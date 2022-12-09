Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 12:03 PM

FDA approves diabetes pill for cats

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
1/3
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first pill to improve control of diabetes in some cats. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0d6b582066d6ff14c33a1d4fec78fd42/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first pill to improve control of diabetes in some cats. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Owners whose cats have diabetes now have a new option to care for the condition in their otherwise healthy pets.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first pill to improve control of diabetes in some cats.

Advertisement

The drug, called Bexacat (bexagliflozin tablets), is not insulin and is not meant for cats who have the type of diabetes that requires treatment with insulin. Rather, it is what is called a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor.

The active ingredient in this pill prevents the cat's kidneys from reabsorbing glucose into the blood. This excess glucose leaves the body through the urine, lowering blood sugar levels.

RELATED Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years

As part of the approval, the FDA requires that Bexacat labels include a boxed warning about the importance of patient selection. Only certain cats should take the drug, determined through careful screening.

Potential patients must be screened for kidney, liver and pancreatic disease, as well as ketoacidosis, a high level of a type of acids known as ketones in the blood.

Bexacat also shouldn't be used in cats who are being treated with insulin or in those who have previously been treated with insulin.

Advertisement

The drug should not be started in cats who are not eating well or who are dehydrated or lethargic at diagnosis.

Cats taking this medication should be monitored regularly with exams and blood tests, as well as watched for lack of appetite, lethargy, dehydration and weight loss.

Cats who are treated with Bexacat may be at an increased risk of serious adverse reactions, including diabetic ketoacidosis, the FDA said. This can be fatal and should be treated as emergencies.

RELATED Having a dog in childhood may reduce risk for Crohn's disease

In a news release about the approval, the FDA explained that like in humans, the cells of a cat's body need sugar in the form of glucose for energy. Cats with diabetes can't properly produce or respond to the hormone insulin. Insulin helps cells use glucose for normal function.

Without any treatment, diabetic cats will have high levels of glucose in their blood and urine. They may experience symptoms such as increased thirst and urine, weight loss and increased appetite.

Typically cats with diabetes are treated with diet and insulin therapy, including twice-daily injections given 12 hours apart.

Bexacat is a once-daily flavored pill given with or without food to cats who weigh at least 6.6 pounds.

The FDA cited two field studies that were six months long and an extended field study in its approval. The studies found the medication was more than 80% effective in improving blood sugar control in cats with diabetes.

Advertisement

Veterinarians and clients should report any adverse events to the FDA.

More information

Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine has more on diabetes in cats.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Pets help owners stay active, manage stress

Latest Headlines

Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
Health News // 1 hour ago
Retired football players more likely to report age-related diseases
Former elite football players may age faster than their more average peers, a new study suggests.
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study of twins shows exercise can alter genetic markers of disease
A recent study of twins shows how exercise can alter genetic markers of metabolic disease -- any of the diseases or disorders that disrupt normal metabolism.
Experimental therapy shows promise for treating advanced melanoma
Health News // 8 hours ago
Experimental therapy shows promise for treating advanced melanoma
An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new clinical trial finds.
Cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce risk for bleeding strokes
Health News // 23 hours ago
Cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce risk for bleeding strokes
prescription drug
Yoga may help patients manage high blood pressure
Health News // 1 day ago
Yoga may help patients manage high blood pressure
Adding a little yoga to an exercise routine can be the fix someone needs to drop high blood pressure, a small study suggests.
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for youngest kids
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for youngest kids
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday amended emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include kids 6 months and older.
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age
Health News // 1 day ago
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Having a genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease in old age, early research suggests.
Pipe tobacco, other products could provide loophole to menthol cigarette ban
Health News // 1 day ago
Pipe tobacco, other products could provide loophole to menthol cigarette ban
A proposed U.S. federal ban on menthol cigarettes doesn't go far enough and needs to include other menthol products, from pipe tobacco to cigarette tubes, researchers say.
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid for free, courtesy of the federal government. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months.
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A new study finds statins not only lower a person's risk of stroke due to a blood clot, but can also lower the risk of the deadliest kind of stroke, an intracerebral hemorrhage or bleeding stroke.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement