Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 11:56 AM

Amgen to purchase Horizon Therapeutics for $28.3 B

By Clyde Hughes
Amgen announced on Monday it will purchase Horizon Therapeutics for more than $28 billion. Photo courtesy of Amgen Facebook
Amgen announced on Monday it will purchase Horizon Therapeutics for more than $28 billion. Photo courtesy of Amgen Facebook

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Amgen, a California-based biotech company, said Monday it will purchase Horizon Therapeutics for about $28.3 billion.

A statement said the boards of both Amgen and Horizon reached an agreement of a cash offer by the "acquirer sub" Pillartree Limited. Amgen will pay $78.76 per Horizon share, nearly a 48% premium as of Nov. 29.

Advertisement

"The acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of [Horizon] at approximately $27.8 billion on a fully diluted basis and implies an enterprise value of approximately $28.3 billion," the statement said.

Robert A. Bradway, chairman and CEO of Amgen said Horizon, which will become a subsidiary of Amgen, will play a vital role in the company's long-term growth.

RELATED Kroger buys Albertson's in $24.6 billion grocery merger

"Amgen's decades of leadership in inflammation and nephrology, combined with our global presence and world-class biologics capabilities, will enable us to reach many more patients with first-in-class medicines," Bradway said. "Additionally, the potential new medicines in Horizon's pipeline strongly complement our own R&D portfolio."

The statement said over the past 12 months through the third quarter of 2022, Amgen operated with a cash flow of $9.88 billion with $833 million in expenditures. Horizon operated with a $1.37 billion cash flow with $56 million in expenditures.

Advertisement

"In nearly 15 years, we have built one of the fastest-growing and most respected companies in the biotechnology industry from the ground up," Tim Walbert, chairman, president and CEO in a statement.

RELATED JetBlue, Spirit agree to $3.8 billion merger after deal with Frontier falls apart

"We have accomplished a tremendous amount for patients, their families and our customers, and created significant value for shareholders. These accomplishments are all rooted in our employees' deep commitment, dedication and personal passion for those impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases."

RELATED WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to step down as Discovery merger closes

Latest Headlines

Studies link race, income to blood cancer outcomes
Health News // 15 minutes ago
Studies link race, income to blood cancer outcomes
If someone is stricken with a blood cancer or life-threatening clot, they'll probably fare better if they are White and wealthy, three new studies show.
Research links brain changes from early-life trauma to binge eating later
Health News // 57 minutes ago
Research links brain changes from early-life trauma to binge eating later
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- New research has identified how early-life trauma -- including child abuse and neglect -- may change the brain to increase a person's risk of binge eating later in life.
Alcohol-related injuries may raise risk of early death
Health News // 1 hour ago
Alcohol-related injuries may raise risk of early death
Folks who get injured severely enough while intoxicated to require hospital treatment are five times more likely to die in the coming year, according to new research published in Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.
Black patients less like to get surgery for brain tumors, study shows
Health News // 7 hours ago
Black patients less like to get surgery for brain tumors, study shows
Black patients with brain tumors may be less likely to have surgery recommended to them than White patients are, according to a large U.S. study.
Workplace toxins may raise risk of rheumatoid arthritis
Health News // 2 days ago
Workplace toxins may raise risk of rheumatoid arthritis
The air where you work could be increasing your risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests.
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first pill to improve control of diabetes in some cats.
Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
Health News // 3 days ago
Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
Former elite football players may age faster than their more average peers, a new study suggests.
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
Health News // 3 days ago
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
A recent study of twins shows how exercise can alter genetic markers of metabolic disease -- any of the diseases or disorders that disrupt normal metabolism.
Experimental therapy shows promise for treating advanced melanoma
Health News // 3 days ago
Experimental therapy shows promise for treating advanced melanoma
An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new clinical trial finds.
Cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce risk for bleeding strokes
Health News // 3 days ago
Cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce risk for bleeding strokes
prescription drug
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement