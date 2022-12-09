Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 10:33 AM

Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
1/4
NFL players, especially former linemen, had fewer disease-free years and earlier high blood pressure and diabetes diagnoses, a recent study found. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4605a02ae14472e2b6888efcf880c6ee/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
NFL players, especially former linemen, had fewer disease-free years and earlier high blood pressure and diabetes diagnoses, a recent study found. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Former elite football players may age faster than their more average peers, a new study suggests.

NFL players, especially former linemen, had fewer disease-free years and earlier high blood pressure and diabetes diagnoses. Two age-related diseases, arthritis and dementia, were also more commonly found in former football players than in other men of the same age.

Advertisement

This research was part of the ongoing Football Players Health Study at Harvard University.

"We wanted to know: Are professional football players being robbed of their middle age? Our findings suggest that football prematurely weathers them and puts them on an alternate aging trajectory, increasing the prevalence of a variety of diseases of old age," said senior investigator Rachel Grashow, director of epidemiological research initiatives for the Football Players Health Study.

RELATED Study: Blue light from TVs, laptops, phones may accelerate aging

"We need to look not just at the length of life but the quality of life," she said in a university news release. "Professional football players might live as long as men in the general population, but those years could be filled with disability and infirmity."

Advertisement

For this research, nearly 3,000 former NFL players completed a survey for investigators at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School.

"Our analysis raises important biological and physiological questions about underlying causes but, just as importantly, the results should serve as an alarm bell telling clinicians who care for these individuals to pay close attention even to their relatively younger former athlete patients," Grashow said. "Such heightened vigilance can lead to earlier diagnoses and timelier intervention to prevent or dramatically slow the pace of age-related illness."

RELATED Boys born very prematurely may age faster as men, study says

Researchers were intrigued by conflicting reports in which athletes reported feeling older than their chronological age, while past research showed they lived as long as or longer than men in the general population. Sports medicine physicians who treat players had also reported that these athletes often experience an earlier onset of age-related chronic health conditions.

Participants in the study were 2,864 Black and White former pro football players, ages 25 to 59.

Researchers also used survey data to measure how long the athletes lived without developing four health conditions (dementia/Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, hypertension or diabetes), comparing the results to other non-NFL men ages 25 to 59 who had been part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and the National Health Interview Survey.

Advertisement

In each decade of life, the former athletes were more likely to report that they'd been diagnosed with dementia/Alzheimer's disease and arthritis, the study found.

Younger players, ages 25 to 29, were more likely than the average population to report high blood pressure and diabetes.

The effects persisted even after the researchers accounted for body mass index and race.

The research team also analyzed player health for different game-related aspects, such as what position the athletes played. They found that linemen, who are known to have more physical contact during games, had shorter health spans and developed age-related disease sooner than those who were not linemen.

Later diagnosis and treatment for metabolic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes could have long-term effects on heart health and cognition, study senior author Dr. Aaron Baggish said in the release. He is director of in-person assessment studies at the Football Players Health Study.

"The duration of one's life is very important, but so, too, is the quality of one's life," added Baggish, a professor of medicine at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland. "This study was conducted to probe the latter and now provides an important perspective on how early-life participation in the great game of football may accelerate the onset of certain common forms of chronic disease."

Advertisement

Future studies will focus on the biological mechanisms that are causing this premature aging among football players and interventions to help them live healthier lives, Grashow said.

The findings were published Thursday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on the health impacts of hypertension and diabetes.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Blood vessels in obese teens age prematurely, study says

Latest Headlines

Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
A recent study of twins shows how exercise can alter genetic markers of metabolic disease -- any of the diseases or disorders that disrupt normal metabolism.
Experimental therapy shows promise for treating advanced melanoma
Health News // 6 hours ago
Experimental therapy shows promise for treating advanced melanoma
An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new clinical trial finds.
Cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce risk for bleeding strokes
Health News // 22 hours ago
Cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce risk for bleeding strokes
prescription drug
Yoga may help patients manage high blood pressure
Health News // 22 hours ago
Yoga may help patients manage high blood pressure
Adding a little yoga to an exercise routine can be the fix someone needs to drop high blood pressure, a small study suggests.
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for youngest kids
Health News // 22 hours ago
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for youngest kids
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday amended emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include kids 6 months and older.
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age
Health News // 23 hours ago
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Having a genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease in old age, early research suggests.
Pipe tobacco, other products could provide loophole to menthol cigarette ban
Health News // 1 day ago
Pipe tobacco, other products could provide loophole to menthol cigarette ban
A proposed U.S. federal ban on menthol cigarettes doesn't go far enough and needs to include other menthol products, from pipe tobacco to cigarette tubes, researchers say.
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid for free, courtesy of the federal government. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months.
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A new study finds statins not only lower a person's risk of stroke due to a blood clot, but can also lower the risk of the deadliest kind of stroke, an intracerebral hemorrhage or bleeding stroke.
Outcomes may vary by drug used to treat macular degeneration
Health News // 1 day ago
Outcomes may vary by drug used to treat macular degeneration
One of the two most common drugs used to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD) appears better than the other, a new, small study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement