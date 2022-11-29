Trending
Nov. 29, 2022 / 9:46 AM

High costs keep some women from follow-up screening for breast cancer

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
The Affordable Care Act improved access to mammograms, but high-deductible insurance plans appear to keep women from important follow-ups, according to a new study. Photo by Rhoda Baer/Wikimedia Commons
Out-of-pocket costs may make as many as 1 in 5 women forgo additional screening when an initial mammogram finds an abnormality, a new U.S. study finds.

The Affordable Care Act improved access to mammograms, but high-deductible insurance plans appear to keep women from important follow-ups, according to the findings.

"The ACA removed out-of-pocket costs for screening mammograms under most health plans to encourage women to partake in this important preventative healthcare measure," said study lead author Dr. Michael Ngo, a radiology resident at Boston Medical Center.

"However, the screening mammogram is only the first step in detecting breast cancer," he explained. "If the radiologist detects an abnormal finding on the screening image, then additional images and a biopsy are needed to determine if the patient has cancer. The ACA does not mandate insurance to cover the costs of these additional services."

RELATED Study: Highest risk women with densest breasts benefit most from 3D imaging

Rising healthcare costs and insurance premiums, along with the start of the ACA have increased the popularity of high-deductible health plans among young, healthy people, according to the study.

These high deductibles lower monthly insurance premiums and some think they lead people to be more aware of their healthcare costs, possibly lowering those costs. Yet the deductibles, which can be more than $1,400 for individuals and $2,800 for families, may prevent people from seeking care, the study indicates.

"The results show that a deductible payment for follow-up breast imaging after an abnormal finding on screening mammography discourages 21% of women from returning for additional evaluation and appears to lead 18% of women to skip the initial free screening altogether," Ngo said.

RELATED Over decade of annual screening, half of women have false-positive mammogram

The researchers surveyed 932 people having breast imaging at Boston Medical Center between September 2021 and February 2022.

About 21% of 714 respondents said they would not get indicated imaging if they had to pay a deductible, while around 59% said they would not skip imaging and almost 20% were undecided.

Those most likely to skip imaging were Hispanic; high school educated or less; had a household income of less than $35,000, or had Medicaid coverage or were uninsured.

RELATED Mammograms may detect risk for heart disease

If they knew they would have to pay for follow-up screening, about 18% of 707 respondents said they would skip the initial screening mammogram. About two-thirds would not skip that, and 16% were undecided.

The findings were presented Nov. 29 at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, in Chicago and online.

The researchers hope the findings will aid in efforts to remove financial barriers to care.

"Our study demonstrates that out-of-pocket payments will discourage people, especially those belonging in the most vulnerable populations, from completing the last steps in the breast cancer screening process," Ngo said in a meeting news release. "These results could be used to advocate for legislation that will cover these important follow-up tests and prevent further exacerbation of existing health inequities."

Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on breast cancer screening.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Men who eat plant-based diets may have lower risk for colon cancer
Health News // 8 minutes ago
Men who eat plant-based diets may have lower risk for colon cancer
Eating whole grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes may improve older men's odds of dodging colon cancer, new research shows.
Alcohol use rises in states where marijuana is legalized
Health News // 30 minutes ago
Alcohol use rises in states where marijuana is legalized
Alcohol consumption increased at times and in places where marijuana was made legal for certain groups, according to University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health policy scientists.
Benefits of 'bloodless medicine' boost surgery without transfusions
Health News // 20 hours ago
Benefits of 'bloodless medicine' boost surgery without transfusions
Bloodless medicine, also known as patient blood management, it is used when a transfusion is not an option for religious reasons or safety concerns. It is becoming more mainstream due to the list of potential benefits
Study: Traffic fatalities at large biker rallies boost organ donations, transplants
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Traffic fatalities at large biker rallies boost organ donations, transplants
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Traumatic deaths from motor vehicle crashes increase where large U.S. motorcycle rallies are held -- and a Harvard-led study suggests a corresponding, dramatic boost in organ donations and transplants.
Sense of purpose may reduce risk of premature death
Health News // 1 day ago
Sense of purpose may reduce risk of premature death
Having a clear purpose in life could reduce your risk for premature death.
Traditional Medicare linked to better cancer outcomes than Medicare Advantage
Health News // 1 day ago
Traditional Medicare linked to better cancer outcomes than Medicare Advantage
Your chances of surviving cancer could depend on the type of Medicare plan you have, a new study reports.
Some caregiving tasks may ease loneliness, others increase it
Health News // 1 day ago
Some caregiving tasks may ease loneliness, others increase it
Taking care of a loved one can either be a break from loneliness or help to bring loneliness on, depending on your circumstances, new research shows.
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
On top of their other health hazards, electronic cigarettes may help rot your teeth, a new study suggests.
FDA approves $3.5M Hemgenix gene therapy drug
Health News // 5 days ago
FDA approves $3.5M Hemgenix gene therapy drug
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The FDA approved a $3.5 million gene therapy treatment, Hemgenix, which treats people with Hemophilia B.
Adults with severe asthma may face higher risk of heart attack, stroke
Health News // 5 days ago
Adults with severe asthma may face higher risk of heart attack, stroke
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Adults with persistent asthma -- who use daily medication to control symptoms -- may be at increased risk of heart attack or stroke, as compared to people without this breathing difficulty, a new study suggests.
