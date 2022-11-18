Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 11:57 AM

Indoor humidity may affect spread of COVID-19

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Maintaining an indoor relative humidity between 40% and 60% is associated with lower rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths, they reported recently in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/asundermeier-448808/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=4076727" target="_blank">Anke Sundermeier</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=4076727" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Maintaining an indoor relative humidity between 40% and 60% is associated with lower rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths, they reported recently in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface. Photo by Anke Sundermeier/Pixabay

It's sort of like the Goldilocks principle -- a room that's either too dry or too humid can influence transmission of COVID-19 and cause more illness or death, Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers say.

Maintaining an indoor relative humidity between 40% and 60% is associated with lower rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths, they reported recently in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

Advertisement

Indoor conditions outside that range are associated with worse COVID-19 outcomes, according to the report.

"There's potentially a protective effect of this intermediate indoor relative humidity," said lead author Connor Verheyen, a doctoral student in the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology, in Cambridge, Mass.

RELATED Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19

The research team noted that most people are comfortable between 30% and 50% relative humidity. An airplane cabin is kept around 20%.

Until now, researchers have considered that COVID-19 could be influenced by the seasons, but they tended to examine the virus' patterns in the context of outdoor weather conditions.

Advertisement

The MIT team decided that other researchers might be looking in the wrong direction, given that people in most places spend more than 90% of their time indoors. Indoor conditions also are where most viral transmission occurs.

RELATED Hospitals seeing a surge of children with respiratory virus

For the study, the investigators combined COVID-19 data with meteorological measurements taken from 121 countries.

They gathered COVID-19 case counts and deaths from between January and August 2020, before vaccines were available, and then compared each day of data with an average estimated indoor humidity on that day.

For example, they reasoned that if outdoor temperatures fell below the typical human comfort range of 66 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit, folks would crank on the heat - and thus cause indoor humidity to fall.

RELATED Health effects increase with repeated COVID-19 infections

As a result, they found that indoor relative humidity tended to drop below 40% during colder periods, and that COVID-19 cases and deaths also spiked at those times.

The team also found a gradual rise of indoor humidity during tropical countries' summer season reflected in a gradual increase in COVID-19 deaths as humidity went past 60%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths tended to increase when a region's average estimated indoor humidity was lower than 40% or higher than 60%, regardless of the time of year.

Advertisement

Nearly all regions had fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths when average indoor humidity hovered in the "sweet spot" between 40% and 60%, the study authors said.

"We were very skeptical initially, especially as the COVID-19 data can be noisy and inconsistent," said co-researcher Lydia Bourouiba, director of the MIT Fluid Dynamics of Disease Transmission Laboratory. "We thus were very thorough trying to poke holes in our own analysis," she noted in an MIT news release.

Bourouiba said the team used a range of approaches to test the findings, including taking into account factors such as government intervention.

"Despite all our best efforts, we found that even when considering countries with very strong versus very weak COVID-19 mitigation policies, or wildly different outdoor conditions, indoor -- rather than outdoor -- relative humidity maintains an underlying strong and robust link with COVID-19 outcomes," Bourouiba said.

The researchers aren't sure why indoor humidity might have such an influence over COVID-19's virulence, but follow-up studies have suggested that germs might survive longer in respiratory droplets in either very dry or very humid conditions.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about COVID-19 risk in specific settings.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Mothers less likely to meet recommended exercise levels
Health News // 6 minutes ago
Mothers less likely to meet recommended exercise levels
New research suggests that fewer than half of mothers met recommended activity levels, a number that was even lower when the children were younger or there were more than one.
FDA approves diabetes drug teplizumab, first treatment to delay onset of disease
Health News // 20 minutes ago
FDA approves diabetes drug teplizumab, first treatment to delay onset of disease
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug that could delay the development of Type 1 diabetes (T1D).
Pfizer-BioNTech: Booster improves immunity against COVID-19 subvariants
Health News // 37 minutes ago
Pfizer-BioNTech: Booster improves immunity against COVID-19 subvariants
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday their latest Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine also shows effectiveness against new subvariants of the virus.
Exercise can improve outcomes for colon cancer patients
Health News // 8 hours ago
Exercise can improve outcomes for colon cancer patients
Getting regularly scheduled, moderate physical activity can help extend the lives of people with colon cancer, according to a new study.
Rate of premature births in U.S. rises above 10%
Health News // 21 hours ago
Rate of premature births in U.S. rises above 10%
More than 1 in every 10 births in the United States now occur prematurely, and the number of these more dangerous deliveries jumped by 4% during 2021, a new report from the March of Dimes shows.
Spending time in day care won't cause children to act out, study shows
Health News // 22 hours ago
Spending time in day care won't cause children to act out, study shows
Kids who spend long hours in day care centers aren't any more likely to become hitters, biters, hair pullers or bullies, a new study found.
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
Health News // 23 hours ago
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
A bout of COVID-19, even a milder one, may raise the risk of having a seizure in the next six months, a large new study suggests.
Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes
Health News // 1 day ago
Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes
In the United States, 5 million kids have an incarcerated parent. Those children have worse access to primary, dental and mental healthcare than their peers, the investigators found.
Wireless earbuds may help amplify sound for people with hearing loss
Health News // 1 day ago
Wireless earbuds may help amplify sound for people with hearing loss
ear buds
Annual flu shot many lower risk of death for people with heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Annual flu shot many lower risk of death for people with heart failure
People battling heart failure should make the time to get their flu shots now, a new study suggests. It could reduce pneumonia infections and cardiac complications.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement