster, isn't more dangerous
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The XBB.1.5. COVID-19 variant is more infectious than other variants, but not more dangerous, the World Health Organization said in a risk assessment report Wednesday.
Symptoms of menopause may emerge well before menstruation ends
Health News // 1 day ago
Symptoms of menopause may emerge well before menstruation ends
Mood swings. Hot flashes. Night sweats. Bad sleep. These are all debilitating symptoms of menopause, but now new research suggests they can start long before a woman stops having periods.
COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rises overall, declines in some countries
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rises overall, declines in some countries
While COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rose around the world between 2021 and 2022, wide gaps remain, according to new research.
Alzheimer's Foundation recommends annual memory screenings
Health News // 1 day ago
Alzheimer's Foundation recommends annual memory screenings
Many conditions cause memory issues, and early detection is essential for effective treatment, according to a national Alzheimer's disease organization.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Few men who apply to be sperm donors make the cut
Few men who apply to be sperm donors make the cut
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
WHO: XBB.1.5. COVID-19 variant spreads faster, isn't more dangerous
WHO: XBB.1.5. COVID-19 variant spreads faster, isn't more dangerous
Symptoms of menopause may emerge well before menstruation ends
Symptoms of menopause may emerge well before menstruation ends
Medical clowns' impact on healing is no joke, study finds
Medical clowns' impact on healing is no joke, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement