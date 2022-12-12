Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 12:17 PM

Climate change could worsen heart deaths linked to extreme temperatures

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Photo by geralt/<a href="https://pixabay.com/illustrations/thermometer-summer-heiss-heat-sun-4767444/">Pixabaylink</a>
Photo by geralt/Pixabaylink

Both extremely hot and very cold days take their toll on people who have heart disease, particularly those with heart failure.

A new multinational analysis of 32 million heart-related deaths over the past 40 years found more occurred on days with severe temperatures, an issue that climate change could make even worse.

Advertisement

Although the greatest number of deaths were due to heart failure, extreme weather also led to a rise in stroke; arrhythmia (an irregular heartbeat); and ischemic heart disease (which is caused by narrowed heart arteries).

"The decline in cardiovascular death rates since the 1960s is a huge public health success story as cardiologists identified and addressed individual risk factors such as tobacco, physical inactivity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and others," according to researcher Dr. Barrak Alahmad. He is a fellow at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

Advertisement

"The current challenge now is the environment and what climate change might hold for us," Alahmad said in a news release from the American Heart Association (AHA).

Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide.

To study the impact of temperatures, researchers analyzed data for 32 million heart-related deaths in 27 countries between 1979 and 2019.

RELATED Deaths from injuries, heart disease, suicide rise among millennials

The investigators compared heart-related deaths on the hottest and the coldest 2.5% of days in 567 cities with those on days when temperatures were optimal.

For every 1,000 heart-related deaths, there were an additional 2.2 deaths on days with extreme heat. There were also 9.1 additional deaths on days with extreme cold, the findings showed.

Among people with heart failure, there were 2.6 additional deaths on extremely hot days and 12.8 on extremely cold days, the researchers reported.

RELATED Yoga may help patients manage high blood pressure

"One in every 100 cardiovascular deaths may be attributed to extreme temperature days, and temperature effects were more pronounced when looking at heart failure deaths," said co-author Dr. Haitham Khraishah. He is a cardiovascular disease fellow at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, in Baltimore.

"While we do not know the reason, this may be explained by the progressive nature of heart failure as a disease, rendering patients susceptible to temperature effects," Khraishah said. "This is an important finding since one out of four people with heart failure are readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of discharge, and only 20% of patients with heart failure survive 10 years after diagnosis."

Advertisement

Targeted warning systems and advice for people who are vulnerable are needed to prevent heart-related deaths during temperature extremes, the researchers suggested.

"We need to be on top of emerging environmental exposures," Alahmad said. "I call upon the professional cardiology organizations to commission guidelines and scientific statements on the intersection of extreme temperatures and cardiovascular health. In such statements, we may provide more direction to healthcare professionals, as well as identify clinical data gaps and future priorities for research."

The researchers said they were unable to make global estimates because there was insufficient data from South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

"This study contributes important information to the ongoing societal discussions regarding the relationship between climate and human health," said AHA past president Dr. Robert Harrington, chair of medicine at Stanford University, in California.

"More work is needed to better define these relationships in a world facing climate changes across the globe in the years ahead, especially as to how those environmental changes might impact the world's leading cause of death and disability, heart disease," Harrington added.

The study findings were published Monday in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on heart failure.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Doctors often give women, men different advice on heart disease

Latest Headlines

Amgen to purchase Horizon Therapeutics for $28.3 B
Health News // 1 hour ago
Amgen to purchase Horizon Therapeutics for $28.3 B
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Amgen, a California-based biotech company, said Monday it will purchase Horizon Therapeutics for about $28.3 billion.
Studies link race, income to blood cancer outcomes
Health News // 1 hour ago
Studies link race, income to blood cancer outcomes
If someone is stricken with a blood cancer or life-threatening clot, they'll probably fare better if they are White and wealthy, three new studies show.
Research links brain changes from early-life trauma to binge eating later
Health News // 2 hours ago
Research links brain changes from early-life trauma to binge eating later
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- New research has identified how early-life trauma -- including child abuse and neglect -- may change the brain to increase a person's risk of binge eating later in life.
Alcohol-related injuries may raise risk of early death
Health News // 2 hours ago
Alcohol-related injuries may raise risk of early death
Folks who get injured severely enough while intoxicated to require hospital treatment are five times more likely to die in the coming year, according to new research published in Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.
Black patients less like to get surgery for brain tumors, study shows
Health News // 9 hours ago
Black patients less like to get surgery for brain tumors, study shows
Black patients with brain tumors may be less likely to have surgery recommended to them than White patients are, according to a large U.S. study.
Workplace toxins may raise risk of rheumatoid arthritis
Health News // 2 days ago
Workplace toxins may raise risk of rheumatoid arthritis
The air where you work could be increasing your risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests.
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first pill to improve control of diabetes in some cats.
Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
Health News // 3 days ago
Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
Former elite football players may age faster than their more average peers, a new study suggests.
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
Health News // 3 days ago
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
A recent study of twins shows how exercise can alter genetic markers of metabolic disease -- any of the diseases or disorders that disrupt normal metabolism.
Experimental therapy shows promise for treating advanced melanoma
Health News // 3 days ago
Experimental therapy shows promise for treating advanced melanoma
An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new clinical trial finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement