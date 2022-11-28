Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 28, 2022 / 9:35 AM

Some caregiving tasks may ease loneliness, others increase it

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A recent study found certain types of caregiving -- such as volunteering and caring for grandchildren -- offered protection against loneliness in people over age 50. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/dassel-989431/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=813666" target="_blank">Aline Dassel</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=813666" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
A recent study found certain types of caregiving -- such as volunteering and caring for grandchildren -- offered protection against loneliness in people over age 50. Photo by Aline Dassel/Pixabay

Taking care of a loved one can either be a break from loneliness or help to bring loneliness on, depending on your circumstances, new research shows.

Researchers broadly studied the issue, using data from 28 studies with more than 190,000 participants in 21 countries. They found certain types of caregiving -- such as volunteering and caring for grandchildren -- offered protection against loneliness in people over age 50.

Advertisement

However, for those caring for a spouse with complex health conditions, particularly dementia or Alzheimer's disease, caregiving was often a big risk factor for loneliness.

"Loneliness can leave people feeling isolated and disconnected from others -- and can have a wide range of negative effects on their physical and mental health," said lead author Samia Akhter Khan, a doctoral candidate at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College London, in the United Kingdom.

RELATED Middle-class Americans could be priced out of assisted living

"There is a pressing need to identify people who may be more vulnerable to feeling lonely -- and to develop targeted solutions to prevent and reduce loneliness in these population groups," she said.

Six out of seven studies conducted in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and China linked caring for grandkids or other children with lower loneliness.

Advertisement

Caring for a spouse was consistently associated with higher loneliness. And volunteering was linked with lower levels of loneliness in 5 out of 6 studies.

RELATED Staffing crisis leads to shortage of nursing home beds in U.S.

"This is the first review of its kind to investigate systematically the relationship between older people's caregiving and volunteering activities and loneliness," said co-author Matthew Prina, head of the Social Epidemiology Research Group at King's College London.

The findings were published recently in the journal Aging and Mental Health.

While causes of loneliness will vary from person to person, knowing who is most at risk can lead to targeted approaches to dealing with that issue, according to the study authors.

RELATED Untrained caregivers bear burden of complex medical tasks, report shows

Caregiving and volunteering have not yet been fully considered in loneliness research and interventions, the researchers recently reported in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science.

"Further research will now be necessary to investigate the needs of older caregivers - as well as to examine the barriers, opportunities and fulfilment of engaging in meaningful activities," Prina said in a journal news release.

"This could help shed light on the optimal 'dose' of volunteering and caring for grandchildren and identify ways to maximize their potential beneficial effects on combating loneliness in the over 50s," he added. "Respecting older adults for their contributions and valuing their unpaid activities will likely play an important role in mitigating loneliness."

Advertisement

All of the studies used were from higher-income countries and conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on coping with loneliness.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Sense of purpose may reduce risk of premature death
Health News // 16 minutes ago
Sense of purpose may reduce risk of premature death
Having a clear purpose in life could reduce your risk for premature death.
Traditional Medicare linked to better cancer outcomes than Medicare Advantage
Health News // 24 minutes ago
Traditional Medicare linked to better cancer outcomes than Medicare Advantage
Your chances of surviving cancer could depend on the type of Medicare plan you have, a new study reports.
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
Health News // 6 hours ago
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
On top of their other health hazards, electronic cigarettes may help rot your teeth, a new study suggests.
FDA approves $3.5M Hemgenix gene therapy drug
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA approves $3.5M Hemgenix gene therapy drug
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The FDA approved a $3.5 million gene therapy treatment, Hemgenix, which treats people with Hemophilia B.
Adults with severe asthma may face higher risk of heart attack, stroke
Health News // 4 days ago
Adults with severe asthma may face higher risk of heart attack, stroke
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Adults with persistent asthma -- who use daily medication to control symptoms -- may be at increased risk of heart attack or stroke, as compared to people without this breathing difficulty, a new study suggests.
COVID-19 vaccination can protect against reinfection
Health News // 4 days ago
COVID-19 vaccination can protect against reinfection
Even if you've already had COVID-19, you can still benefit from a vaccine that can help prevent another infection, a new study shows.
Simple substitutions can make holiday meals healthier
Health News // 4 days ago
Simple substitutions can make holiday meals healthier
For those who want to enjoy healthier versions of holiday foods, a registered dietitian from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston offers some easy suggestions.
Study: MRI scans show widespread brain changes in children with ADHD
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: MRI scans show widespread brain changes in children with ADHD
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Researchers said Wednesday they found changes in almost all the regions of the brain they investigated via MRI scan data of children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
Study: Eating a serving of dark, leafy greens daily may slow memory decline
Health News // 5 days ago
Study: Eating a serving of dark, leafy greens daily may slow memory decline
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- People who eat and drink more foods with flavonols -- found in certain fruits and vegetables, including kale, tomatoes, apples and oranges, plus tea and wine -- may have slower memory decline in older age, a study says.
Even a small amount of alcohol during pregnancy can change fetus' brain
Health News // 5 days ago
Even a small amount of alcohol during pregnancy can change fetus' brain
Exposure to even low levels of alcohol while in the womb can change the structure of the fetus' brain, according to Austrian researchers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
Study: Eating a serving of dark, leafy greens daily may slow memory decline
Study: Eating a serving of dark, leafy greens daily may slow memory decline
FDA approves $3.5M Hemgenix gene therapy drug
FDA approves $3.5M Hemgenix gene therapy drug
Study: MRI scans show widespread brain changes in children with ADHD
Study: MRI scans show widespread brain changes in children with ADHD
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement