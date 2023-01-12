Vaccination rate among kindergarteners declines for second year in a row

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The vaccination rate among children starting kindergarten dropped for a second year in a row, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Thursday.
"During the 2021-22 school year, coverage with MMR, DTaP, polio, and varicella vaccines among kindergarten children was approximately 93% nationwide for each vaccine, lower than the 94% coverage reported during the 2020-21 school year, and the 95% coverage reported during the 2019-20 school year," the report said.