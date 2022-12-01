Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 1, 2022 / 6:30 PM

Heart failure linked to illicit meth use is rising

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Heart failure linked to illicit use of meth is on the rise worldwide, across racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines, and the disease is more severe for meth users than non-users. Photo by Kaesler Media/Shutterstock.com
Heart failure linked to illicit use of meth is on the rise worldwide, across racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines, and the disease is more severe for meth users than non-users. Photo by Kaesler Media/Shutterstock.com

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Heart failure linked to illicit use of methamphetamine is on the rise worldwide across racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines, and the disease is more severe in meth users than non-users.

That's according to a new study published Thursday in Heart, an international journal from The British Medical Journal and British Cardiovascular Society.

Advertisement

The new research on the disease -- which affects about 6.2 million adults in the United States, and men more than women -- highlighted the expense involved in meth heart failure treatment.

The U.S.-Canadian team of researchers, led by Dr. Veena Manja, a cardiologist at the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, Calif., said the findings show the urgent need for more research to help create better prevention and treatment strategies.

RELATED U.S. stimulant deaths nearly tripled in four-year period, mostly because of meth

Yet, the research also underscores that meth-induced heart failure "is not straightforward to study or treat," Dr. Jonathan D. Davis, director of the heart failure program at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said in an accompanying editorial.

Advertisement

For example, "a patient with a single positive urinary drug screening will be at a different phase in the disease course than a patient who has used methamphetamine daily for years," said Davis, associate professor of medicine at the University of California-San Francisco School of Medicine.

Methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant, causes the heart muscle to work much harder than it ordinarily would, said Dr. O. Trent Hall, an addiction medicine specialist and assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral health at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine.

RELATED Deaths from cocaine, meth mixed with opioids on the rise

Hall, who was not involved in the study, told UPI that meth also causes blood vessels to tighten, increasing blood pressure: something that can lead to heart failure and stroke.

Also, Hall said in an email, when meth is injected, outside bacteria can infect the heart, causing it to fail.

According to the researchers, previous studies have shown that use of the potent stimulant, popularly known as "crystal meth", "ice" and "speed," is associated with serious health problems, including high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke and even sudden death.

RELATED Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds

But the scientists said they failed to find a comprehensive, systematic review of the published literature on meth use and heart failure, so they set about to conduct one.

Advertisement

They focused on 21 observational studies from different countries, but mostly U.S.-based, between 1997 and 2020. Collectively, the studies involved several thousand adults who ranged in age from 35 to 60, on average.

According to the study, the average duration of meth use before a heart failure diagnosis is five years; but for 18% of people who go on to develop the disease, it happens within 12 months.

In some cases, heart failure was diagnosed after a single use.

The researchers said meth heart failure is associated with a greater likelihood of other substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and other heart disease and kidney disease.

They acknowledged limitations to their analysis, noting most reviewed studies were small and observational, and "differed substantially in design, statistical methods, eligibility criteria, and outcomes." This, they said, may undermine its usefulness.

The researchers also touched on treatment and hospitalization costs.

In California, the investigators said, annual hospital charges for meth heart failure increased by 840%, from $41.5 million to $390 million, from 2008 to 2018, according to statewide data.

That compares with an 82% hike, from $3.5 billion to $6.4 billion, for all heart failure hospitalizations in the state over the decade.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the top public health official in Cabell County, W.Va., an area hard hit by prescription opioid and street drug overdoses, told UPI that public health officials there aren't measuring the clinical impact of illegal meth and heart failure.

Advertisement

But, Kilkenny said in an email, "certainly we are willing to educate about the risk as another reason to avoid the use of illicit methamphetamine."

Currently, there is no FDA approved medication for methamphetamine use disorder and the most effective behavioral treatment is often difficult for patients and families to access, said Hall, the Columbus, Ohio, physician.

"Nevertheless, some medications have early evidence they may help people with methamphetamine use disorder and a wide variety of counseling services can increase the chance of recovery," he said.

Hall said that in his role as an addiction medicine consult physician, he often cares for patients with meth use disorder in the hospital.

"Many of these patients have severe medical problems related to methamphetamine use, including heart failure," he said.

"We try to reduce the risk of these problems by providing addiction treatment, or harm reduction services to those who are not ready to stop using methamphetamine."

Latest Headlines

Study: Teens' brains physically altered, prematurely aged by pandemic stress
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study: Teens' brains physically altered, prematurely aged by pandemic stress
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic has physically altered -- and prematurely aged -- the brains of adolescents, making their brain structures appear several years older than the pre-pandemic brains of peers.
Two veterinary drugs may help eliminate bedbugs
Health News // 8 hours ago
Two veterinary drugs may help eliminate bedbugs
Two common drugs that veterinarians use to kill parasites on pets could be the solution to getting rid of bedbugs.
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
Health News // 8 hours ago
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
U.S. health officials to test wastewater around the country for polio
Health News // 9 hours ago
U.S. health officials to test wastewater around the country for polio
U.S. health officials will begin testing wastewater for poliovirus in select locations around the country, including possibly at sites in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Health News // 14 hours ago
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
WASHINGTON, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Because of a national shortage of a weight-loss drug called Wegovy, some diabetics have found it hard to obtain a medication intended to improve blood-sugar control but stimulates weight loss, as well.
Online courses linked to increased anxiety and depression, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Online courses linked to increased anxiety and depression, study finds
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Fully online college courses have become more of a norm since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the negative effects on student mental health are significant, according to a new report.
Study: Too much oxygen during surgery may harm kidneys, hearts and lungs
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Too much oxygen during surgery may harm kidneys, hearts and lungs
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Giving patients high levels of oxygen during surgery is linked to a greater risk of subsequent kidney, heart and lung injury, according to a large U.S. study published Wednesday in The British Medical Journal.
Trial of experimental Alzheimer's drug shows slower decline, safety concerns
Health News // 1 day ago
Trial of experimental Alzheimer's drug shows slower decline, safety concerns
The experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab slowed thinking declines among patients suffering the early stages of the disease in a new study, but safety concerns about brain swelling and brain bleeds remain.
If doctor says 'X', patients often hear 'Y', study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
If doctor says 'X', patients often hear 'Y', study suggests
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Not only do people often misunderstand what doctors tell them, but they also sometimes think common medical phrases mean the exact opposite, according to a new study by University of Minnesota researchers.
Most Americans don't eat recommended daily amount of whole grains
Health News // 1 day ago
Most Americans don't eat recommended daily amount of whole grains
Americans are eating more whole grains than ever before -- but it's still not enough.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many older U.S. women get unnecessary cervical cancer screenings
Many older U.S. women get unnecessary cervical cancer screenings
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Study: Teens' brains physically altered, prematurely aged by pandemic stress
Study: Teens' brains physically altered, prematurely aged by pandemic stress
If doctor says 'X', patients often hear 'Y', study suggests
If doctor says 'X', patients often hear 'Y', study suggests
Deaths raise concerns about safety of experimental Alzheimer's drug
Deaths raise concerns about safety of experimental Alzheimer's drug
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement