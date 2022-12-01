Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 1, 2022 / 10:47 AM

Two veterinary drugs may help eliminate bedbugs

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Both fluralaner and ivermectin, which are used to kill fleas and ticks on household pets, could also kill bedbugs. Photo by Pavel Krasensky/Shutterstock
Both fluralaner and ivermectin, which are used to kill fleas and ticks on household pets, could also kill bedbugs. Photo by Pavel Krasensky/Shutterstock

Two common drugs that veterinarians use to kill parasites on pets could be the solution to getting rid of bedbugs.

Both fluralaner and ivermectin, which are used to kill fleas and ticks on household pets, could also kill bedbugs. The newer, longer-lasting fluralaner showed especially strong potential.

Advertisement

This new research comes from a North Carolina State University (NCSU) study that examined the drugs and their effectiveness in controlling bedbug populations on poultry farms.

Entomologists and veterinary scientists from NC State's College of Veterinary Medicine tested bedbug death rates in different experiments.

RELATED Bedbugs survived the impact event that wiped out the dinosaurs

One included mixing blood with each of the drugs on a lab bench and letting the bugs eat it. In the other, bedbugs fed off chickens who had received the treatments topically or through ingestion.

"The drugs affect receptors in the insect's nervous system," said corresponding author Coby Schal, a professor of entomology.

Both drugs killed most bedbugs on the lab bench. Fluralaner worked even better on bedbugs that showed resistance to common insecticides, the investigators found.

RELATED Study: Some bed bugs climb better than others

"The bedbug is a globally important insect," Schal said in a university news release. "The last few decades have seen a resurgence of bedbugs in homes, and now we're seeing bedbugs return to poultry farms. Since there is no proven method to stop bedbugs in commercial farms, the potential problems on poultry farms could be massive. We're trying to get ahead of it by developing technologies that can eliminate bedbugs."

Advertisement

Fluralaner was also highly effective at killing bedbugs that fed on chickens.

Ivermectin did not work in that experiment, possibly because the chickens quickly clear that drug from their systems, the study authors noted.

RELATED Bed bugs develop resistance to widely used pesticides

"We used the recommended dosage of ivermectin, either in a topical form or ingested, but neither was able to kill bedbugs," said first author Maria González-Morales, a former doctoral student at NCSU.

Though fluralaner is new and mostly used for companion animals, Europe and Australia have approved it for use in the poultry industry. Ivermectin is used on household pets, larger animals and for anti-parasitic purposes in humans, particularly in Africa.

Adding fluralaner to poultry drinking water could be effective against bedbugs on poultry farms, the researchers said, along with monitoring, education and heat treatments.

"The health effects to poultry from bedbug infestation are not well documented, but anecdotally poultry farmers see animal welfare concerns like stress and anemia, which could negatively affect meat or egg production," González-Morales said.

Schal added that there are other issues as well.

"There are also concerns for workers on these farms considering how easily bedbugs can spread from poultry to people," he added.

The findings were recently published online in Parasites & Vectors.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has more on getting rid of bedbugs.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Teens' brains physically altered, prematurely aged by pandemic stress
Health News // 13 minutes ago
Study: Teens' brains physically altered, prematurely aged by pandemic stress
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic has physically altered -- and prematurely aged -- the brains of adolescents, making their brain structures appear several years older than the pre-pandemic brains of peers.
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
Health News // 44 minutes ago
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
U.S. health officials to test wastewater around the country for polio
Health News // 1 hour ago
U.S. health officials to test wastewater around the country for polio
U.S. health officials will begin testing wastewater for poliovirus in select locations around the country, including possibly at sites in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Health News // 7 hours ago
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
WASHINGTON, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Because of a national shortage of a weight-loss drug called Wegovy, some diabetics have found it hard to obtain a medication intended to improve blood-sugar control but stimulates weight loss, as well.
Online courses linked to increased anxiety and depression, study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
Online courses linked to increased anxiety and depression, study finds
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Fully online college courses have become more of a norm since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the negative effects on student mental health are significant, according to a new report.
Study: Too much oxygen during surgery may harm kidneys, hearts and lungs
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Too much oxygen during surgery may harm kidneys, hearts and lungs
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Giving patients high levels of oxygen during surgery is linked to a greater risk of subsequent kidney, heart and lung injury, according to a large U.S. study published Wednesday in The British Medical Journal.
Trial of experimental Alzheimer's drug shows slower decline, safety concerns
Health News // 23 hours ago
Trial of experimental Alzheimer's drug shows slower decline, safety concerns
The experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab slowed thinking declines among patients suffering the early stages of the disease in a new study, but safety concerns about brain swelling and brain bleeds remain.
If doctor says 'X', patients often hear 'Y', study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
If doctor says 'X', patients often hear 'Y', study suggests
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Not only do people often misunderstand what doctors tell them, but they also sometimes think common medical phrases mean the exact opposite, according to a new study by University of Minnesota researchers.
Most Americans don't eat recommended daily amount of whole grains
Health News // 1 day ago
Most Americans don't eat recommended daily amount of whole grains
Americans are eating more whole grains than ever before -- but it's still not enough.
Many older U.S. women get unnecessary cervical cancer screenings
Health News // 1 day ago
Many older U.S. women get unnecessary cervical cancer screenings
Researchers warn that high rates of cervical cancer screening in women over 65 suggest that some older Americans are being unnecessarily screened.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many older U.S. women get unnecessary cervical cancer screenings
Many older U.S. women get unnecessary cervical cancer screenings
Deaths raise concerns about safety of experimental Alzheimer's drug
Deaths raise concerns about safety of experimental Alzheimer's drug
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
If doctor says 'X', patients often hear 'Y', study suggests
If doctor says 'X', patients often hear 'Y', study suggests
Online courses linked to increased anxiety and depression, study finds
Online courses linked to increased anxiety and depression, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement