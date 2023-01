The World Health Organization says the XBB.1.5. COVID-19 variant is more infectious, but not more dangerous, than other known variants. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said the Omicron XBB.1.5. COVID-19 variant, known for its resistance to antibodies, does not have any known mutations that cause more harm to people than the other variants. "XBB.1.5. does not carry any mutation known to be associated with potential change in severity," according to a WHO risk assessment released Wednesday. Advertisement

"Along with BQ.1 variants, XBB variants are the most antibody-resistant variants to date," the assessment said.

While the WHO hasn't identified any characteristics that make XBB.1.5. more dangerous to a person who is already infected, the organization pointed out that the variant appears to be more infectious than others.

"Based on its genetic characteristics and early growth rate estimates, XBB.1.5. may contribute to increases in case incidence," the report said.

The XBB.1.5. variant accounted for 2% of U.S. COVID-19 cases at the start of December, but that rose sharply to 27.6% in the first week of January, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.