Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 14, 2022 / 1:58 PM

Loss of bees linked to adverse health effects for people

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
1/3
A 1% to 2% annual decline of insect populations has led some to warn of an "insect apocalypse" that will come in the decades ahead. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/001ffd5699f234403dc177a41769d322/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A 1% to 2% annual decline of insect populations has led some to warn of an "insect apocalypse" that will come in the decades ahead. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Bees, in their role as master pollinators, increase crop yields, leading to more production of healthy fruits, vegetables and nuts.

But new research claims that the challenges these important insects face from changes in land use, harmful pesticides and climate change are affecting food production, leading to less healthy food in global diets and more diseases causing excess deaths.

Advertisement

"A critical missing piece in the biodiversity discussion has been a lack of direct linkages to human health. This research establishes that loss of pollinators is already impacting health on a scale with other global health risk factors, such as prostate cancer or substance use disorders," said senior study author Samuel Myers. He is a principal research scientist of planetary health in the department of environmental health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in Boston.

Inadequate pollination has led to a 3% to 5% loss of produce and nut production, according to the study. That is associated with an estimated 427,000 excess deaths annually from illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and certain cancers, the researchers said.

Advertisement

A 1% to 2% annual decline of insect populations has led some to warn of an "insect apocalypse" that will come in the decades ahead. Pollinators would be part of that, seriously affecting healthy food supply because they increase the yields of three-fourths of crop varieties.

To study the issue, researchers used evidence from a network of hundreds of experimental farms across Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America. The investigators looked at "pollinator yield gaps" for the most important pollinator-dependent crops, so they could determine how much crop loss was due to not having enough pollination.

The research team then used a global risk-disease model to estimate the health impacts the changes in pollination could have. They also calculated the loss of economic value from lost pollination in three case-study countries.

RELATED Study: British bumblebees need more habitats to survive

Lost food production was concentrated in lower-income countries, the findings showed. However, the health burden was largest in middle- and higher-income countries, where there is more non-communicable disease.

While typically health effects from climate change are centered among the poorest populations in regions such as South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, in this case middle-income countries like China, India, Indonesia and Russia were most affected.

Lower-income countries also lost significant agricultural income because of these lower yields, potentially 10% to 30% of total agricultural value, the researchers found.

Advertisement

"The results might seem surprising, but they reflect the complex dynamics of factors behind food systems and human populations around the world. Only with this type of interdisciplinary modeling can we get a better fix on the magnitude and impact of the problem," study co-author Timothy Sulser, a senior scientist at the International Food Policy Research Institute, said in a Harvard news release.

The researchers noted that this isn't simply an environmental issue, but one that affects health and economics.

"This study shows that doing too little to help pollinators does not just harm nature, but human health as well," said lead author Matthew Smith, a research scientist in the department of environmental health at Harvard.

The findings were published Wednesday in Environmental Health Perspectives.

More information

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has more on pollinators.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Healthy wildlife populations reduce risk of pandemic Study: Polluted air keeps butterflies, bees from pollinating

Latest Headlines

Intermittent fasting may negate need for diabetes drugs, small study suggests
Health News // 3 hours ago
Intermittent fasting may negate need for diabetes drugs, small study suggests
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- People with Type 2 diabetes who fast intermittently may no longer need medication, a small study suggests.
Weight-loss surgery may relieve urinary incontinence
Health News // 10 hours ago
Weight-loss surgery may relieve urinary incontinence
Weight-loss surgery can have many health benefits, and now a new study suggests that long-term relief from urinary incontinence is one of them.
Heat-related illnesses consistently increased in 2021
Health News // 18 hours ago
Heat-related illnesses consistently increased in 2021
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A higher rate of patients were treated for heat exhaustion, heatstroke and heat stress in every month of 2021 when compared to 2016.
'Bad' cholesterol, high blood pressure combo may heighten risk of heart attack, stroke
Health News // 21 hours ago
'Bad' cholesterol, high blood pressure combo may heighten risk of heart attack, stroke
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A combination of 'bad' cholesterol and high blood pressure may increase a person's risk of heart attack or stroke, a long-term study of several thousand men and women in the United States suggests.
Researchers identify new 'immune culprit' in Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers identify new 'immune culprit' in Alzheimer's disease
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Cerebrospinal fluid's immune system is 'drastically altered' in people with cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.
COVID-19 may raise risk of endocarditis among opioid users
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 may raise risk of endocarditis among opioid users
Researchers already knew that injecting drugs can lead to the dangerous and deadly heart infection called endocarditis. Now they know that also becoming infected with COVID-19 appears to increase risk for this group.
Not being isolated helps people with COPD maintain good mental health
Health News // 1 day ago
Not being isolated helps people with COPD maintain good mental health
Surprisingly, most people suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are in excellent mental health, Canadian researchers report.
Angioplasty patients with depression less likely to take medication
Health News // 1 day ago
Angioplasty patients with depression less likely to take medication
Patients who undergo angioplasty and stenting to open clogged arteries in and around the heart should also be screened for depression, according to a new study.
Experts urge caution when seeking alternative treatments for heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Experts urge caution when seeking alternative treatments for heart failure
It's tempting to follow the latest trend when it comes to healthcare, but for patients who live with heart failure, some alternative treatments could have serious consequences.
Risk of POTS heart condition linked to COVID-19, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Risk of POTS heart condition linked to COVID-19, study says
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A new study has confirmed a link between COVID-19, and to a lesser degree the COVID-19 vaccine, with the heart condition postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Researchers identify new 'immune culprit' in Alzheimer's disease
Researchers identify new 'immune culprit' in Alzheimer's disease
Experimental immunotherapy shows promise for treating multiple myeloma
Experimental immunotherapy shows promise for treating multiple myeloma
Risk of POTS heart condition linked to COVID-19, study says
Risk of POTS heart condition linked to COVID-19, study says
'Bad' cholesterol, high blood pressure combo may heighten risk of heart attack, stroke
'Bad' cholesterol, high blood pressure combo may heighten risk of heart attack, stroke
Intermittent fasting may negate need for diabetes drugs, small study suggests
Intermittent fasting may negate need for diabetes drugs, small study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement