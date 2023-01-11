Trending
Health News
Jan. 11, 2023

Medical clowns' impact on healing is no joke, study finds

By Joe Fisher
Medical clowns have long been introduced to patients to lift their spirits and bring them a smile during an otherwise difficult time, but a new study provides evidence that clowning delivers real results for patients and healthcare workers. File Photo by UPI
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Medical clowns have long been introduced to patients to lift their spirits and bring them a smile during an otherwise difficult time, but a new study provides evidence that clowning delivers real results for patients and healthcare workers.

Medical clowns, also called therapeutic clowns, give pediatric patients and families a voice, improving their ability to communicate with caregivers. They also act as an intermediary for doctors, encouraging patients to follow their treatment plans closely.

"From the moment they enter the room, the clowns form a bond with the patients, strengthen them and give them power and status within the medical system," said Prof. Karnieli-Miller of Tel Aviv University's department of medical education.

"They do this through an initial connection to the patients' voice, and even to the patients' reluctance to implement therapeutic recommendations -- an emotional connection that often results in the patient changing their position and cooperating with the medical staff."

The study published in the journal Qualitative Health Research found that medical clowns possess at least 40 significant qualities that yield measurable results in a patient's path toward healing.

Along with their role in patient/doctor communication, clowns distract patients from pain and stress by creating a playful environment. They work closely with other therapists to navigate moments of contention to keep treatment at the forefront.

The clowns involved in the study were part of the Dream Doctors Project, a nonprofit program that integrates professional medical clowns into healthcare settings in Israel. The clowns were observed in action, analyzed on video and interviewed in a systematic approach.

Karnieli-Miller said by establishing concrete research on medical clowning, it will open the opportunity for clowns to enhance their training and improve their skills.

"If professionals in the healthcare field will know how and when to cooperate with the medical clowns, they will be able to help patients overcome challenges, and at the same time they may be more tolerant of the clowns' 'disruption' of the hospital care regimen," she said in a press release from TAU.

"This appreciation of the clowns' contribution will provide the clowns with the time and space to connect with patients and help and encourage patients to become more active participants in their treatment plan, important goals all health professionals aspire to."

