Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 9, 2023 / 2:20 PM

New guidelines call for aggressive treatment of childhood obesity

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
New guidelines recommend families of children aged 6 and up should work with their pediatricians on behavior and lifestyle changes to address obesity. Photo by mojzagrebinfo/Pixabay
New guidelines recommend families of children aged 6 and up should work with their pediatricians on behavior and lifestyle changes to address obesity. Photo by mojzagrebinfo/Pixabay

A leading pediatricians' group has issued new guidelines on treating obesity in children and teens that, for the first time, call for early, aggressive intervention that can include weight-loss drugs and surgery.

"There is no evidence that 'watchful waiting' or delayed treatment is appropriate for children with obesity," Dr. Sandra Hassink, an author of the new American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines and vice chair of the Clinical Practice Guideline Subcommittee on Obesity, said in a statement.

Advertisement

About 20% of U.S. children now live with obesity, about 15 million children altogether, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new guidelines recommend against watching and waiting, instead suggesting families of children aged 6 and up should work with their pediatricians on behavior and lifestyle changes. In some cases, families of children aged 2 to 5 should, too, the guidelines recommend. This should include at least 26 hours of counseling over about a year.

Advertisement

The new guidelines also suggest that pediatricians should offer obese children aged 12 and up new weight-loss drugs that include Orlistat, Saxenda, Qsymia and Wegovy. Phentermine is approved for kids over 16 years of age, the guidelines said.

"The breakthrough that happened in the last few years was people started realizing that there are hormones made in the gut that have multiple roles related to obesity. By targeting these, medications can help people feel full faster and help stabilize insulin levels," Dr. Joan Han, chief of the division of pediatric endocrinology and diabetes at Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital in New York City, told NBC News.

Still, the drugs are expensive and not all insurance companies will cover them. Wegovy, which was just approved for ages 12 and up last month after earlier approval for adults, costs about $1,500 a month, NBC News reported.

RELATED Type 2 diabetes unrelated to obesity in 1 in 4 childhood cases

The new AAP guidelines also recommend discussing weight-loss (or "bariatric") surgery with teens aged 13 and up who have severe obesity.

"The sooner, the better for many things," Han said. "There is research that shows that getting bariatric surgery sooner can reverse health issues like type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, which is why surgery should be considered for pediatric patients."

Advertisement

Still, medications and surgery are not first-line treatments, Hassink cautioned.

RELATED Weight-loss surgery may relieve urinary incontinence

They should only be considered if lifestyle changes haven't worked and only in special circumstances, she added.

Hassink told NBC News that lifestyle changes may be especially hard to adopt for overworked and low-income families.

"There are a huge number of drivers of obesity that come from the environment itself. The more adverse the environment around you, the harder it is to live a healthy lifestyle," Hassink explained. "There is work going on, but we can safely say that all of us in this country are living in an environment that tends to promote obesity across the board."

The new guidelines also recommend changes to public health policies that would create safe, walkable neighborhoods and giving schools tools for supporting healthy lifestyles.

"We can recommend more servings of vegetables and more fun physical activity. However, if a person's neighborhood has no grocery stores to shop at or sidewalks or parks to walk in, these recommendations are not realistic," Dr. Roy Kim, a pediatric endocrinologist at Cleveland Clinic Children's, in Ohio, told NBC News. "The best, most effective, safest and most economical approach will always be prevention."

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on childhood obesity.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Exercise programs linked to reduced depression in children, teens

Latest Headlines

Stroke deaths drop in U.S., but study shows rise in strokes is likely
Health News // 35 minutes ago
Stroke deaths drop in U.S., but study shows rise in strokes is likely
U.S. stroke deaths have dramatically declined in the past several decades. But, researchers caution, their new study also found the potential for a resurgence.
Kids2 Rocking Sleepers recalled after 15 infants die
Health News // 48 minutes ago
Kids2 Rocking Sleepers recalled after 15 infants die
Following the deaths of 15 infants, families are advised to immediately stop using all models of Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, according to a second recall notice.
Suicidal services members who keep feelings secret more likely to store guns unsafely
Health News // 1 hour ago
Suicidal services members who keep feelings secret more likely to store guns unsafely
Military service members who conceal their suicidal thoughts are also more likely to store their guns unsafely, a new study reveals.
New system for allocating donor lungs eliminates geographical barrier
Health News // 5 hours ago
New system for allocating donor lungs eliminates geographical barrier
A new way of allocating donor lungs that eliminates geographical restrictions could save more lives, new research suggests.
COVID-19, flu continue to cause misery in U.S., CDC says
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19, flu continue to cause misery in U.S., CDC says
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to steadily rise across the United States, the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is "spreading quickly" and at least 22 million people have gotten the flu, U.S. health officials said Friday.
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug seen by experts as big advance, but no miracle
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug seen by experts as big advance, but no miracle
WASHINGTON, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an Alzheimer's drug, lecanemab, to be sold under the brand name Leqembi, which has modestly slowed cognitive decline in some people in the early stages of the disease.
Study: Informing doctors of fatal ODs linked to fewer opioid prescriptions
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Informing doctors of fatal ODs linked to fewer opioid prescriptions
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- One partial solution to the U.S. opioid crisis is to tell doctors when their patients have died from an overdose, a study published Friday suggests.
Exercise programs linked to reduced depression in children, teens
Health News // 3 days ago
Exercise programs linked to reduced depression in children, teens
An antidote to teenage depression might be found in school gymnasiums and on sports fields, a major new review argues.
Generous parental leave improves new mothers' mental health
Health News // 3 days ago
Generous parental leave improves new mothers' mental health
Generous parental leave policies at work can do wonders for new moms' mental health. This is among the key findings of a new review of 45 studies.
Medical, surgical abortions are safe, effective, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Medical, surgical abortions are safe, effective, study shows
Both medical (pill-based) and surgical first-trimester abortions are safe and effective, although there were slightly more complications seen with medical abortion, a new study showed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves Alzheimer's drug seen by experts as big advance, but no miracle
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug seen by experts as big advance, but no miracle
COVID-19, flu continue to cause misery in U.S., CDC says
COVID-19, flu continue to cause misery in U.S., CDC says
Study: Informing doctors of fatal ODs linked to fewer opioid prescriptions
Study: Informing doctors of fatal ODs linked to fewer opioid prescriptions
New system for allocating donor lungs eliminates geographical barrier
New system for allocating donor lungs eliminates geographical barrier
Kids2 Rocking Sleepers recalled after 15 infants die
Kids2 Rocking Sleepers recalled after 15 infants die
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement