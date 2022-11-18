Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 12:35 PM

Mothers less likely to meet recommended exercise levels

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
New research from the universities of Cambridge and Southampton in the United Kingdom suggests that fewer than half of mothers met recommended activity levels, a number that was even lower when the children were younger or there was more than one. Photo by Solis Images/Shutterstock
New research from the universities of Cambridge and Southampton in the United Kingdom suggests that fewer than half of mothers met recommended activity levels, a number that was even lower when the children were younger or there was more than one. Photo by Solis Images/Shutterstock

Something -- or rather, someone -- may be standing between moms and a regular exercise routine: their children.

New research from the universities of Cambridge and Southampton in the United Kingdom suggests that fewer than half of mothers met recommended activity levels, a number that was even lower when the children were younger or there was more than one.

Advertisement

"It is perhaps not unexpected that mothers who have young children or several children engage in less intense physical activity, but this is the first study that has quantified the significance of this reduction," said study author Keith Godfrey. He is a professor of epidemiology and human development at the Medical Research Council (MRC) Lifecourse Epidemiology Centre at Southampton.

"More needs to be done by local government planners and leisure facility providers to support mothers in engaging in physical activity," Godfrey said in a university news release.

Advertisement

For the study, the team analyzed data from 848 women who participated in the U.K. Southampton Women's Survey.

The women were aged 20 to 34, and were recruited between 1998 and 2002. The researchers followed up with them over the years.

The study found that women with school-aged children did an average of about 26 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity daily. For mothers with children aged 4 and younger, that was an average of 18 minutes per day.

RELATED Multidirectional sports are better for bones than running, study shows

Having a second or more children altered the average for the moms of school-age kids, who got about 21 minutes of exercise daily.

Mothers with multiple kids under age 5 didn't fit the mold, doing more light-intensity activity than those with children of school-age, the investigators found.

Regardless of whether their children were school-age or younger, fewer than 50% of mothers got the recommended 150 minutes per week of exercise.

RELATED Weightlifting, aerobic exercise can cut risk of early death from heart disease

"When you have small children, your parental responsibilities can be all-consuming, and it's often hard to find the time to be active outside of time spent caring for your children. Exercise is often therefore one of the first things to fall by the wayside, and so most of the physical activity mums manage to do seems to be of a lower intensity," said Dr. Kathryn Hesketh, from the MRC epidemiology unit at the University of Cambridge.

Advertisement

Moms do manage more physical activity when their kids go to school, Hesketh added.

"There are a number of possible reasons why this might be the case, including more opportunities to take part in higher-intensity activities with their children, you may return to active commuting, or feel more comfortable using time to be active alone," Hesketh suggested.

Rachel Simpson, a PhD student in the MRC epidemiology unit, pointed out that while the demands of being a mother may make it hard to find extra time, there are clear benefits -- both short-term and long-term -- to doing physical activity, especially that which increases your heart rate.

"We need to consider ways not only to encourage mums, but to make it as easy as possible for busy mums, especially those with younger children, to increase the amount of higher-intensity physical activity they do," Simpson said.

The findings were published online recently in the journal PLOS ONE.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more recommendations on physical activity for adults.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors

Latest Headlines

FDA approves diabetes drug teplizumab, first treatment to delay onset of disease
Health News // 15 minutes ago
FDA approves diabetes drug teplizumab, first treatment to delay onset of disease
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug that could delay the development of Type 1 diabetes (T1D).
Pfizer-BioNTech: Booster improves immunity against COVID-19 subvariants
Health News // 32 minutes ago
Pfizer-BioNTech: Booster improves immunity against COVID-19 subvariants
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday their latest Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine also shows effectiveness against new subvariants of the virus.
Indoor humidity may affect spread of COVID-19
Health News // 38 minutes ago
Indoor humidity may affect spread of COVID-19
It's sort of like the Goldilocks principle -- a room that's either too dry or too humid can influence transmission of COVID-19 and cause more illness or death, Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers say.
Exercise can improve outcomes for colon cancer patients
Health News // 8 hours ago
Exercise can improve outcomes for colon cancer patients
Getting regularly scheduled, moderate physical activity can help extend the lives of people with colon cancer, according to a new study.
Rate of premature births in U.S. rises above 10%
Health News // 21 hours ago
Rate of premature births in U.S. rises above 10%
More than 1 in every 10 births in the United States now occur prematurely, and the number of these more dangerous deliveries jumped by 4% during 2021, a new report from the March of Dimes shows.
Spending time in day care won't cause children to act out, study shows
Health News // 22 hours ago
Spending time in day care won't cause children to act out, study shows
Kids who spend long hours in day care centers aren't any more likely to become hitters, biters, hair pullers or bullies, a new study found.
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
Health News // 22 hours ago
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
A bout of COVID-19, even a milder one, may raise the risk of having a seizure in the next six months, a large new study suggests.
Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes
Health News // 1 day ago
Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes
In the United States, 5 million kids have an incarcerated parent. Those children have worse access to primary, dental and mental healthcare than their peers, the investigators found.
Wireless earbuds may help amplify sound for people with hearing loss
Health News // 1 day ago
Wireless earbuds may help amplify sound for people with hearing loss
ear buds
Annual flu shot many lower risk of death for people with heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Annual flu shot many lower risk of death for people with heart failure
People battling heart failure should make the time to get their flu shots now, a new study suggests. It could reduce pneumonia infections and cardiac complications.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement