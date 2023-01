Researchers at Johns Hopkins University that older adults with hearing loss were more likely to suffer from dementia. Photo by BillionPhotos.com/Shutterstock

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Older adults with greater severity of hearing loss are more likely to have dementia, according to a new study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Prior studies have also shown that hearing loss might be a contributing factor to dementia, and that treating it may lower dementia risk. Advertisement

"This study refines what we've observed about the link between hearing loss and dementia, and builds support for public health action to improve hearing care access," said lead author Alison Huang, PhD, MPH, a senior research associate in the Bloomberg School's Department of Epidemiology.

The study looked at 2,400 individuals, half of whom were over 80. The results showed a clear association between severity of hearing loss and dementia.

Prevalence of dementia among the participants with moderate to severe hearing loss was 61% higher than among those who had normal hearing.

The authors noted that the reason for hearing loss being linked to dementia is not yet clear.