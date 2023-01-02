Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 2, 2023 / 6:18 PM

Study suggests staying hydrated can slow aging process

By Joe Fisher
The importance of staying hydrated is well known but the results of a 25-year study suggest that proper hydration may be even more beneficial than previously thought, with the potential to slow the aging process. Photo by priyanka98742/Pixabay
The importance of staying hydrated is well known but the results of a 25-year study suggest that proper hydration may be even more beneficial than previously thought, with the potential to slow the aging process. Photo by priyanka98742/Pixabay

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The importance of staying hydrated is well known but the results of a 25-year study suggest that proper hydration may be even more beneficial than previously thought, with the potential to slow the aging process.

The study released Monday by the National Institutes of Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicates that poor hydration can increase the occurrence of chronic health conditions and premature death.

Advertisement

The broad data pool was collected from some 11,000 adult subjects over the course of 25 years. Initial data was collected from the medical visits of 45- to 60-year-olds, then completed with their follow-up visits 25 years later.

Hydration levels were marked by the subjects' serum sodium levels as an indicator of their hydration habits. High concentrations of sodium indicate not maintaining ideal hydration habits, or drinking healthy fluids.

RELATED Study warns diabetes among teens could skyrocket

"Normal serum sodium range, defined as the interval that 95% of reference healthy population fall into, lies between 135 and 146 mmol/l," the report said.

The study found that a serum sodium level of 142 mmol/l or more is associated with a 39% greater risk of chronic illness. At this level, subjects were 50% more likely to have age markers that indicate they are older than their chronological age. This can include an increased occurrence of chronic illness or premature death. Levels above 144 mmol/l are linked to a 21% chance of premature death.

Advertisement

Likewise, sodium levels at lower than normal ranges were also linked to an increased likelihood of illness and death. Staying within the proper range of 138-142 mmol/l lowers the risk of chronic illness and premature death.

RELATED Researchers testing wristwatch device to monitor PTSD symptoms

"Since decreased body water is the most common reason for increasing sodium concentration, these results suggest that for people whose serum sodium exceeds 142 mmol/l, consistently maintaining optimal hydration may slow down aging process," the findings said.

The study followed up on a study with mice that yielded a similar hypothesis. The authors noted the limitations of their findings, saying it would need to be confirmed by further studies.

"Since decreased hydration is one of the main factors that elevates serum sodium, the results are consistent with hypothesis that decreased hydration may accelerate aging," it said.

RELATED More Americans with employer-sponsored insurance can't afford healthcare

"However, interventional trials are needed to prove this link."

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as new variant emerges
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as new variant emerges
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across the United States, as a new variant emerges.
Study warns diabetes among teens could skyrocket
Health News // 3 days ago
Study warns diabetes among teens could skyrocket
The United States could see a huge rise in diabetes among young people over the next several decades, a new modeling study finds.
Newborns learn muscle control, coordination with random wiggles
Health News // 3 days ago
Newborns learn muscle control, coordination with random wiggles
Those seemingly random kicks or wiggles a newborn baby makes have a purpose. With each movement, the baby is developing its sensorimotor system, which it will later use to perform sequential movements.
Diners choose more sustainable menu items when climate impact is labeled
Health News // 3 days ago
Diners choose more sustainable menu items when climate impact is labeled
Adding climate-impact labeling to fast-food menus can have a big effect on whether or not consumers go "green" when eating out, new research suggests.
Researchers testing wristwatch device to monitor PTSD symptoms
Health News // 3 days ago
Researchers testing wristwatch device to monitor PTSD symptoms
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A new device is being used in clinical trials to allow therapists to monitor symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in veterans.
FDA did not follow guidance when approving Alzheimer's drug, report says
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA did not follow guidance when approving Alzheimer's drug, report says
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval process for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug was "rife with irregularities," a congressional report released Thursday said.
Ketamine linked to rapid improvement in depression among a third of patients
Health News // 4 days ago
Ketamine linked to rapid improvement in depression among a third of patients
Made infamous as the club drug Special K, ketamine is nowadays being seen as a wonder drug for some folks with hard-to-treat depression.
More Americans with employer-sponsored insurance can't afford healthcare
Health News // 4 days ago
More Americans with employer-sponsored insurance can't afford healthcare
Most working-age Americans get health insurance through their employer, but even they are finding it tougher to afford medical care these days, a new study shows.
Opioids laced with animal tranquilizer pose threat to children
Health News // 4 days ago
Opioids laced with animal tranquilizer pose threat to children
When a toddler or an infant accidentally ingests a prescription opioid medication, the immediate results can prove deadly, experts warn.
Study finds link between restricted abortion access, suicide risk in younger women
Health News // 4 days ago
Study finds link between restricted abortion access, suicide risk in younger women
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A new study says restricted abortion access in certain states is linked to a higher suicide risk in younger women, according to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as new variant emerges
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as new variant emerges
U.S. faces onslaught of viral diseases heading into 2023
U.S. faces onslaught of viral diseases heading into 2023
Study warns diabetes among teens could skyrocket
Study warns diabetes among teens could skyrocket
Researchers testing wristwatch device to monitor PTSD symptoms
Researchers testing wristwatch device to monitor PTSD symptoms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement