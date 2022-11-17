Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 10:39 AM

Vermont researchers report dangerous parasite found in foxes

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
Researchers in Vermont are reporting on two human cases of the disease, called alveolar echinococcosis (AE), which were caused by a European strain of the parasite E. multilocularis. They also found evidence of the strain in two red foxes in Virginia. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/jonpauling-19157087/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=7017260" target="_blank">Jon Pauling</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=7017260" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Researchers in Vermont are reporting on two human cases of the disease, called alveolar echinococcosis (AE), which were caused by a European strain of the parasite E. multilocularis. They also found evidence of the strain in two red foxes in Virginia. Photo by Jon Pauling/Pixabay

A rare parasitic disease that has long been documented in Europe seems to have taken root in the United States.

Researchers in Vermont are reporting on two human cases of the disease, called alveolar echinococcosis (AE), which were caused by a European strain of the parasite E. multilocularis.

Advertisement

They also found evidence of the strain in two red foxes in Virginia.

Until now, human cases of the disease in the United States had only been reported -- many years ago -- in Alaska and Minnesota. And those had been caused by North American strains of the E. multilocularis parasite, which are considered less virulent than European strains.

RELATED Lab-engineered antibody appears to protect from malaria, study shows

So the two Vermont patients represent the first cases of AE in the Eastern United States, and the first caused by a more harmful European strain.

"We haven't seen this before in the U.S.," said Dr. Louis Polish, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont College of Medicine.

Advertisement

He stressed that no one should be alarmed about their personal risk. "This disease is extremely rare," Polish said. "But we wanted to report this so physicians can have it on their radar."

RELATED Study: Common parasite in dogs resistant to drug treatments

He and his colleagues describe the cases in a research letter published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

E. multilocularis is a small tapeworm that infects canines, often coyotes and foxes, and is apparently fairly harmless to them. It has long been known to exist in North American wildlife, but human cases of AE have been rare.

Those human infections happen when a person unknowingly ingests eggs from the tapeworm -- through contaminated food or water, for instance. That results in a parasitic growth in the liver.

RELATED Gut cells alert immune system to invading parasites

On an imaging test, the growth looks a lot like a tumor, and when AE progresses to the point of causing symptoms, they include pain, jaundice, weakness and weight loss -- which also suggests cancer.

The first AE case in Vermont was identified incidentally in a 36-year-old woman who was undergoing routine monitoring for a thyroid condition. Tests showed that her liver enzymes were high, so doctors performed an ultrasound to see what was going on. That's when they found a large mass in her liver.

Advertisement

The mass was biopsied, and based on its appearance, her doctors suspected a parasite was to blame. She was referred to an infectious disease clinic, and eventually the diagnosis came back: She had AE, and the culprit was a European strain of E. multilocularis.

The second patient, an 82-year-old man, was diagnosed after he developed jaundice, and imaging revealed a mass in his liver.

Both patients are now stable, Polish said. The liver masses can often be surgically removed; in the case of the female patient, Polish noted, the mass was in a location that makes surgical removal too risky. She is awaiting a liver transplant.

Exactly how the patients contracted the parasite is unknown.

"The difficulty is, the incubation period for this parasite is very long," Polish said.

It can dwell in people's bodies for as long as 10 or 15 years before causing signs or symptoms. At that point, Polish said, it's very hard to pin down when and how it was contracted.

The researchers did try to genetically link the cases to a potential "animal reservoir." They tested stool samples from more than 400 foxes and coyotes in Virginia, and found that two foxes had genetic evidence of E. multilocularis.

Advertisement

Samples from both animals and both patients showed close resemblance to the Slovakian "E5" strain of the parasite.

How did a European strain find its way into American foxes?

"That's the $64,000 question," Polish said.

The cases may be the first in the United States, but not North America. Alberta, Canada, saw its first human case of AE about a decade ago, and the province has since become the continent's "hot spot" for the disease.

"We've had well over 20 cases confirmed now," said Dr. Stan Houston, an infectious disease specialist and professor emeritus at the University of Alberta.

He said the story began with veterinarians who found evidence of European strains of E. multilocularis in coyotes and rodents (who have a habit of eating coyote feces). It wasn't long before the first human AE case -- in a transplant patient whose immune system was suppressed due to anti-rejection medications.

Several of the subsequent patients, Houston said, were immune-compromised, too -- which might make people more vulnerable to becoming ill from the parasite, or speed the course of the infection.

Like Polish, Houston said no one knows how the European parasite made its way into Alberta coyotes. But it appears to be "very efficient" at spreading, he noted: In parts of the province, up to 80% of coyotes now carry the parasite.

Advertisement

Houston said that people could unwittingly ingest the parasite eggs if, say, they ate produce from a garden that a coyote had wandered through. It's not clear, he noted, whether pet dogs are an "important bridge." In theory, though, it's possible: A farm dog, for example, could eat a rodent with the parasite. From there a person who comes in contact with the dog's feces could be infected.

According to Polish's team, there have been recent reports of two pet dogs, in two U.S. states, having the parasite.

Both doctors stressed, though, that this is not something that should keep people up at night. Even in Europe, where human AE cases have been long-established, it's uncommon.

But Houston said it's important to keep an eye on diseases in animals, and remember that they can be transmitted to humans -- something the COVID pandemic has underscored.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on alveolar echinococcosis.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Health News // 17 hours ago
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Seven in 10 people experience adverse physical side effects from sipping a mind-altering South American brew called ayahuasca, and most people have mental health effects from drinking it, a new study says.
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Older adults who report being lonely face a higher risk of death within 30 days after non-elective surgery, highlighting the need for better recovery strategies, a large study of Medicare patients suggests.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Health News // 18 hours ago
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 BA.5 variant has lost its dominance in the United States, according to the CDC. Two other variants -- BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 -- have replaced it.
Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people
Health News // 20 hours ago
Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people
More than a billion young people are at risk for hearing loss because of listening to loud music at concerts and using earbuds and other personal listening devices, a new study suggests.
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
Health News // 20 hours ago
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
In a finding that illustrates racial disparities in the U.S. healthcare system, a new report finds that suicide rates dipped slightly among White Americans while rising for Black and Hispanic Americans.
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Health News // 21 hours ago
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have patterns of gene activity in their brains that differ from people without the condition, researchers from the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday.
Deaths from injuries, heart disease, suicide rise among millennials
Health News // 21 hours ago
Deaths from injuries, heart disease, suicide rise among millennials
Americans aged 25 to 44 -- so-called millennials -- are dying at significantly higher rates from three leading killers than similarly aged people just 10 years ago, the latest government data shows.
Psychologists overwhelmed by high demand for mental healthcare
Health News // 1 day ago
Psychologists overwhelmed by high demand for mental healthcare
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, a mental health crisis persists, a nationwide survey of U.S. psychologists reveals.
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Health News // 1 day ago
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds.
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
A new study found lung damage was more common in marijuana smokers than tobacco users.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement