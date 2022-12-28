Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 28, 2022 / 10:06 AM

Loneliness may increase risk of premature death from cardiovascular disease

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A recent review of 35 studies found that increased loneliness, social isolation and living alone appears to lead to premature death. Photo by pasja1000/<a href="https://pixabay.com/photos/senior-looks-spacer-lake-4670330/">Pixabay</a>
A recent review of 35 studies found that increased loneliness, social isolation and living alone appears to lead to premature death. Photo by pasja1000/Pixabay

For people with heart disease, new research suggests loneliness, social isolation and living alone can shave years off your life.

This trio puts people with established cardiovascular disease at greater risk of premature death, according to the international study. Cardiovascular disease refers to heart disease and stroke.

Advertisement

"Social health factors such as loneliness and social isolation have gained a significant amount of attention recently and are really important to think of within the context of cardiovascular health," said lead author Róisín Long, a clinical psychologist and a doctoral candidate at University of Limerick in Ireland.

"What was unclear is to what degree they impact how long people live when they have been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease," Long said in a university news release.

RELATED Some caregiving tasks may ease loneliness, others increase it

"Our review found that each of these factors are critically important to consider in the treatment of cardiovascular disease, as increased levels of loneliness, social isolation and living alone appears to lead to premature death," Long added.

There are likely several reasons for this, Long added, ranging from support from another person to how an individual biologically responds to stress.

For the report, researchers reviewed 35 studies done in Europe, North America and Asia over many decades.

Advertisement

The effects of living alone appeared stronger in European countries. This may be a reflection of the large number of people living alone in parts of Europe, according to the study.

"While supporting public health concerns surrounding loneliness and social isolation, the study points to the need for rigorous research in this area across a greater range of geographical regions," the researchers concluded.

The findings were published in the January 2023 issue of the journal Psychosomatic Medicine.

RELATED Social isolation, loneliness cited for raising heart attack risk

More information

The American Heart Association has more on cardiovascular disease.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery

Latest Headlines

Stem cell transplant may slow progression of multiple sclerosis
Health News // 58 minutes ago
Stem cell transplant may slow progression of multiple sclerosis
A new study is adding to evidence that people with multiple sclerosis can benefit from a type of stem cell transplant -- including some patients who are in a more advanced phase of the disease.
COVID-19 booster shots create long-lasting antibody response
Health News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 booster shots create long-lasting antibody response
While getting a COVID-19 vaccine provides antibodies against the coronavirus, getting a booster shot creates a longer-lasting antibody response, according to new research.
Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
Health News // 15 hours ago
Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Researchers in Japan have linked xanthan gum-based fluid thickener, used to prevent choking, to lower blood sugar after eating which could help patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.
Mental health emergency visits rising faster than other pediatric cases
Health News // 15 hours ago
Mental health emergency visits rising faster than other pediatric cases
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Children in mental health crises are becoming more common in children's hospital emergency departments, a trend that is growing far faster than all other emergency visits.
Drug maker voluntarily recalls blood pressure medication Quinapril
Health News // 18 hours ago
Drug maker voluntarily recalls blood pressure medication Quinapril
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Drug maker Lupin Pharmaceuticals voluntarily pulls blood pressure medication Quinapril over fears of possible elevated cancer risks.
FDA grants priority review for over-the-counter opioid overdose drug
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA grants priority review for over-the-counter opioid overdose drug
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has granted a non-profit pharmaceutical company priority review of its over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment as the United States combats an opioid epidemic.
Is your kid's runny nose going on forever? Experts say it's normal
Health News // 3 days ago
Is your kid's runny nose going on forever? Experts say it's normal
It might seem like your toddler or preschooler has a nose that is always runny, but experts say that's normal.
Study: AI can be used to improve physician's diagnosis during surgery
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: AI can be used to improve physician's diagnosis during surgery
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A new study has found a way to use artificial intelligence to diagnose the tissues of patients during surgery, improving rapid diagnosis during critical moments.
Risk of death by gun violence is higher for men in some U.S. areas than in wartime
Health News // 5 days ago
Risk of death by gun violence is higher for men in some U.S. areas than in wartime
In some parts of the United States, young men face a higher risk of dying from gun violence than if they'd gone to war in Afghanistan and Iraq, a new study reports.
Smoking may increase risk of midlife memory loss, confusion, study says
Health News // 5 days ago
Smoking may increase risk of midlife memory loss, confusion, study says
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Middle-aged smokers are far more likely to report having memory loss and confusion than nonsmokers, but cognitive decline drops among those in their 40s and 50s who have quit smoking, even recently, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
FDA grants priority review for over-the-counter opioid overdose drug
FDA grants priority review for over-the-counter opioid overdose drug
Drug maker voluntarily recalls blood pressure medication Quinapril
Drug maker voluntarily recalls blood pressure medication Quinapril
Mental health emergency visits rising faster than other pediatric cases
Mental health emergency visits rising faster than other pediatric cases
Too much coffee could put people with high blood pressure at risk
Too much coffee could put people with high blood pressure at risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement