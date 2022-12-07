Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 10:56 AM

Genre of music may impact risk to singers' vocal cords

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Researchers studying vocal cord injuries found that opera singers had a significantly higher proportion of pseudocysts, and people who sang in the praise/worship genre had significantly more hemorrhagic polyps. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/fernandozhiminaicela-6246704/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=4547638" target="_blank">fernando zhiminaicela</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=4547638" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Researchers studying vocal cord injuries found that opera singers had a significantly higher proportion of pseudocysts, and people who sang in the praise/worship genre had significantly more hemorrhagic polyps. Photo by fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay

How singers use their voices, including the genre of music they perform, has an impact on vocal injury, new research finds.

Dr. Lesley Childs, medical director of the Voice Center at University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, led a two-part study of more than 1,000 patient records.

Advertisement

The study looked at phonotraumatic lesions in patients' vocal folds, including benign nodules, pseudocysts and hemorrhagic polyps. All of these can lead to hoarseness and are typically caused by overuse or straining of the voice.

Researchers found that nodules were almost equally found across all singing genres. Opera singers had a significantly higher proportion of pseudocysts. People who sang in the praise/worship genre had significantly more hemorrhagic polyps.

RELATED Voice modification a key piece of transgender care

"These findings, combined with clinical observations, suggest that nodules may be related more to the speaking voice than the singing voice since they were more or less equally distributed across genres," Childs said in a news release. "At the same time, the style of singing, acoustic environment and vocal demands unique to each genre clearly impact both the frequency and type of injuries that develop, with opera singers presenting with more chronic injury patterns and praise/worship singers presenting with more acute injuries."

Advertisement

In the first part of the study, researchers looked at 712 singers who had voice disorders between June 2017 and December 2019. About 26.8% were diagnosed with a phonotraumatic lesion.

In the second part of the study, researchers reviewed the cases of 443 singers diagnosed with vocal fold lesions. They included patients' primary genre of singing in this review, making it possible to identify which had higher injury rates.

RELATED Experts warn of serious injuries, death when children swallow button batteries

"Understanding the likelihood and potential causes of both chronic and acute injuries to the vocal folds is extremely beneficial for both singers and voice instructors," Childs said. "By considering their singing genre's unique vocal load, acoustic environment and the vocal technique employed, they can work to modify behaviors and possibly prevent vocal fold injury."

The study is considered a complement to other research by the Voice Center, including a study released in May that identified the most common vocal injuries sustained by singers, both professional and amateur.

One of those treated at the Voice Center was folk singer/songwriter Raquel Lindemann Nguyen, 43.

RELATED Damage to vocal cords may cause long-term COVID-19 symptoms

The singer and elementary school teacher began losing her voice and soon learned it was because of muscle tension dysphonia.

"I couldn't sing or teach," she said. "It was impossible to pursue my passion, and I was resigned that I would never sing again. Dr. Childs gave me my life back and more. She treated me with such compassion and kindness."

Advertisement

Nguyen did voice therapy with Amy Harris, a speech-language pathologist at UT Southwestern. Among other things, she worked on improving airflow and relaxing her throat muscles to reduce strain.

The study findings were published recently in The Laryngoscope.

More information

Johns Hopkins Medicine has more on vocal cord lesions.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Outcomes may vary by drug used to treat macular degeneration
Health News // 24 minutes ago
Outcomes may vary by drug used to treat macular degeneration
One of the two most common drugs used to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD) appears better than the other, a new, small study suggests.
Better ways to avoid low blood sugar in people with diabetes offered
Health News // 38 minutes ago
Better ways to avoid low blood sugar in people with diabetes offered
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A new guideline aims to inform doctors about how best to use the latest medications and technologies to lower the risk of episodes of dangerously low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, in people with diabetes.
Drug overdose deaths rise dramatically among pregnant people
Health News // 1 day ago
Drug overdose deaths rise dramatically among pregnant people
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Drug overdose deaths among pregnant and postpartum people in the United States have risen sharply in recent years -- especially in 2020, coinciding with the pandemic's onset, a new study says.
Ban on fruit-flavored e-cigarettes didn't reduce vaping
Health News // 1 day ago
Ban on fruit-flavored e-cigarettes didn't reduce vaping
A new survey of adult e-cigarette users finds that after fruit-flavored vaping products were banned, most vapers switched to flavored products not covered by the ban, or even went back to smoking traditional cigarettes.
Sensor to monitor toilet sounds could identify cholera outbreaks
Health News // 1 day ago
Sensor to monitor toilet sounds could identify cholera outbreaks
A small toilet-based sound sensor that can tell the difference between peeing, pooping and diarrhea may one day help prevent cholera outbreaks.
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Health News // 1 day ago
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Instead of singling out vitamins and minerals that may help heart health, researchers hope their comprehensive review of many studies will pave the way for clinical trials to identify the best mix of micronutrients.
Epilepsy seizures may lead to more seizures
Health News // 1 day ago
Epilepsy seizures may lead to more seizures
Seizures tend to get progressively worse over time in people with epilepsy, and a new study in mice suggests why that might be the case.
Hearing loss treatment moves forward despite early disappointment
Health News // 2 days ago
Hearing loss treatment moves forward despite early disappointment
NEW YORK, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- An innovative approach to treating hearing loss might be closer to reaching the market after a setback in the approval process, researchers behind the technology at Frequency Therapeutics told UPI.
Fewer Americans report pandemic-related sleep disturbances
Health News // 1 day ago
Fewer Americans report pandemic-related sleep disturbances
Finally, more than two years into the pandemic, Americans are sleeping better.
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- An association exists between people who obtain a higher percentage of their daily energy from ultra-processed foods and suffering cognitive decline, a large study with long-term follow-up released Monday suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Drug overdose deaths rise dramatically among pregnant people
Drug overdose deaths rise dramatically among pregnant people
Hearing loss treatment moves forward despite early disappointment
Hearing loss treatment moves forward despite early disappointment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement