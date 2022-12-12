Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 5:36 PM

Risk of POTS heart condition linked to COVID-19, study says

By Sheri Walsh
A new study, published in the Nature Cardiovascular Research, indicates a link between the heart condition postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, and long COVID. File photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1456e8d811adcc93850991d8c35bde46/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A new study, published in the Nature Cardiovascular Research, indicates a link between the heart condition postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, and long COVID. File photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A new study has confirmed a link between COVID-19, and to a lesser degree the COVID-19 vaccine, and the heart condition postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.

The research, published Monday in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Research, showed a link between patients diagnosed with long COVID -- and possibly those who received the COVID-19 vaccination -- and the debilitating heart condition POTS, which affects blood pressure and heart rate.

Advertisement

"The main message here is that while we see a potential link between COVID-19 vaccination and POTS, preventing COVID-19 through vaccination is still the best way to reduce your risk of developing POTS," said lead study author Dr. Alan Kwan, a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

He said that a link between POTS and the vaccine needs to be confirmed with further studies.

RELATED Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19

POTS affects the involuntary nervous system, such as heart rate and blood pressure, usually after standing from a reclining position. Those who suffer from the heart condition often experience fainting and lightheadedness, along with rapid heart rate and low blood pressure.

The study analyzed nearly 300,000 patients from the Cedars-Sinai Health System in Los Angeles between 2020 and 2022, who had either had SARS-Cov-2 Infection or had been vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech.

Advertisement

While researchers found a small increased risk for POTS 90 days after vaccine exposure, they found the risk for POTS was five times greater for those who contracted COVID-19.

RELATED Health effects increase with repeated COVID-19 infections

Researchers involved in the study, which focused on one health system, said getting a COVID-19 vaccine reduces your risk of complications from the virus, adding that the vaccine has been shown in multiple trials to be safe and effective.

'Vaccine pharmacovigilance has revealed diverse rare side effects in the setting of population-wide administration, including off-target cardiovascular effects, with the most well-characterized being myocarditis," said the study, which included some reports of cases of postural orthostatic tacticardia syndrome after vaccination.

Researchers say it is still not clear why COVID-19 vaccines could trigger POTS, but Kwan said it could be related to the immune response generated by the shots.

RELATED Mainland China's COVID-19 cases drop; world weekly down 3%

Both researchers and physicians, such as Dr. Ofer Levy, director of the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children's Hospital, say more studies are needed to examine the immune response to the vaccines.

"The better we understand how the adverse events work, the smarter we can become in designing better vaccines in the future," Levy said.

Latest Headlines

Experimental immunotherapy shows promise for treating multiple myeloma
Health News // 2 hours ago
Experimental immunotherapy shows promise for treating multiple myeloma
An experimental immunotherapy appears highly effective in attacking bone marrow cancer, with nearly three in four patients responding to the treatment, new clinical trial results show.
Gig workers' health may suffer from stress of fluctuating, unpredictable pay
Health News // 2 hours ago
Gig workers' health may suffer from stress of fluctuating, unpredictable pay
Folks relying on short-term, freelanced office jobs, or jobs where pay is linked to hustle may often suffer poor health related to their financial insecurity, new research has shown.
Climate change could worsen heart deaths linked to extreme temperatures
Health News // 5 hours ago
Climate change could worsen heart deaths linked to extreme temperatures
A new multinational analysis of 32 million heart-related deaths over the past 40 years found more occurred on days with severe temperatures, an issue that climate change could make even worse.
Amgen to purchase Horizon Therapeutics for $28.3 B
Health News // 6 hours ago
Amgen to purchase Horizon Therapeutics for $28.3 B
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Amgen, a California-based biotech company, said Monday it will purchase Horizon Therapeutics for about $28.3 billion.
Studies link race, income to blood cancer outcomes
Health News // 6 hours ago
Studies link race, income to blood cancer outcomes
If someone is stricken with a blood cancer or life-threatening clot, they'll probably fare better if they are White and wealthy, three new studies show.
Research links brain changes from early-life trauma to binge eating later
Health News // 6 hours ago
Research links brain changes from early-life trauma to binge eating later
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- New research has identified how early-life trauma -- including child abuse and neglect -- may change the brain to increase a person's risk of binge eating later in life.
Alcohol-related injuries may raise risk of early death
Health News // 7 hours ago
Alcohol-related injuries may raise risk of early death
Folks who get injured severely enough while intoxicated to require hospital treatment are five times more likely to die in the coming year, according to new research published in Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.
Black patients less like to get surgery for brain tumors, study shows
Health News // 13 hours ago
Black patients less like to get surgery for brain tumors, study shows
Black patients with brain tumors may be less likely to have surgery recommended to them than White patients are, according to a large U.S. study.
Workplace toxins may raise risk of rheumatoid arthritis
Health News // 3 days ago
Workplace toxins may raise risk of rheumatoid arthritis
The air where you work could be increasing your risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests.
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first pill to improve control of diabetes in some cats.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Research links brain changes from early-life trauma to binge eating later
Research links brain changes from early-life trauma to binge eating later
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement