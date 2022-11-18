Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Exercise can improve outcomes for colon cancer patients

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Exercise is even helpful for obese cancer patients, reducing inflammation and improving the bacterial communities of the gut's microbiome, a new showed. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/stevepb-282134/?utm_source=link-attribution&amputm_medium=referral&amputm_campaign=image&amputm_content=595529" target="_blank">Steve Buissinne</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amputm_medium=referral&amputm_campaign=image&amputm_content=595529" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Exercise is even helpful for obese cancer patients, reducing inflammation and improving the bacterial communities of the gut's microbiome, a new showed. Photo by Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Getting regularly scheduled, moderate physical activity can help extend the lives of people with colon cancer, according to a new study.

Exercise is even helpful for obese cancer patients, reducing inflammation and improving the bacterial communities of the gut's microbiome, the findings showed.

Advertisement

"Inflammation is a key process that drives colorectal cancer. We know a high BMI [body mass index] causes inflammation around the body," explained study co-author Cornelia Ulrich. She's executive director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.

"Obesity is on the verge of becoming the No. 1 cause of cancer in the United States, surpassing smoking. More than 13 cancers are linked to obesity," Ulrich said in an institute news release. "It's important we understand that moderate exercise can help colorectal cancer patients reduce inflammation, improve their gut health, and live longer -- even if they are overweight or obese."

RELATED Exercise during chemo may improve heart, lung function

Researchers found these benefits for patients independent of their BMI.

The study was conducted as part of the ColoCare Study of newly diagnosed colon cancer patients. Researchers in Germany as well as Utah assessed stool samples of 179 patients with stages 1-4 colon cancer enrolled between October 2010 and March 2018.

Advertisement

They found that higher physical activity levels were associated with greater gut microbiome diversity, an indicator of a healthy gut.

RELATED Weightlifting, aerobic exercise can cut risk of early death from heart disease

The findings were published in the American Journal of Cancer Research.

"A patient who is active has a more diverse microbiome and lower abundances of colorectal cancer-promoting bacteria, and higher amounts of bacteria that protect against colorectal cancer," said co-author Caroline Himbert, a research fellow with Ulrich's group.

"Our study suggests that nobody needs to be an athlete to get the benefits," she said in the release. "It can be easy activities. Just staying active is very beneficial."

RELATED Heart healthy lifestyle cuts odds for heart disease, cancer

Researchers called the findings an important step in understanding the impact of a healthy gut on colon cancer outcomes.

The study can't prove that exercise will keep colon cancer at bay. But the researchers said future studies should assess different effect sizes by exercise type, intensity and body composition.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly.

Excluding skin cancers, colon cancer is the third-most common cancer in the United States. More than 106,000 new cases of colon cancer and nearly 45,000 cases of rectal cancer are found each year, according to the American Cancer Society.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on colon cancer.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Rate of premature births in U.S. rises above 10%
Health News // 14 hours ago
Rate of premature births in U.S. rises above 10%
More than 1 in every 10 births in the United States now occur prematurely, and the number of these more dangerous deliveries jumped by 4% during 2021, a new report from the March of Dimes shows.
Spending time in day care won't cause children to act out, study shows
Health News // 15 hours ago
Spending time in day care won't cause children to act out, study shows
Kids who spend long hours in day care centers aren't any more likely to become hitters, biters, hair pullers or bullies, a new study found.
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
Health News // 15 hours ago
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
A bout of COVID-19, even a milder one, may raise the risk of having a seizure in the next six months, a large new study suggests.
Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes
Health News // 16 hours ago
Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes
In the United States, 5 million kids have an incarcerated parent. Those children have worse access to primary, dental and mental healthcare than their peers, the investigators found.
Wireless earbuds may help amplify sound for people with hearing loss
Health News // 17 hours ago
Wireless earbuds may help amplify sound for people with hearing loss
ear buds
Annual flu shot many lower risk of death for people with heart failure
Health News // 17 hours ago
Annual flu shot many lower risk of death for people with heart failure
People battling heart failure should make the time to get their flu shots now, a new study suggests. It could reduce pneumonia infections and cardiac complications.
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Health News // 18 hours ago
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Even moderate physical activity is associated with a 60% lower risk of death among breast cancer survivors -- a mortality risk similar to more active survivors, a new study suggests.
Vermont researchers report dangerous parasite found in foxes
Health News // 18 hours ago
Vermont researchers report dangerous parasite found in foxes
A rare parasitic disease that has long been documented in Europe seems to have taken root in the United States.
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Seven in 10 people experience adverse physical side effects from sipping a mind-altering South American brew called ayahuasca, and most people have mental health effects from drinking it, a new study says.
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Older adults who report being lonely face a higher risk of death within 30 days after non-elective surgery, highlighting the need for better recovery strategies, a large study of Medicare patients suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement