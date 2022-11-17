Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 2:56 PM

Rate of premature births in U.S. rises above 10%

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
The premature birth rate has now reached 10.5% of all births -- the highest level since 2007, according to the March of Dimes. Photo by Praisaeng/Shutterstock
The premature birth rate has now reached 10.5% of all births -- the highest level since 2007, according to the March of Dimes. Photo by Praisaeng/Shutterstock

More than 1 in every 10 births in the United States now occur prematurely, and the number of these more dangerous deliveries jumped by 4% during 2021, a new report from the March of Dimes shows.

The premature birth rate has now reached 10.5% of all births -- the highest level since 2007, according to the organization focused on maternal and infant health.

Advertisement

In fact, rates of premature delivery have been rising steadily since 2014, earning the United States a D+ on the March of Dimes' annual Report Card.

That means American women now live in one of the most dangerous developed nations in the world when it comes to childbirth.

RELATED FDA advisory panel recommends stopping sale of preterm birth drug

The pandemic probably played a big role in the uptick in premature births last year, the organization said.

"We know that the pandemic impacted the way that providers delivered care," Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, the March of Dimes' senior vice president and interim chief medical and health officer, said in a statement released with the report.

Advertisement

"Low staffing, resource issues, and fears around COVID-19 transmission put added pressure on providers to get patients delivered and out of maternity units in a timely fashion, and may have also contributed to increases in use of obstetric interventions such as inductions and cesareans," she explained. "These interventions have also been shown to contribute to the rise in preterm births, especially late preterm births."

RELATED Study: Tiny infants born to White mothers stand best chance of better care

Overall, there were more than 383,000 preterm births in the United States in 2021, with race playing a big role in an individual woman's risk.

Black and Native American women were 62% more prone to delivering a baby early in 2021 compared to white women, the report found. The premature birth rate for Black women rose from 14.4% in 2020 to 14.7% in 2021, while it increased from 11.6% to 12.3% for Native American women.

That's not overly surprising, the March of Dimes said, because, by their estimates, adequate prenatal care is lacking for just over 21% of Black women and nearly 27% of American Indian/Alaskan Native women.

RELATED Study: Racism tied to greater risk of premature births

Geography might play a role, as well, with some areas of the United States having worse rates of premature birth than others.

For example, nine states earned an "F" grade -- Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and West Virginia -- as did Puerto Rico, the report found. Only one state, Vermont, got an A- grade, the highest grade handed out.

Advertisement

There are far too many "low-risk" cesarean births occurring, as well, the March of Dimes believes.

"Overall, cesarean delivery rates increased from 31.8% to 32.1% in 2021 and represent nearly one-third of all births," the group said in the statement. "While cesarean birth is lifesaving in medically necessary situations, this form of delivery is a major surgery and does have immediate and long-term risks."

A new mother's health can suffer from complications linked to medically unnecessary C-sections, the March of Dimes noted, so cutting down on low-risk procedures could save lives.

Overall, "this year's report sheds new light on the devastating consequences of the pandemic for moms and babies in our country," said Stacey Stewart, president and CEO of March of Dimes. "While fewer babies are dying, more of them are being born too sick and too soon, which can lead to lifelong health problems," she noted.

"Pregnant women with COVID have a 40% higher risk of preterm birth and we know more women are starting their pregnancies with chronic health conditions, which can further increase their risk of complications," Stewart added. "It's clear that we're at a critical moment in our country and that's why we're urging policymakers to act now to advance legislation that will measurably improve the health of moms and babies."

Advertisement

More information

Find out more about preventing premature birth at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Spending time in day care won't cause children to act out, study shows
Health News // 1 hour ago
Spending time in day care won't cause children to act out, study shows
Kids who spend long hours in day care centers aren't any more likely to become hitters, biters, hair pullers or bullies, a new study found.
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
Health News // 1 hour ago
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
A bout of COVID-19, even a milder one, may raise the risk of having a seizure in the next six months, a large new study suggests.
Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes
Health News // 3 hours ago
Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes
In the United States, 5 million kids have an incarcerated parent. Those children have worse access to primary, dental and mental healthcare than their peers, the investigators found.
Wireless earbuds may help amplify sound for people with hearing loss
Health News // 3 hours ago
Wireless earbuds may help amplify sound for people with hearing loss
ear buds
Annual flu shot many lower risk of death for people with heart failure
Health News // 4 hours ago
Annual flu shot many lower risk of death for people with heart failure
People battling heart failure should make the time to get their flu shots now, a new study suggests. It could reduce pneumonia infections and cardiac complications.
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Health News // 4 hours ago
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Even moderate physical activity is associated with a 60% lower risk of death among breast cancer survivors -- a mortality risk similar to more active survivors, a new study suggests.
Vermont researchers report dangerous parasite found in foxes
Health News // 4 hours ago
Vermont researchers report dangerous parasite found in foxes
A rare parasitic disease that has long been documented in Europe seems to have taken root in the United States.
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Health News // 21 hours ago
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Seven in 10 people experience adverse physical side effects from sipping a mind-altering South American brew called ayahuasca, and most people have mental health effects from drinking it, a new study says.
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Older adults who report being lonely face a higher risk of death within 30 days after non-elective surgery, highlighting the need for better recovery strategies, a large study of Medicare patients suggests.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Health News // 23 hours ago
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 BA.5 variant has lost its dominance in the United States, according to the CDC. Two other variants -- BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 -- have replaced it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement