Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 9, 2023 / 2:13 PM

Stroke deaths drop in U.S., but study shows rise in strokes is likely

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Without further improvements in stroke prevention or treatment, the most recent figures show stroke death totals rising as millennials age. Photo by F. Muhammad/Pixabay
Without further improvements in stroke prevention or treatment, the most recent figures show stroke death totals rising as millennials age. Photo by F. Muhammad/Pixabay

U.S. stroke deaths have dramatically declined in the past several decades. But, researchers caution, their new study also found the potential for a resurgence.

"After nearly four decades of declining stroke-related mortality, the risk appears to be increasing in the United States. Our research underscores the need for novel strategies to combat this alarming trend," said lead study author Cande Ananth. He is chief of epidemiology and biostatistics in the obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences department at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, N.J.

Advertisement

"This study didn't identify a cause for this trend, but other research suggests the main culprits are increasing rates of obesity and diabetes," Ananth said in a Rutgers news release.

The analysis of U.S. stroke deaths from 1975 to 2019 found that stroke deaths plummeted from 88 per 100,000 for women to 31. They dropped from 112 per 100,000 to 39 for men.

RELATED Doctors: Quitting smoking provides health benefits within minutes

Total stroke deaths fell despite the rise in age-adjusted risk because rates grow substantially with age.

Without further improvements in stroke prevention or treatment, the most recent figures show stroke death totals rising as millennials age. (Millennials were born roughly from the 1980s through 1990s.)

Advertisement

While age-adjusted stroke deaths per 100,000 people bottomed out in 2014, they climbed again during the study period's last five years.

RELATED Singing may help stroke patients regain language skills

"Starting around 1960, the later you were born, the higher your risk of suffering a fatal ischemic stroke at any particular age," Ananth said.

For the study, the researchers used a comprehensive death-certificate database to identify virtually every adult under the age of 85 who died from a stroke during the 44 years of the study period. There were more than 4.3 million stroke deaths in all.

The investigators detected a steady rise in age-adjusted stroke risk from the late 1950s to the early 1990s.

RELATED 'Bad' cholesterol, high blood pressure combo may heighten risk of heart attack, stroke

The study also found that ischemic strokes have declined more than hemorrhagic strokes. In ischemic strokes, blood vessels to the brain are blocked. In hemorrhagic strokes, blood vessels leak or burst.

The fatality rate for ischemic strokes fell roughly 80%, compared to 65% for hemorrhagic strokes, the researchers noted.

Disparities between men and women diminished with age, the findings showed. While at age 55, men were more than twice as likely as women to have a fatal stroke, the rates were virtually identical at age 85.

The findings were recently published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute has more on stroke causes and risks.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

New guidelines call for aggressive treatment of childhood obesity
Health News // 40 minutes ago
New guidelines call for aggressive treatment of childhood obesity
A leading pediatricians' group has issued new guidelines on treating obesity in children and teens that, for the first time, call for early, aggressive intervention that can include weight-loss drugs and surgery.
Kids2 Rocking Sleepers recalled after 15 infants die
Health News // 1 hour ago
Kids2 Rocking Sleepers recalled after 15 infants die
Following the deaths of 15 infants, families are advised to immediately stop using all models of Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, according to a second recall notice.
Suicidal services members who keep feelings secret more likely to store guns unsafely
Health News // 1 hour ago
Suicidal services members who keep feelings secret more likely to store guns unsafely
Military service members who conceal their suicidal thoughts are also more likely to store their guns unsafely, a new study reveals.
New system for allocating donor lungs eliminates geographical barrier
Health News // 5 hours ago
New system for allocating donor lungs eliminates geographical barrier
A new way of allocating donor lungs that eliminates geographical restrictions could save more lives, new research suggests.
COVID-19, flu continue to cause misery in U.S., CDC says
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19, flu continue to cause misery in U.S., CDC says
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to steadily rise across the United States, the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is "spreading quickly" and at least 22 million people have gotten the flu, U.S. health officials said Friday.
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug seen by experts as big advance, but no miracle
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug seen by experts as big advance, but no miracle
WASHINGTON, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an Alzheimer's drug, lecanemab, to be sold under the brand name Leqembi, which has modestly slowed cognitive decline in some people in the early stages of the disease.
Study: Informing doctors of fatal ODs linked to fewer opioid prescriptions
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Informing doctors of fatal ODs linked to fewer opioid prescriptions
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- One partial solution to the U.S. opioid crisis is to tell doctors when their patients have died from an overdose, a study published Friday suggests.
Exercise programs linked to reduced depression in children, teens
Health News // 3 days ago
Exercise programs linked to reduced depression in children, teens
An antidote to teenage depression might be found in school gymnasiums and on sports fields, a major new review argues.
Generous parental leave improves new mothers' mental health
Health News // 3 days ago
Generous parental leave improves new mothers' mental health
Generous parental leave policies at work can do wonders for new moms' mental health. This is among the key findings of a new review of 45 studies.
Medical, surgical abortions are safe, effective, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Medical, surgical abortions are safe, effective, study shows
Both medical (pill-based) and surgical first-trimester abortions are safe and effective, although there were slightly more complications seen with medical abortion, a new study showed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves Alzheimer's drug seen by experts as big advance, but no miracle
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug seen by experts as big advance, but no miracle
COVID-19, flu continue to cause misery in U.S., CDC says
COVID-19, flu continue to cause misery in U.S., CDC says
Study: Informing doctors of fatal ODs linked to fewer opioid prescriptions
Study: Informing doctors of fatal ODs linked to fewer opioid prescriptions
New system for allocating donor lungs eliminates geographical barrier
New system for allocating donor lungs eliminates geographical barrier
Kids2 Rocking Sleepers recalled after 15 infants die
Kids2 Rocking Sleepers recalled after 15 infants die
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement