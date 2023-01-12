Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 12, 2023 / 2:11 PM

FDA approves drug-combo Airsupra to treat asthma in adults

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
The drug is the first approved to combine albuterol (a beta-2 adrenergic agonist) and budesonide (a corticosteroid). Photo by InspiredImages/Pixabay
The drug is the first approved to combine albuterol (a beta-2 adrenergic agonist) and budesonide (a corticosteroid). Photo by InspiredImages/Pixabay

Adults with asthma now have a new rescue medication to turn to after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Airsupra on Wednesday.

The drug is the first approved to combine albuterol (a beta-2 adrenergic agonist) and budesonide (a corticosteroid).

Advertisement

It's meant for the as-needed treatment or prevention of bronchoconstriction (narrowed airways) and to reduce the risk of asthma attacks in patients with asthma aged 18 and older.

This medication is also the first approved in the United States to contain an inhaled corticosteroid approved as a reliever rather than as a controller of asthma symptoms.

RELATED Adults with severe asthma may face higher risk of heart attack, stroke

Asthma affects 24 million Americans, with symptoms that vary by person and can change over time. A long-term condition, it causes the airways to become inflamed and narrow. Someone having an asthma attack might cough, wheeze, feel chest tightness and be short of breath.

Prior to the approval, the FDA evaluated the drug's effectiveness in reducing severe asthma attacks in a randomized, double-blind, controlled study with patients who had moderate to severe asthma.

The patients in the study were randomly assigned to use either Airsupra or just albuterol on its own. Patients received treatment for at least 24 weeks.

Advertisement

The researchers looked at the time a patient had to the first severe asthma attack that required systemic corticosteroids for at least three days or an emergency room visit that led to taking the steroids or hospitalization for at least 24 hours. Adult patients treated with Airsupra had a 28% reduction in the risk of a severe asthma attack compared to those using just the albuterol. Airsupra is taken through two oral inhalations.

Patients should not use more than six doses, a total of 12 inhalations, in a 24-hour period, according to the FDA. Those who have cardiovascular disorders, convulsive disorders, hyperthyroidism, diabetes and ketoacidosis effects should use the drug with caution. Patients should also not use Airsupra if they're hypersensitive to the ingredients, the FDA advised.

Most common side effects for those taking Airsupra were headache, an oral yeast infection, cough and difficulty speaking.

RELATED Children's asthma care may suffer when parent is depressed

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on asthma.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Some schools cite liability fears for failing to stock asthma inhalers

Latest Headlines

Black, Hispanic patients with epilepsy less likely to get latest treatment
Health News // 38 minutes ago
Black, Hispanic patients with epilepsy less likely to get latest treatment
American adults who have epilepsy and are Black or Hispanic are less likely than White adults to be prescribed the latest medications, according to new research.
Breast milk from vaccinated moms may protect infants from COVID-19
Health News // 59 minutes ago
Breast milk from vaccinated moms may protect infants from COVID-19
Infants too young to be vaccinated for COVID-19 get some protection from their mothers' breast milk, researchers say.
Happy, loved teens have better heart health later
Health News // 10 hours ago
Happy, loved teens have better heart health later
When teenagers feel good about themselves and their lives, it may also do their hearts good in the long run, a new study suggests.
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Health News // 13 hours ago
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A new study finds six minutes of high-intensity exercise could delay the onset of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, by increasing production of a protein that helps with memory.
Medical clowns' impact on healing is no joke, study finds
Health News // 17 hours ago
Medical clowns' impact on healing is no joke, study finds
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A new study provides evidence that medical clowning delivers real results for patients and healthcare workers.
WHO: XBB.1.5. COVID-19 variant spreads faster, isn't more dangerous
Health News // 23 hours ago
WHO: XBB.1.5. COVID-19 variant spreads faster, isn't more dangerous
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The XBB.1.5. COVID-19 variant is more infectious than other variants, but not more dangerous, the World Health Organization said in a risk assessment report Wednesday.
Symptoms of menopause may emerge well before menstruation ends
Health News // 23 hours ago
Symptoms of menopause may emerge well before menstruation ends
Mood swings. Hot flashes. Night sweats. Bad sleep. These are all debilitating symptoms of menopause, but now new research suggests they can start long before a woman stops having periods.
COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rises overall, declines in some countries
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rises overall, declines in some countries
While COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rose around the world between 2021 and 2022, wide gaps remain, according to new research.
Alzheimer's Foundation recommends annual memory screenings
Health News // 1 day ago
Alzheimer's Foundation recommends annual memory screenings
Many conditions cause memory issues, and early detection is essential for effective treatment, according to a national Alzheimer's disease organization.
Researchers develop molecular profile of endometriosis
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers develop molecular profile of endometriosis
Few good treatment options exist for the millions of women dealing with the intense pain caused by endometriosis, but researchers say a new "cellular atlas" could help.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Few men who apply to be sperm donors make the cut
Few men who apply to be sperm donors make the cut
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
WHO: XBB.1.5. COVID-19 variant spreads faster, isn't more dangerous
WHO: XBB.1.5. COVID-19 variant spreads faster, isn't more dangerous
Symptoms of menopause may emerge well before menstruation ends
Symptoms of menopause may emerge well before menstruation ends
Medical clowns' impact on healing is no joke, study finds
Medical clowns' impact on healing is no joke, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement