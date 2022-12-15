Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 15, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Study finds four genes associated with suicidal thoughts or actions

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Genome-wide analysis using data from more than 630,000 U.S. military veterans pinpointed four genes associated with suicidal thoughts or actions. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay
Genome-wide analysis using data from more than 630,000 U.S. military veterans pinpointed four genes associated with suicidal thoughts or actions. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay

Scientists have pinpointed four genes that seem to play a part in how vulnerable you are to suicidal thoughts or behaviors.

"It's important to note that these genes do not predestine anyone to problems, but it's also important to understand that there could be heightened risks, particularly when combined with life events," said study co-author Nathan Kimbrel. He's an associate professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University in Durham, N.C.

Advertisement

To find the culprit genes, Kimbrel and his colleagues conducted a large, genome-wide analysis using data from more than 630,000 U.S. military veterans. Participants were diverse, with 71.4% of European ancestry, 19.1% of African ancestry, 8.1% Hispanic and 1.3% Asian. Although most of the participants were men, 9% were women.

Medical records revealed more than 121,000 cases of suicidal thoughts or actions within that group. Those who had no documented lifetime history of self-harm behaviors were considered a control group.

RELATED Mental health workforce shortages linked to rising youth suicides, study says

The study included analysis of blood samples, finding links between suicidal behavior and ESR1, an estrogen receptor. It has previously been identified as a driver gene of both PTSD and depression, which are risk factors for suicidal behaviors among veterans.

Advertisement

A link was also found with DRD2, a dopamine receptor. It has been associated with suicide attempts, schizophrenia, mood disorders, ADHD, risky behaviors and alcohol use disorder.

The third gene identified was DCC, which is expressed in brain tissue throughout someone's life. It is already associated with multiple psychiatric conditions. The study noted that it is elevated in the brains of people who die by suicide.

RELATED Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities

The last gene was TRAF3, which is linked to antisocial behavior, substance use and ADHD.

Researchers also identified nine additional genes that were specific to the ancestry of the patient.

"While genes account for small amount of risk relative to other factors, we need to better understand the biological pathways that underlie a person's risk for engaging in suicidal behavior," Kimbrel said in a university news release.

RELATED Deaths from injuries, heart disease, suicide rise among millennials

"Suicide is the cause of over 700,000 deaths annually and is the fourth-leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 29 years old," he noted. "The more we know, the better we can prevent these tragic deaths."

More research is needed to determine whether these findings can lead to targeted treatments, according to the study.

The findings were published online Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Advertisement

More information

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 if you are having thoughts of suicide. Speaking of Suicide has additional resources.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

'Predictable' cycles in 2023 may follow COVID-19's winter surge
Health News // 1 hour ago
'Predictable' cycles in 2023 may follow COVID-19's winter surge
WASHINGTON, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The United States is starting to see a surge of COVID-19 as winter nears, and that is packing emergency departments and filling hospital beds even as millions of people prepare for holiday travel and get-togethers.
Post-surgery risks after COVID-19 infection may linger many months
Health News // 12 hours ago
Post-surgery risks after COVID-19 infection may linger many months
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- It may be wise to wait for non-urgent surgery following COVID-19 infection because the odds of significant post-operative heart problems will diminish over time, a new study suggests.
WHO estimates two-year global death toll of COVID-19 pandemic at 15 million
Health News // 12 hours ago
WHO estimates two-year global death toll of COVID-19 pandemic at 15 million
Almost 15 million people likely died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, nearly three times more than previously reported, a new World Health Organization study estimates.
National Cancer Institute Director Monica Bertagnolli diagnosed with breast cancer
Health News // 13 hours ago
National Cancer Institute Director Monica Bertagnolli diagnosed with breast cancer
Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, the new director of the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI), has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Daytime light exposure may improve sleep during winter months
Health News // 15 hours ago
Daytime light exposure may improve sleep during winter months
If you want to get some good sleep at night, be sure to get outside for a bit during the day, even if it's cloudy.
Loss of bees linked to adverse health effects for people
Health News // 15 hours ago
Loss of bees linked to adverse health effects for people
New research claims that the harm bees face from changes in land use, harmful pesticides and climate change is affecting food production, leading to less healthy food in global diets and more diseases.
Intermittent fasting may negate need for diabetes drugs, small study suggests
Health News // 18 hours ago
Intermittent fasting may negate need for diabetes drugs, small study suggests
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- People with Type 2 diabetes who fast intermittently may no longer need medication, a small study suggests.
Weight-loss surgery may relieve urinary incontinence
Health News // 1 day ago
Weight-loss surgery may relieve urinary incontinence
Weight-loss surgery can have many health benefits, and now a new study suggests that long-term relief from urinary incontinence is one of them.
Heat-related illnesses consistently increased in 2021
Health News // 1 day ago
Heat-related illnesses consistently increased in 2021
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A higher rate of patients were treated for heat exhaustion, heatstroke and heat stress in every month of 2021 when compared to 2016.
'Bad' cholesterol, high blood pressure combo may heighten risk of heart attack, stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
'Bad' cholesterol, high blood pressure combo may heighten risk of heart attack, stroke
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A combination of 'bad' cholesterol and high blood pressure may increase a person's risk of heart attack or stroke, a long-term study of several thousand men and women in the United States suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Intermittent fasting may negate need for diabetes drugs, small study suggests
Intermittent fasting may negate need for diabetes drugs, small study suggests
Researchers identify new 'immune culprit' in Alzheimer's disease
Researchers identify new 'immune culprit' in Alzheimer's disease
Not being isolated helps people with COPD maintain good mental health
Not being isolated helps people with COPD maintain good mental health
Risk of POTS heart condition linked to COVID-19, study says
Risk of POTS heart condition linked to COVID-19, study says
Experimental immunotherapy shows promise for treating multiple myeloma
Experimental immunotherapy shows promise for treating multiple myeloma
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement