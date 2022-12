The medication Quinapril is an ACE inhibitor used to treat hypertension. Its maker, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., has voluntarily recalled the drug because of concerns about it raising cancer risks in some users. Photo by ronstik/Shutterstock

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Drug maker Lupin Pharmaceuticals has voluntarily recalled its blood-pressure medication Quinapril over fears that it could increase cancer risks. No illnesses have been reported, but health experts recommend patients taking the drug continue to do so but discuss alternative treatment options with their doctors. Advertisement

The company said it stopped marketing the tablets in September because of concerns about the medication containing possible elevated amounts of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril, which was observed in recent testing to be above acceptable daily intake levels.

Most people are exposed to some amounts of nitrosamines, which are found in everything from vegetables to meats to dairy. Even water contains these organic compounds. However, they can raise the risk of cancer in some people exposed to them above acceptable levels or for a long time, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor used to treat hypertension. Doctors typically prescribe it to reduce the risks of heart attacks and strokes.

The lots of 90-count bottles of 20-milligram and 40-mg. tablets were distributed from March 2021 to September 2022. They have expiration dates ranging from December 2022 to March 2024. Quinapril was distributed nationwide and to a variety of retailers and mail-order pharmacies.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals is a Baltimore-based subsidiary of Lupin Limited, a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai.