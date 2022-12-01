Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 1, 2022 / 10:24 AM

'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing shortages in healthcare, second only to staff shortages in the retail sector (35%), a new poll found. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/jamesronin-10522531/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=6139216" target="_blank">JR</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=6139216" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing shortages in healthcare, second only to staff shortages in the retail sector (35%), a new poll found. Photo by JR/Pixabay

The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.

One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing shortages in healthcare, second only to staff shortages in the retail sector (35%), the poll found.

Advertisement

Further, more than two in three (68%) of people who needed healthcare during the past six months experienced delays or challenges in getting the care they need.

More than half (57%) blamed staffing shortages for the lack of care, and experts told HealthDay Now that these folks aren't wrong.

RELATED Staffing crisis leads to shortage of nursing home beds in U.S.

Nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers are burned out after three years of the pandemic, and some are choosing to leave the profession, the experts said.

"We were the frontline," said Kelly Morgan, a labor and delivery nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and chair of the Massachusetts Nursing Association. "We were the people that were fighting this pandemic, and we were exposed every day. The triggers that come along with that are the constant stress and mental fatigue, physical fatigue -- in essence, like PTSD from that environment."

Advertisement

As a result, morale has suffered, and people are walking away, Morgan told HealthDay Now.

RELATED Study identifies six themes driving doctor burnout, suicide

"In many hospitals, people felt like, you're throwing us to the wolves, and you're not helping us and providing us the necessary resources that we need -- the personal protective equipment, that sort of stuff," Morgan said. "And it still hasn't changed three years in. Our nursing turnover is huge.

"They're like, I don't want to do this anymore," Morgan continued. "I don't want to do bedside nursing anymore. I'm leaving the bedside, and going to work in an ambulatory clinic, or I'm going to completely leave nursing as a profession at all, because this is just not what it was like to be a nurse before."

Doctors and nurses leaving the profession has a direct effect on the ability of patients to receive care, particularly in rural areas, said Brock Slabach, chief operations officer for the National Rural Health Association.

RELATED VP Kamala Harris touts mental health help for burnout of healthcare workers

Rural hospitals hit hardest

"This constellation of provider shortages has created huge gaps in the ability for hospitals to serve their rural communities in an effective way," Slabach told HealthDay Now.

"What's happened is that the facilities have scaled back their ability to admit patients and to provide care," said Slabach, who has more than 21 years of experience as a rural hospital administrator. "Instead of having 25 beds open, they may only have 10 beds because they can adequately staff that. Then what happens is you have patients possibly being stacked in the emergency room."

Advertisement

People also are showing up to the hospital sicker, suffering from health problems that could have been nipped in the bud with prompt treatment, Morgan said.

"It's trickled down to every single discipline," Morgan said. "It's just halted the care delivery system, and that's why so many people are showing up to the emergency room to have their primary care, because they can't access the services."

For example, someone with COVID could avoid the ER if they got a timely diagnosis and prompt access to antiviral drugs, Morgan said.

"But they didn't, and now here they are three weeks later sick with COVID pneumonia requiring respiratory support and admission to the hospital," Morgan said.

The American healthcare system will need to provide better support to its workers if it wants to build back capacity, Morgan said.

"We don't need adoration every day," Morgan said. "We're not asking for that. We're asking for the proper staffing, equipment, space and resources to take care of our patients safely on a daily basis and provide the care that we have always been able to provide them, without them knowing that we're facing these challenges."

As things stand now, Morgan worries that stressed-out doctors and nurses aren't providing the best care to patients.

Advertisement

"I'm sure that there are days that people aren't as cheerful as they normally were, don't feel as compassionate as they did, even though we're trying not to deliver that message to our patients," Morgan said.

Creating better work environments

There also are practical matters that interfere with care. Due to staffing shortages, nurses try to "cluster" care, Morgan said -- for example, changing a dressing and providing medications during the same room visit rather than seeing the patient twice.

As a result, there "may be a significant time before we come back again, unless there is a need," Morgan said. "You're trying to give that care to the rest of your patients as well," but patients can wind up feeling neglected.

Rebuilding hospital capacity will take a community effort, with towns and cities working to make themselves inviting for potential healthcare professionals, Slabach said.

Hospitals also will need to pay better and create a culture "that allows for the employee to thrive in the practice that they've chosen," Slabach said.

"This means that really looking at all of those policies and procedures that would detract from somebody that would want to fulfill the mission that they have in their lives to serve people," Slabach said. "We find that most people really have a missionary spirit. They want to be of service, they want to be of use to others. So we need to make sure that our facilities are providing the environment for them to be able to do that work in the way that they hoped to."

Advertisement

That's easier said than done, given the financial crunch facing many rural hospitals, he noted.

About 140 U.S. hospitals have closed since 2010, including 19 in 2020 alone, Slabach said. Extra money for dealing with the pandemic has helped financially strapped hospitals stay afloat, but that funding has stopped.

"We're anticipating some very rough days ahead, in terms of hospital closures, hospital finances which could lead to closure," Slabach said.

But without action, there's the continued risk that longtime nurses like Morgan will walk away.

Morgan said she's thought about quitting "more than I care to remember in the last few years."

"I always used to think I am so lucky, how am I so lucky that this is what I get to do for a living," Morgan said. "And I have not had many of those days in the last two and a half years. And that's disheartening. Because a nurse goes into nursing because they want to help, and they want to take care of people. They want to nurture and make people well again. And it hasn't felt like we've succeeded at that."

More information

The University of Southern California has more about staffing shortages in healthcare.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Teens' brains physically altered, prematurely aged by pandemic stress
Health News // 10 minutes ago
Study: Teens' brains physically altered, prematurely aged by pandemic stress
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic has physically altered -- and prematurely aged -- the brains of adolescents, making their brain structures appear several years older than the pre-pandemic brains of peers.
Two veterinary drugs may help eliminate bedbugs
Health News // 18 minutes ago
Two veterinary drugs may help eliminate bedbugs
Two common drugs that veterinarians use to kill parasites on pets could be the solution to getting rid of bedbugs.
U.S. health officials to test wastewater around the country for polio
Health News // 1 hour ago
U.S. health officials to test wastewater around the country for polio
U.S. health officials will begin testing wastewater for poliovirus in select locations around the country, including possibly at sites in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Health News // 7 hours ago
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
WASHINGTON, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Because of a national shortage of a weight-loss drug called Wegovy, some diabetics have found it hard to obtain a medication intended to improve blood-sugar control but stimulates weight loss, as well.
Online courses linked to increased anxiety and depression, study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
Online courses linked to increased anxiety and depression, study finds
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Fully online college courses have become more of a norm since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the negative effects on student mental health are significant, according to a new report.
Study: Too much oxygen during surgery may harm kidneys, hearts and lungs
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Too much oxygen during surgery may harm kidneys, hearts and lungs
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Giving patients high levels of oxygen during surgery is linked to a greater risk of subsequent kidney, heart and lung injury, according to a large U.S. study published Wednesday in The British Medical Journal.
Trial of experimental Alzheimer's drug shows slower decline, safety concerns
Health News // 23 hours ago
Trial of experimental Alzheimer's drug shows slower decline, safety concerns
The experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab slowed thinking declines among patients suffering the early stages of the disease in a new study, but safety concerns about brain swelling and brain bleeds remain.
If doctor says 'X', patients often hear 'Y', study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
If doctor says 'X', patients often hear 'Y', study suggests
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Not only do people often misunderstand what doctors tell them, but they also sometimes think common medical phrases mean the exact opposite, according to a new study by University of Minnesota researchers.
Most Americans don't eat recommended daily amount of whole grains
Health News // 1 day ago
Most Americans don't eat recommended daily amount of whole grains
Americans are eating more whole grains than ever before -- but it's still not enough.
Many older U.S. women get unnecessary cervical cancer screenings
Health News // 1 day ago
Many older U.S. women get unnecessary cervical cancer screenings
Researchers warn that high rates of cervical cancer screening in women over 65 suggest that some older Americans are being unnecessarily screened.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many older U.S. women get unnecessary cervical cancer screenings
Many older U.S. women get unnecessary cervical cancer screenings
Deaths raise concerns about safety of experimental Alzheimer's drug
Deaths raise concerns about safety of experimental Alzheimer's drug
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
Supply can't meet demand as diabetes drugs' use surges for weight loss
If doctor says 'X', patients often hear 'Y', study suggests
If doctor says 'X', patients often hear 'Y', study suggests
Online courses linked to increased anxiety and depression, study finds
Online courses linked to increased anxiety and depression, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement