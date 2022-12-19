Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 19, 2022 / 10:28 AM

Risk of heart attack rises in the last 2 weeks of December

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Whether from stress, cold weather or falling out of good habits in terms of eating, sleeping and drinking, heart attack rates spike as much as 40% between Christmas and New Year's, according to cardiologist Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones. Photo by Kzenon/Shutterstock
Whether from stress, cold weather or falling out of good habits in terms of eating, sleeping and drinking, heart attack rates spike as much as 40% between Christmas and New Year's, according to cardiologist Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones. Photo by Kzenon/Shutterstock

The holiday season is filled with to-do lists, but one should rise to the top: Take care of your heart.

Whether from stress, cold weather or falling out of good habits in terms of eating, sleeping and drinking, heart attack rates spike as much as 40% between Christmas and New Year's, according to cardiologist Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones. He is chairman of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago.

Advertisement

"When we look across the year in terms of heart attack rates, what we see is fairly constant rates week by week with two exceptions: One is that there's a broad, shallow dip in summer months and, two, there is a very short spike of about 30% to 40% in the last couple weeks of the year between Christmas and New Year's," Lloyd-Jones said in a university news release.

It's important not to underestimate symptoms, he stressed.

RELATED 'Bad' cholesterol, high blood pressure combo may heighten risk of heart attack, stroke

"We have two kidneys and two lungs, but only one heart and one brain, so it's much safer to err on the side of caution," Lloyd-Jones said. "If there's any doubt, get checked out in person. At best, hopefully you are aborting a heart attack or stroke. Time is heart muscle, time is brain cells, and so time is of the essence. The sooner you seek help in that situation, the sooner we can save your life or brain."

Advertisement

Family stress is an issue for some, as well as falling out of healthy habits.

"During the holiday season, there are different stresses like dealing with your in-laws and travel arrangements that may add stress," Lloyd-Jones said. "We're often knocked off our eating and sleeping patterns, we tend to consume more alcohol, we're not pursuing our typical physical activity and we may get thrown off our medication schedule."

RELATED Adults with severe asthma may face higher risk of heart attack, stroke

Weather is another culprit when it comes to winter heart issues.

"When we breathe cold air, it chills the blood in our lungs and causes constriction of blood vessels," Lloyd-Jones said. "The first blood vessels downstream from the lungs are the coronary arteries, which are particularly affected by the cold weather. Pursuing cold-weather activities, like shoveling, may be especially hazardous because we might overdo it, plus we're wearing extra layers, which could cause us to overheat. It's a perfect storm to maximize stress on the heart."

Classic heart attack symptoms in men are heavy, crushing pressure in the middle of the chest, or sudden, unexplained shortness of breath.

RELATED Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people

Symptoms for women can be the same or more diffuse, such as experiencing just shortness of breath or profound fatigue, or occasionally, dizziness and lightheadedness.

Advertisement

Signs of stroke can be remembered through the memory aid, "FAST." That stands for: Face drooping; Arm or leg weakness on one side; Speech difficulty; and Time to call 911.

Heart attack and stroke are the leading causes of death in the United States and around the world.

RELATED Marital stress may impede heart attack recovery

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on heart attack.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Two studies, one finding: Guns injure, kill rising number of children in U.S.
Health News // 18 minutes ago
Two studies, one finding: Guns injure, kill rising number of children in U.S.
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Two studies released Monday in JAMA Pediatrics offer similarly stark views on the impact of gun violence on society's most vulnerable members: children.
Another study shows ivermectin doesn't work against COVID-19
Health News // 1 hour ago
Another study shows ivermectin doesn't work against COVID-19
A new study throws what may be the final bucket of cold water on the idea of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.
Vitamin D deficiency may increase risk of muscle loss
Health News // 1 hour ago
Vitamin D deficiency may increase risk of muscle loss
One way to maintain muscle strength with age: Get enough vitamin D. Researchers in Brazil and the United Kingdom found that older folks who were deficient in the vitamin increased their risk of losing muscle strength.
Researchers develop antimicrobial lipstick using cranberry extract
Health News // 2 days ago
Researchers develop antimicrobial lipstick using cranberry extract
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Researchers in Spain have developed a novel way to create antimicrobial lipstick by adding cranberry extract to lipstick formulas.
Aging Americans may be at greater risk of Parkinson's than previously thought
Health News // 3 days ago
Aging Americans may be at greater risk of Parkinson's than previously thought
Parkinson's disease is a much bigger problem than previously thought, particularly for aging Americans, a new study finds.
Study: Every little bit of physical activity counts in avoiding severe COVID-19
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Every little bit of physical activity counts in avoiding severe COVID-19
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- People who were more physically active prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19 -- even those with chronic illness -- had a lower risk of severe outcomes, new research suggests.
Experimental gene therapy gel may help heal wounds from skin disease
Health News // 4 days ago
Experimental gene therapy gel may help heal wounds from skin disease
An experimental gene therapy that's applied as a skin gel appears to heal wounds caused by a rare and severe genetic skin disease.
Weight gain and loss patterns, body mass changes may help predict dementia
Health News // 4 days ago
Weight gain and loss patterns, body mass changes may help predict dementia
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Certain patterns of weight gain and loss -- and corresponding changes in body mass index, or BMI -- may help predict a person's risk of developing dementia, a new study suggests.
Cluster headaches may be a sign of other medical conditions
Health News // 4 days ago
Cluster headaches may be a sign of other medical conditions
Having short, painful headaches for many days or even weeks in a row may signal that you're more likely to have other medical woes, researchers say.
Quitting alcohol may improve outcomes even in advanced liver disease
Health News // 4 days ago
Quitting alcohol may improve outcomes even in advanced liver disease
Quitting alcohol can help reduce complications of liver cirrhosis, even in patients who have advanced disease. It can also help them live longer, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cluster headaches may be a sign of other medical conditions
Cluster headaches may be a sign of other medical conditions
Intermittent fasting may negate need for diabetes drugs, small study suggests
Intermittent fasting may negate need for diabetes drugs, small study suggests
Study: Every little bit of physical activity counts in avoiding severe COVID-19
Study: Every little bit of physical activity counts in avoiding severe COVID-19
Weight gain and loss patterns, body mass changes may help predict dementia
Weight gain and loss patterns, body mass changes may help predict dementia
Researchers develop antimicrobial lipstick using cranberry extract
Researchers develop antimicrobial lipstick using cranberry extract
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement