Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 15, 2022 / 12:53 PM

Study: Every little bit of physical activity counts in avoiding severe COVID-19

By Judy Packer-Tursman
People who were more physically active prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19 -- even those with chronic illness -- had a lower risk of severe outcomes, a large-scale study of Kaiser Permanente plan members found. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c0c21ba9490abdb0d3dc0a9dffd3a9eb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
People who were more physically active prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19 -- even those with chronic illness -- had a lower risk of severe outcomes, a large-scale study of Kaiser Permanente plan members found. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- People who were more physically active before being diagnosed with COVID-19 -- even those with chronic illness -- had a lower risk of severe outcomes, according to a large-scale study of Kaiser Permanente plan members.

The managed care system's research findings were published Thursday in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Advertisement

"The results of this study document substantially higher odds of hospitalization, deterioration events and death with lower amounts of self-reported physical activity," the research paper says.

People "who were consistently inactive were 191% more likely to be hospitalized and 391% more likely to die than those who were consistently active," the researchers said.

RELATED Regular exercise may protect against severe COVID-19

Moreover, the higher odds of severe COVID-19 outcomes among physically inactive people were generally consistent across "all racial and ethnic categories, in most age categories, in all BMI [body mass index] categories, and for patients with and without diagnoses of cardiovascular disease or hypertension."

Advertisement

"The main message is that every little bit of physical activity counts. The more exercise the better, no matter a person's race, ethnicity, age, sex, or chronic conditions," Deborah Rohm Young, the study's lead author, said in a news release.

Young is director of the Division of Behavioral Research for the Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research & Evaluation.

RELATED Global study: Kids' daily physical activity fell 20% in height of pandemic

Young cited the need to view physical activity as a "pandemic-mitigation strategy," and said the study "provides new evidence to inform appropriate interventions across demographic groups."

Although evidence is building on the benefits of physical activity for less severe COVID-19 outcomes, knowledge gaps remain, the researchers said.

People who were more physically active before infection "may have a lower prevalence of underlying chronic conditions that predispose to adverse outcomes," they said.

RELATED Pandemic's unequal toll on people of color underlines U.S. health inequities

Also, previous studies haven't identified whether more physical activity is associated with less severe outcomes for people who have chronic health conditions or whether exercise makes a difference across demographic groups.

And this is especially important, the scientists said, because "sociodemographic inequities in COVID-19 case rates and outcomes are central concerns in pandemic control."

Young and her colleagues analyzed the electronic health records of 194,191 adult patients at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California who were diagnosed with COVID-19 between January 2020 and May 2021, before widespread COVID-19 vaccination.

Advertisement

Six in 10 participants were Hispanic. Over half had BMIs of at least 30, whereas a BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 is considered healthy. Of the total, 21.8% had a diagnosis of hypertension and 9.2% had a diagnosis of cardiovascular disease.

Over the study period, due to COVID-19, 6.3% of the patients were hospitalized, 3.1% experienced a "deterioration event," and 2.8% died within 90 days of infection, the researchers said.

Patients had reported their physical activity levels prior to infection in a routine measure, known as the Exercise Vital Sign. Using this information, each person was placed into one of five categories that ranged from "always inactive" -- defined as 10 minutes of exercise or less per week, to "always active" at 150 minutes of exercise weekly.

The researchers' analysis indicated that the more physical activity a patient reported, the lower their risk of hospitalization or death within 90 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.

The always-active patients faced the lowest risk.

In addition, more exercise was linked to lower rates of hospitalization or death for people with certain underlying chronic conditions that are typically linked to a higher risk of poor COVID-19 outcomes.

"Our findings drive home the need for physicians to emphasize to their patients that getting vaccinated and being more physically active are two of the most important things you can do to prevent severe outcomes of COVID-19," Dr. Robert E. Sallis, the study's senior author and a family and sports medicine physician at the Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center in San Bernardino County, Calif., said in the release.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Experimental gene therapy gel may help heal wounds from skin disease
Health News // 2 hours ago
Experimental gene therapy gel may help heal wounds from skin disease
An experimental gene therapy that's applied as a skin gel appears to heal wounds caused by a rare and severe genetic skin disease.
Weight gain and loss patterns, body mass changes may help predict dementia
Health News // 2 hours ago
Weight gain and loss patterns, body mass changes may help predict dementia
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Certain patterns of weight gain and loss -- and corresponding changes in body mass index, or BMI -- may help predict a person's risk of developing dementia, a new study suggests.
Cluster headaches may be a sign of other medical conditions
Health News // 3 hours ago
Cluster headaches may be a sign of other medical conditions
Having short, painful headaches for many days or even weeks in a row may signal that you're more likely to have other medical woes, researchers say.
Quitting alcohol may improve outcomes even in advanced liver disease
Health News // 3 hours ago
Quitting alcohol may improve outcomes even in advanced liver disease
Quitting alcohol can help reduce complications of liver cirrhosis, even in patients who have advanced disease. It can also help them live longer, new research shows.
U.S. faces onslaught of viral diseases heading into 2023
Health News // 8 hours ago
U.S. faces onslaught of viral diseases heading into 2023
WASHINGTON, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The United States is starting to see a surge of COVID-19 as winter nears, and that is packing emergency departments and filling hospital beds even as millions of people prepare for holiday travel and get-togethers.
Study finds four genes associated with suicidal thoughts or actions
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study finds four genes associated with suicidal thoughts or actions
Scientists have pinpointed four genes that seem to play a part in how vulnerable you are to suicidal thoughts or behaviors.
Post-surgery risks after COVID-19 infection may linger many months
Health News // 20 hours ago
Post-surgery risks after COVID-19 infection may linger many months
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- It may be wise to wait for non-urgent surgery following COVID-19 infection because the odds of significant post-operative heart problems will diminish over time, a new study suggests.
WHO estimates two-year global death toll of COVID-19 pandemic at 15 million
Health News // 20 hours ago
WHO estimates two-year global death toll of COVID-19 pandemic at 15 million
Almost 15 million people likely died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, nearly three times more than previously reported, a new World Health Organization study estimates.
National Cancer Institute Director Monica Bertagnolli diagnosed with breast cancer
Health News // 20 hours ago
National Cancer Institute Director Monica Bertagnolli diagnosed with breast cancer
Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, the new director of the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI), has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Daytime light exposure may improve sleep during winter months
Health News // 22 hours ago
Daytime light exposure may improve sleep during winter months
If you want to get some good sleep at night, be sure to get outside for a bit during the day, even if it's cloudy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Researchers identify new 'immune culprit' in Alzheimer's disease
Researchers identify new 'immune culprit' in Alzheimer's disease
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement