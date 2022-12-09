Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 3:32 PM

Workplace toxins may raise risk of rheumatoid arthritis

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
1/3
Exposure to any of these workplace pollutants is associated with a 25% increased risk of developing a form of rheumatoid arthritis that is made worse by the presence of anti-citrullinated protein antibodies, researchers found. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/20ce44831367d6b838ff8170fe96a546/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Exposure to any of these workplace pollutants is associated with a 25% increased risk of developing a form of rheumatoid arthritis that is made worse by the presence of anti-citrullinated protein antibodies, researchers found. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The air where you work could be increasing your risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests.

Breathing in the fumes from commercial vapors, gases and solvents -- and even common dusts found in the workplace -- appears to increase chances of the chronic autoimmune joint disorder, researchers reported recently in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.

Advertisement

Exposure to any of these workplace pollutants is associated with a 25% increased risk of developing a form of rheumatoid arthritis that is made worse by the presence of anti-citrullinated protein antibodies (ACPA), researchers found.

That risk increased to 40% when looking at men specifically, results showed.

RELATED Toxin exposure at work increases heart trouble risk for Hispanic Americans

People with ACPA-positive rheumatoid arthritis have a worse prognosis and tend to experience higher rates of damage caused by wear and tear on their joints, researchers said.

For this study, researchers examined data on more than 4,000 people drawn from a Swedish study of rheumatoid arthritis. The people all were newly diagnosed with RA between 1996 and 2017.

Advertisement

The team combed through personal job histories to estimate each person's exposure to 32 airborne workplace agents.

RELATED Study: 1 in 4 Americans report sensitivity to chemicals

Analysis showed that exposure to fumes and dust was associated with an increased risk of RA. Further, that exposure also appeared to boost the risk from other factors like smoking or genetics.

In all, 17 of 32 agents -- including asbestos, quartz, diesel fumes, gasoline fumes, carbon monoxide and fungicides -- were strongly associated with an increased risk of developing ACPA-positive RA, researchers said.

Only a few agents -- quartz dust (silica), asbestos and detergents -- were strongly associated with ACPA-negative RA.

RELATED Surgeon general: 'Toxic workplaces' linked to physical health conditions

The risk increased with the number of agents and duration of a person's exposure, with the strongest links seen for exposures lasting between eight and 15 years.

Men appear to have a higher risk than women, because they tended to have been exposed to more agents for longer periods.

People exposed to a workplace agent who also smoked and had a high genetic risk for RA tended to have an extremely high risk of ACPA-positive RA, ranging from 16 to 68 times higher than people not exposed to all three risk factors.

The risk of developing ACPA-positive RA in those who were "triple exposed" was 45 times higher for gasoline engine exhaust fumes; 28 times higher for diesel exhaust; 68 times higher for insecticides; and 32 times higher for quartz dust.

Advertisement

"Our study emphasizes the importance of occupational respiratory protections, particularly for individuals who are genetically predisposed to RA," the researchers said in a journal news release.

Bowen Tang, a doctoral candidate at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, led the study.

In an accompanying editorial, Boston rheumatologist Dr. Jeffrey Sparks noted that the study points the way to interesting clues about how RA develops.

"Each occupational inhalable agent had a unique profile of the way it interacted with RA risk genes and with smoking," wrote Sparks, who works at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "These unique interactions suggest that if the relationship between inhalable agents and RA is indeed causal, they may do so via distinct pathways."

Noting the stronger associations found for ACPA-positive RA, Sparks said the findings add more support to the growing belief that ACPA-positive disease might be very different from ACPA-negative RA.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about rheumatoid arthritis.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
Health News // 4 hours ago
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first pill to improve control of diabetes in some cats.
Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
Health News // 6 hours ago
Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
Former elite football players may age faster than their more average peers, a new study suggests.
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
A recent study of twins shows how exercise can alter genetic markers of metabolic disease -- any of the diseases or disorders that disrupt normal metabolism.
Experimental therapy shows promise for treating advanced melanoma
Health News // 13 hours ago
Experimental therapy shows promise for treating advanced melanoma
An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new clinical trial finds.
Cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce risk for bleeding strokes
Health News // 1 day ago
Cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce risk for bleeding strokes
prescription drug
Yoga may help patients manage high blood pressure
Health News // 1 day ago
Yoga may help patients manage high blood pressure
Adding a little yoga to an exercise routine can be the fix someone needs to drop high blood pressure, a small study suggests.
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for youngest kids
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for youngest kids
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday amended emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include kids 6 months and older.
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age
Health News // 1 day ago
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Having a genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease in old age, early research suggests.
Pipe tobacco, other products could provide loophole to menthol cigarette ban
Health News // 1 day ago
Pipe tobacco, other products could provide loophole to menthol cigarette ban
A proposed U.S. federal ban on menthol cigarettes doesn't go far enough and needs to include other menthol products, from pipe tobacco to cigarette tubes, researchers say.
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid for free, courtesy of the federal government. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement