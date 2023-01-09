Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 9, 2023 / 9:23 AM

New system for allocating donor lungs eliminates geographical barrier

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
New system for allocating donor lungs will prioritize a candidate's medical needs. Photo by Guzel Studio/Shutterstock
New system for allocating donor lungs will prioritize a candidate's medical needs. Photo by Guzel Studio/Shutterstock

A new way of allocating donor lungs that eliminates geographical restrictions could save more lives, new research suggests.

In early 2023, the current U.S. system, which looks for compatible candidates within a fixed radius, will be replaced by the Composite Allocation Score. The new score will prioritize a candidate's medical needs.

Advertisement

"The importance of removing the geographical barrier can't be overstated here," said study author Dr. Maryam Valapour, senior investigator for lung transplantation at the U.S. Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR). "The Composite Allocation Score system's goal of making access to lung transplant more equitable for all candidates in the United States will help reduce waitlist [death rates] and we hope will even improve post-transplant survival over time."

The current system gauges donor and recipient compatibility, geographical restrictions and prioritizes calculated survival after transplant, according to a study led by Valapour and colleagues at the SRTR and the Cleveland Clinic, where she is director of lung transplant outcomes.

RELATED Study: Severely damaged lungs can be regenerated for transplant

That system first looks at compatibility within a 250-mile radius. But someone who needs the lungs more quickly may live just outside that boundary.

The new system is meant to improve equity in organ allocation by prioritizing a patient's medical needs and eliminating geographical boundaries.

Advertisement

To investigate the potential impact of the change, Valapour's team tested six alternate scenarios in 10 simulations. They used data from individuals who had been on the waiting list from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2019.

RELATED Device to help doctors choose lungs for transplant approved by FDA

Depending on the scenario, waitlist deaths decreased anywhere from 36% to 47%, in the Composite Allocation Score system.

Across all scenarios, this led to improved measures of equity, the researchers reported. Post-transplant survival also rose.

"With more candidates added to the waitlist every day, access to available lungs is incredibly important," said study co-author Dr. Carli Lehr, a pulmonary and critical care physician at the Cleveland Clinic, in Ohio.

RELATED Universal donor organs could eliminate need to match blood type

"The Composite Allocation Score system will help those on the waitlist overcome challenges associated with their proximity to potential donors," Lehr explained in a clinic news release.

The new system could set a precedent for all organs for the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network and the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the researchers said. UNOS is the private, non-profit that manages the U.S. organ transplantation system.

Last year, more than 3,000 people were added to the lung transplant waitlist. More than 2,600 lung transplants were performed. A shortage of available organs still exists in the United States.

Advertisement

The study findings were recently published online in the American Journal of Transplantation.

More information

The United Network for Organ Sharing has more on how to become an organ donor.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19, flu continue to cause misery in U.S., CDC says
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19, flu continue to cause misery in U.S., CDC says
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to steadily rise across the United States, the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is "spreading quickly" and at least 22 million people have gotten the flu, U.S. health officials said Friday.
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug seen by experts as big advance, but no miracle
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug seen by experts as big advance, but no miracle
WASHINGTON, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an Alzheimer's drug, lecanemab, to be sold under the brand name Leqembi, which has modestly slowed cognitive decline in some people in the early stages of the disease.
Study: Informing doctors of fatal ODs linked to fewer opioid prescriptions
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Informing doctors of fatal ODs linked to fewer opioid prescriptions
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- One partial solution to the U.S. opioid crisis is to tell doctors when their patients have died from an overdose, a study published Friday suggests.
Exercise programs linked to reduced depression in children, teens
Health News // 3 days ago
Exercise programs linked to reduced depression in children, teens
An antidote to teenage depression might be found in school gymnasiums and on sports fields, a major new review argues.
Generous parental leave improves new mothers' mental health
Health News // 3 days ago
Generous parental leave improves new mothers' mental health
Generous parental leave policies at work can do wonders for new moms' mental health. This is among the key findings of a new review of 45 studies.
Medical, surgical abortions are safe, effective, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Medical, surgical abortions are safe, effective, study shows
Both medical (pill-based) and surgical first-trimester abortions are safe and effective, although there were slightly more complications seen with medical abortion, a new study showed.
More women seek permanent contraception after Supreme Court abortion decision
Health News // 3 days ago
More women seek permanent contraception after Supreme Court abortion decision
More women are asking about permanent contraception in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that eliminated a federal right to abortion, according to the Southern California medical system.
Giving up alcohol for 'dry January' could boost health
Health News // 3 days ago
Giving up alcohol for 'dry January' could boost health
Having a "dry January," or giving up alcohol for the first month of the year can have many health benefits, from sleeping better and having more time for other hobbies to saving money.
Animal study shows promise for treatment of penile injuries
Health News // 3 days ago
Animal study shows promise for treatment of penile injuries
A new study on pigs shows promise for repairing penile injuries in humans.
WHO: China is underrepresenting severity of COVID-19 outbreak
Health News // 4 days ago
WHO: China is underrepresenting severity of COVID-19 outbreak
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization is calling on China to be more transparent concerning the severity of its COVID-19 outbreak, stating the Asian nation has been underreporting its number of hospitalizations and deaths.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Informing doctors of fatal ODs linked to fewer opioid prescriptions
Study: Informing doctors of fatal ODs linked to fewer opioid prescriptions
COVID-19, flu continue to cause misery in U.S., CDC says
COVID-19, flu continue to cause misery in U.S., CDC says
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug seen by experts as big advance, but no miracle
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug seen by experts as big advance, but no miracle
Cannabis screening urged before surgeries requiring anesthesia
Cannabis screening urged before surgeries requiring anesthesia
Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement