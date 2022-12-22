Trending
Health News
Dec. 22, 2022 / 10:05 AM

U.S. life expectancy falls again in 2021

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Whereas in 2019 the average American could have expected to live an average of 78.8 years, life expectancy declined to 77 years in 2020, and then to 76.4 years in 2021, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/ckstockphoto-13299590/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=4402808">Chokniti Khongchum</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=4402808">Pixabay</a>
Whereas in 2019 the average American could have expected to live an average of 78.8 years, life expectancy declined to 77 years in 2020, and then to 76.4 years in 2021, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo by Chokniti Khongchum/Pixabay

The average American's expected life span at birth took another big hit in 2021, according to final data on death rates for that pandemic year.

Whereas in 2019 the average American could have expected to live an average of 78.8 years, life expectancy declined to 77 years in 2020, and then to 76.4 years in 2021, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's the shortest estimated U.S. life expectancy since 1996, the agency noted.

Of course, the toll taken by COVID-19 -- which has so far killed over 1.1 million Americans -- is largely to blame for the decline. But the CDC reports that fatal overdoses from illicit drugs such as fentanyl also rose sharply in 2021.

RELATED Pandemic drives U.S. life expectancy down nearly a year in 2021

Seen another way, "the death rate for the entire U.S. population increased by 5.3%," the CDC added, "from 835.4 deaths per 100,000 population in 2020 to 879.7 in 2021."

Women can still expect to live longer than men: In 2021, the average female could expect to live to 79.3 years of age, on average, and males to 73.5.

As to what is killing Americans most, heart disease remained the leading cause of death in 2021 (about 174 deaths for every 100,000 people), followed by cancer (about 147 deaths per 100,000) and then COVID-19 (about 104 deaths per 100,000), the CDC said.

The other top 10 causes of deaths, in order, were unintentional injuries, stroke, COPD and other chronic respiratory diseases, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, liver disease and kidney disease.

A second report issued by the CDC looked at the continued rise in drug overdose deaths in the United States, using data from 2001 through 2021.

The news was grim: Driven by the opioid abuse epidemic, and deadly fentanyl in particular, drug overdose deaths took another sizable jump, from 28.3 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020 to 32.4 in 2021.

RELATED Chronic health conditions affect more than half of young Americans

"The rate of drug overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone [drugs such as fentanyl, fentanyl analogs and tramadol] increased 22%," the CDC said, "from 17.8 [per 100,000 people] in 2020 to 21.8 in 2021."

But fentanyl wasn't the only culprit: Overdose deaths linked to cocaine also rose by 22% from 2020 to 2021, and meth-related fatal overdoses rose by a full third, the agency added.

There was one piece of good news -- deaths from heroin abuse fell by 32% over the same time period, the CDC report found.

Both reports were published as Data Brief from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

More information:

For help battling a substance abuse issue, reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service's (SAMHSA) free national helpline.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Dementia plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says

Latest Headlines

Gene therapy may help children born with 'bubble boy' disease
Health News // 44 minutes ago
Gene therapy may help children born with 'bubble boy' disease
Ten children with an especially rare and hard-to-treat form of "bubble boy" disease are living normal lives after receiving a new gene therapy approach, researchers say.
Cluster headache, more common in men, may be more severe in women
Health News // 18 hours ago
Cluster headache, more common in men, may be more severe in women
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- While cluster headache is more common in men than in women, a new study suggests the disorder may be more severe for women.
WHO calls on China to share COVID-19 data
Health News // 18 hours ago
WHO calls on China to share COVID-19 data
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Leaders from the World Health Organization expressed concern over the recent COVID-19 outbreak in China, calling on the country to share its data and studies.
Too much coffee could put people with high blood pressure at risk
Health News // 21 hours ago
Too much coffee could put people with high blood pressure at risk
New research shows that people with severe high blood pressure ("hypertension") should steer clear of drinking too much coffee, which could increase the risk of death from heart disease.
COVID-19 antibodies decline faster in the nose
Health News // 22 hours ago
COVID-19 antibodies decline faster in the nose
Antibodies produced in the nose -- the first line of defense against respiratory viruses like COVID-19 -- decline faster than antibodies found in the bloodstream, British scientists say.
Study: Black patients lack access to newer, safer heart procedures
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Black patients lack access to newer, safer heart procedures
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Black patients do not have the same level of access to new, safer procedures for heart surgery as White patients do, giving them dramatically higher odds of complications or death, a new study says.
Researchers work on developing antibiotics for drug-resistant bacteria
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers work on developing antibiotics for drug-resistant bacteria
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Researchers at Hokkaido University are working on the development of antibiotics against multidrug-resistant bacteria, according to new research published in the journal Nature Communications.
CDC warns of increase in dangerous strep A infections in kids
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC warns of increase in dangerous strep A infections in kids
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a possible increase in invasive group A strep bacterial infections among children in the United States.
U.S. faces shortage of doctors specializing in infectious diseases
Health News // 2 days ago
U.S. faces shortage of doctors specializing in infectious diseases
The United States is facing a shortage of doctors choosing to specialize in infectious disease, according to the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA).
Type 2 diabetes unrelated to obesity in 1 in 4 childhood cases
Health News // 2 days ago
Type 2 diabetes unrelated to obesity in 1 in 4 childhood cases
It's easy to blame the childhood obesity epidemic for growing cases of Type 2 diabetes, but a new study finds nearly one-quarter of all diagnoses are not related to obesity.
