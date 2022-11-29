Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 29, 2022 / 9:56 AM

Alcohol use rises in states where marijuana is legalized

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Alcohol consumption increased at times and in places where marijuana was made legal for certain groups, according to University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health policy scientists. Photo by lgbsneak/<a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/lgbsneak/133228839/in/photolist-cLQhX-7B79W9-4z5por-3Za89B-4z5ndn-7nuBrU-4z5khg-d3o86q-6uQAuh-Cd8uTi-ybZyWS-2i4Y5zP-Rfst9i-GyreCZ-oKsJQf-651kqn-oWDeiu-8BxwnC-ac92hq-gAR9Kh-gARGoP-gARDdS-gAR9t5-gARDT9-KU25g-9YsoMP-pNtVgE-8j8bMF-6tYKj2-neHyEx-LFev7-7nqH9p-8j8bDZ-8j8bGc-6u3Tao-8j8bCM-93ta83-rhGzq-3ZCCCk-8s7GB2-6Y5n8R-3KdbZE-3fJkFG-6SAQNS-bAiQtf-5PDuXf-9jMpaf-Zc9BTw-86e1Rp-TvHV2y" target="_blank">Flickr</a>
Alcohol consumption increased at times and in places where marijuana was made legal for certain groups, according to University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health policy scientists. Photo by lgbsneak/Flickr

Could unfettered access to marijuana fuel a rise in drinking rates?

Yes, report researchers who found alcohol consumption increased at times and in places where marijuana was made legal for certain groups.

Advertisement

The increase in drinking was mostly driven by young adults and men, according to University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health policy scientists.

"Recreational cannabis laws have made cannabis legally accessible to nearly half of U.S. adults, but it has been unclear how this affects the use of other substances, such as alcohol," said senior study author Coleman Drake, an assistant professor in the department of health policy and management at Pitt Public Health.

RELATED Even a small amount of alcohol during pregnancy can change fetus' brain

"It appears that cannabis use increases the probability that people drink, at least in the three years after legalization," Drake said in a university news release.

The researchers used data on 4.2 million adults from federal government surveys administered from 2010 through 2019. During this time period, 11 states legalized recreational cannabis.

Advertisement

Survey questions included those on any alcohol use, binge drinking and heavy drinking. The research team compared answers from before cannabis was legal to after it was legalized.

RELATED Study finds moderate to heavy drinkers in their 20s, 30s face higher risk of stroke

The overall data showed that having at least one drink of any alcoholic beverage in the past month increased by 1.2 percentage points in the first year after recreational cannabis was legalized. However, that number dropped in the following two years. No change was found for binge or heavy drinking in the overall population.

Researchers then looked at drinking data for adults ages 18 to 24. There, they found an increase of 3.7 percentage points in any drinking for this age group. However, only an association was seen between drinking rates and marijuana legalization, rather than a cause-and-effect link.

No other age group had a statistically significant increase in drinking. Men, non-Hispanic white people and those without some college education did see an increase.

RELATED CDC: Excessive alcohol accounted for 1 in 5 deaths of young adults, pre-pandemic

Cannabis use has nearly doubled in the past 10 years, Drake said. Between 2011 and 2015, excessive alcohol use led to the deaths of more than 93,000 Americans, he noted.

"So, it will be important to monitor whether recreational cannabis laws cause increases in drinking over longer periods of time, particularly among younger adults and men," Drake said.

Advertisement

States can work to prevent risk through public health campaigns or alcohol taxing strategies by zeroing in on those who are most vulnerable, he said.

"In prior work, I found that recreational cannabis laws temporarily reduced opioid-related emergency department visits," Drake said. "So, I would resist characterizations of cannabis legalization as categorically good or bad.

"We need to learn more about how cannabis legalization affects all substance use, health and non-health outcomes, such as drug-related arrest rates, work-related injuries and labor market outcomes," he noted. "Policymakers should try to think through all these costs and benefits as they consider passing recreational cannabis laws."

The study was supported by the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse and published recently in JAMA Health Forum.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on marijuana and public health.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Men who eat plant-based diets may have lower risk for colon cancer
Health News // 20 minutes ago
Men who eat plant-based diets may have lower risk for colon cancer
Eating whole grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes may improve older men's odds of dodging colon cancer, new research shows.
High costs keep some women from follow-up screening for breast cancer
Health News // 52 minutes ago
High costs keep some women from follow-up screening for breast cancer
Out-of-pocket costs may make as many as 1 in 5 women forgo additional screening when an initial mammogram finds an abnormality, a new U.S. study finds.
Benefits of 'bloodless medicine' boost surgery without transfusions
Health News // 20 hours ago
Benefits of 'bloodless medicine' boost surgery without transfusions
Bloodless medicine, also known as patient blood management, it is used when a transfusion is not an option for religious reasons or safety concerns. It is becoming more mainstream due to the list of potential benefits
Study: Traffic fatalities at large biker rallies boost organ donations, transplants
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Traffic fatalities at large biker rallies boost organ donations, transplants
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Traumatic deaths from motor vehicle crashes increase where large U.S. motorcycle rallies are held -- and a Harvard-led study suggests a corresponding, dramatic boost in organ donations and transplants.
Sense of purpose may reduce risk of premature death
Health News // 1 day ago
Sense of purpose may reduce risk of premature death
Having a clear purpose in life could reduce your risk for premature death.
Traditional Medicare linked to better cancer outcomes than Medicare Advantage
Health News // 1 day ago
Traditional Medicare linked to better cancer outcomes than Medicare Advantage
Your chances of surviving cancer could depend on the type of Medicare plan you have, a new study reports.
Some caregiving tasks may ease loneliness, others increase it
Health News // 1 day ago
Some caregiving tasks may ease loneliness, others increase it
Taking care of a loved one can either be a break from loneliness or help to bring loneliness on, depending on your circumstances, new research shows.
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
On top of their other health hazards, electronic cigarettes may help rot your teeth, a new study suggests.
FDA approves $3.5M Hemgenix gene therapy drug
Health News // 5 days ago
FDA approves $3.5M Hemgenix gene therapy drug
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The FDA approved a $3.5 million gene therapy treatment, Hemgenix, which treats people with Hemophilia B.
Adults with severe asthma may face higher risk of heart attack, stroke
Health News // 5 days ago
Adults with severe asthma may face higher risk of heart attack, stroke
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Adults with persistent asthma -- who use daily medication to control symptoms -- may be at increased risk of heart attack or stroke, as compared to people without this breathing difficulty, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Traffic fatalities at large biker rallies boost organ donations, transplants
Study: Traffic fatalities at large biker rallies boost organ donations, transplants
Benefits of 'bloodless medicine' boost surgery without transfusions
Benefits of 'bloodless medicine' boost surgery without transfusions
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
Traditional Medicare linked to better cancer outcomes than Medicare Advantage
Traditional Medicare linked to better cancer outcomes than Medicare Advantage
Sense of purpose may reduce risk of premature death
Sense of purpose may reduce risk of premature death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement