Breaking News
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison in swap
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 8, 2022 / 9:53 AM

Pipe tobacco, other products could provide loophole to menthol cigarette ban

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Researchers found that mentholated pipe tobacco and tubes in a roll-your-own cigarette were the most appealing alternatives for menthol cigarette smokers. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/publicdomainpictures-14/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=19997" target="_blank">PublicDomainPictures</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=19997" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Researchers found that mentholated pipe tobacco and tubes in a roll-your-own cigarette were the most appealing alternatives for menthol cigarette smokers. Photo by PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay

A proposed U.S. federal ban on menthol cigarettes doesn't go far enough and needs to include other menthol products, from pipe tobacco to cigarette tubes, researchers say.

New evidence shows both the appeal and the addiction potential of these substitutes in adults who smoke menthol cigarettes, said scientists from Rutgers University Center for Tobacco Studies in New Brunswick, N.J., and Ohio State University.

Advertisement

"Tobacco companies have rebranded their roll-your-own cigarette tobacco as pipe tobacco, to avoid taxes, and rebranded flavored cigarettes as flavored cigars to skirt a federal ban," said co-lead investigator Andrea Villanti, deputy director of the Rutgers Center.

"We have already seen companies advertising pipe tobacco and cigarette tubes alongside cigarettes and filtered cigars," Villanti said in a Rutgers news release. "The products we tested in our study are likely to be products that tobacco companies will promote following a ban on menthol cigarettes."

RELATED Ban on fruit-flavored e-cigarettes didn't reduce vaping

The researchers looked at 98 adults who smoke menthol cigarettes in four sessions held over three weeks. Participants first smoked their usual brand of menthol cigarettes, and then they were randomized over three other tests.

These were smoking a preassembled roll-your-own cigarette using menthol pipe tobacco and a mentholated cigarette tube; smoking a menthol-filtered little cigar, and smoking a non-menthol cigarette.

Advertisement

None of these products are part of the proposed ban by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is expected in the coming months.

RELATED 3 million U.S. youth use tobacco products, FDA and CDC report

The investigators measured how the smokers smoked each of the products, the exhalation of carbon monoxide and their craving and withdrawal symptoms. They also asked participants about their perceived effects.

Menthol filtered little cigars and non-menthol cigarettes were appealing substitutes, the researchers found. However, mentholated pipe tobacco and tubes in a roll-your-own cigarette were the most appealing. These resulted in the highest number of indicators for future nicotine addiction.

Therefore, these products should be included in the ban, Villanti said.

RELATED FDA denies Logic Technology's marketing in first menthol e-cigarette action

Menthol cigarette use is associated with increased smoking initiation, higher nicotine dependence and decreased adult cessation, particularly in vulnerable populations, past research has shown.

"The present findings suggest that components of menthol roll-your-own products, including menthol rolling papers, cigarette tubes and pipe tobacco, should be included in the menthol cigarette and flavored cigar product standards," said co-author Theodore Wagener, director of the Center for Tobacco Research at Ohio State's Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"Their absence from this restriction will result in a critical loophole that is already being exploited by the tobacco industry and has the potential to lessen the potential public health benefits of the proposed menthol ban," he said in the release.

Advertisement

The findings were published recently in the journal Tobacco Control.

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more on the proposed FDA ban on menthol cigarettes.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid for free, courtesy of the federal government. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months.
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Health News // 9 hours ago
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A new study finds statins not only lower a person's risk of stroke due to a blood clot, but can also lower the risk of the deadliest kind of stroke, an intracerebral hemorrhage or bleeding stroke.
Outcomes may vary by drug used to treat macular degeneration
Health News // 23 hours ago
Outcomes may vary by drug used to treat macular degeneration
One of the two most common drugs used to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD) appears better than the other, a new, small study suggests.
Better ways to avoid low blood sugar in people with diabetes offered
Health News // 23 hours ago
Better ways to avoid low blood sugar in people with diabetes offered
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A new guideline aims to inform doctors about how best to use the latest medications and technologies to lower the risk of episodes of dangerously low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, in people with diabetes.
Genre of music may impact risk to singers' vocal cords
Health News // 23 hours ago
Genre of music may impact risk to singers' vocal cords
How singers use their voices, including the genre of music they perform, has an impact on vocal injury, new research finds.
Drug overdose deaths rise dramatically among pregnant people
Health News // 1 day ago
Drug overdose deaths rise dramatically among pregnant people
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Drug overdose deaths among pregnant and postpartum people in the United States have risen sharply in recent years -- especially in 2020, coinciding with the pandemic's onset, a new study says.
Ban on fruit-flavored e-cigarettes didn't reduce vaping
Health News // 2 days ago
Ban on fruit-flavored e-cigarettes didn't reduce vaping
A new survey of adult e-cigarette users finds that after fruit-flavored vaping products were banned, most vapers switched to flavored products not covered by the ban, or even went back to smoking traditional cigarettes.
Sensor to monitor toilet sounds could identify cholera outbreaks
Health News // 2 days ago
Sensor to monitor toilet sounds could identify cholera outbreaks
A small toilet-based sound sensor that can tell the difference between peeing, pooping and diarrhea may one day help prevent cholera outbreaks.
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Health News // 2 days ago
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Instead of singling out vitamins and minerals that may help heart health, researchers hope their comprehensive review of many studies will pave the way for clinical trials to identify the best mix of micronutrients.
Epilepsy seizures may lead to more seizures
Health News // 2 days ago
Epilepsy seizures may lead to more seizures
Seizures tend to get progressively worse over time in people with epilepsy, and a new study in mice suggests why that might be the case.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Drug overdose deaths rise dramatically among pregnant people
Drug overdose deaths rise dramatically among pregnant people
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Ban on fruit-flavored e-cigarettes didn't reduce vaping
Ban on fruit-flavored e-cigarettes didn't reduce vaping
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement