Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 5, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Cost of epilepsy drugs soars

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Spending on antiseizure medications more than doubled in eight years for the government insurers, largely because of third-generation and brand-name drugs, a new study found. Photo by chuck stock/Shutterstock
Spending on antiseizure medications more than doubled in eight years for the government insurers, largely because of third-generation and brand-name drugs, a new study found. Photo by chuck stock/Shutterstock

Costs for epilepsy medications in the United States are skyrocketing, outpacing inflation and straining federal insurers Medicare and Medicaid, according to new research.

Spending on antiseizure medications more than doubled in eight years for the government insurers, largely because of third-generation and brand-name drugs, the study found.

Advertisement

"While it's very important that Medicare and Medicaid patients have access to these drugs, the cost to the system is significant and continues to rise each year," said Dr. Deepti Zutshi, lead study author and an associate professor of neurology at Wayne State University in Detroit.

"The answer is not to remove access to the medications but consider ways to cap or head off costs so we can continue to ensure the longevity of Medicare and Medicaid," she said in an American Epilepsy Society news release.

RELATED U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk

Nearly 3.4 million Americans live with epilepsy, most of them older adults or children. About 1.1 million people with epilepsy were insured by Medicare in 2019. About one-third of patients 18 and older were covered by Medicaid in 2015.

Doctors typically prescribe third-generation drugs because they are better tolerated than those that preceded them, with fewer side effects and less serious interactions with other drugs, the study noted. The drugs also work in different ways, so can give neurologists more treatment options.

Advertisement

But it can take about 10 to 12 years before a third-generation drug is available in a less-costly generic. Third-generation antiepileptic drugs include lacosamide (brand name: Vimpat), perampanel (Fycompa) and brivaracetam (Briviact).

RELATED Out-of-pocket costs for cancer treatment continue rising for insured Americans

To study spending, researchers analyzed data from the Medicare Part D and Medicaid Spending by Drug databases from 2012 to 2020.

Medicare Part D spending on antiseizure medications increased from $1.16 billion in 2012 to $2.68 billion in 2020. Meanwhile, Medicaid spending on the drugs increased from $973 million to $2.05 billion during those years.

Claims increased at a much slower rate than costs did, with claims growing by 29% but costs by 136%.

RELATED Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare

Looking at third-generation seizure drugs, Medicare Part D spent $124 million in 2012 compared to $1.08 billion in 2020. For brand-name drugs, spending nearly tripled -- from $546 million to $1.62 billion.

Reducing the costs may require more than one approach, the researchers said.

"Pharmaceutical companies and government entities need to discuss ways to lower the cost of medications without restricting research and development," Zutshi said.

"And healthcare providers should consider using generic medications more frequently and earlier [rather] than going straight to the brand-name medications, unless specifically required based on the mechanism of the seizures, concerns over side effects and drug interactions, or failure of response to the medication," she said.

Advertisement

The findings were scheduled for presentation Friday at the American Epilepsy Society annual meeting, in Nashville. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on epilepsy.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Hearing loss treatment moves forward despite early disappointment
Health News // 1 hour ago
Hearing loss treatment moves forward despite early disappointment
NEW YORK, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- An innovative approach to treating hearing loss might be closer to reaching the market after a setback in the approval process, researchers behind the technology at Frequency Therapeutics told UPI.
Many Americans underestimate cancer risk of alcohol
Health News // 2 days ago
Many Americans underestimate cancer risk of alcohol
Alcohol increases the risk of cancer, but some Americans think it does the opposite, a new study shows.
Heart failure linked to illicit meth use is rising
Health News // 3 days ago
Heart failure linked to illicit meth use is rising
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Heart failure linked to illicit use of methamphetamine is on the rise worldwide across racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines, and the disease is more severe for meth users than non-users, a new study says.
Study: Teens' brains physically altered, prematurely aged by pandemic stress
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Teens' brains physically altered, prematurely aged by pandemic stress
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic has physically altered -- and prematurely aged -- the brains of adolescents, making their brain structures appear several years older than the pre-pandemic brains of peers.
Two veterinary drugs may help eliminate bedbugs
Health News // 3 days ago
Two veterinary drugs may help eliminate bedbugs
Two common drugs that veterinarians use to kill parasites on pets could be the solution to getting rid of bedbugs.
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
Health News // 3 days ago
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
U.S. health officials to test wastewater around the country for polio
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. health officials to test wastewater around the country for polio
U.S. health officials will begin testing wastewater for poliovirus in select locations around the country, including possibly at sites in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Health News // 4 days ago
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
WASHINGTON, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Because of a national shortage of a weight-loss drug called Wegovy, some diabetics have found it hard to obtain a medication intended to improve blood-sugar control but stimulates weight loss, as well.
Online courses linked to increased anxiety and depression, study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
Online courses linked to increased anxiety and depression, study finds
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Fully online college courses have become more of a norm since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the negative effects on student mental health are significant, according to a new report.
Study: Too much oxygen during surgery may harm kidneys, hearts and lungs
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Too much oxygen during surgery may harm kidneys, hearts and lungs
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Giving patients high levels of oxygen during surgery is linked to a greater risk of subsequent kidney, heart and lung injury, according to a large U.S. study published Wednesday in The British Medical Journal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Heart failure linked to illicit meth use is rising
Heart failure linked to illicit meth use is rising
U.S. health officials to test wastewater around the country for polio
U.S. health officials to test wastewater around the country for polio
Many Americans underestimate cancer risk of alcohol
Many Americans underestimate cancer risk of alcohol
Two veterinary drugs may help eliminate bedbugs
Two veterinary drugs may help eliminate bedbugs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement