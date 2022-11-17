Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 12:14 PM

Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
In the United States, 5 million kids have an incarcerated parent. Those children have worse access to primary, dental and mental healthcare than their peers, the investigators found. Photo by sakhorn/Shutterstock
In the United States, 5 million kids have an incarcerated parent. Those children have worse access to primary, dental and mental healthcare than their peers, the investigators found. Photo by sakhorn/Shutterstock

Children's health is jeopardized when they have a parent in prison, new research finds.

In the United States, 5 million kids have an incarcerated parent. Those children have worse access to primary, dental and mental healthcare than their peers, the investigators found.

Advertisement

And that puts the kids at risk of worse mental and physical health outcomes, according to the study.

"Exposure to parental incarceration is a key adverse childhood experience with physical and mental health impacts across the course of the lives of these kids," said Dr. Nia Heard-Garris from Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

RELATED ER visits rise among kids for benzonatate cough suppressant overdose

"They are exposed to nearly five times as many adverse childhood experiences as their peers, and we know that is also unfortunately associated with increased incidence of learning and developmental disabilities, physical health conditions, and mental health conditions in adulthood," Heard-Garris added in a hospital news release.

This situation disproportionately affects children who are Black, poor and live in rural areas, the findings showed.

For the study, the researchers used data from the 2019 National Health Interview Survey to assess the association of parental incarceration with healthcare access and usage among children aged 2 to 17 years.

Advertisement

Of just over 7,400 individuals, 467 experienced a parent in jail or prison. Adjusting the findings to produce national estimates, the researchers determined that exposure to parental incarceration was associated with an additional 2.2 million children lacking a usual source of care, 2 million with forgone dental care needs and 1.2 million with delayed mental healthcare needs. About 865,000 had forgone mental healthcare needs.

The findings held even after the researchers accounted for income, insurance status and living in rural areas.

"While children and adolescents are living with their other parent or caregiver, parental incarceration can disrupt access to care for them through the loss of health insurance and fewer caregivers to help with responsibilities like routine healthcare visits," said study co-author Dr. Tyler Winkelman from Hennepin Healthcare, in Minneapolis.

RELATED Pregnancy risks are greater for young teens, preteens

A variety of interventions are needed, including clinical screening tools, institutional efforts to support families and communities affected by incarceration, and policy changes to improve access to care, the study authors said.

Jails and prisons could make a difference by training staff on the impact of parental incarceration on children and families, the researchers suggested. They could assess parental needs at intake, link families to community resources, support family-friendly visits between parents and their children, and also support systems that affect the children, including schools.

Advertisement

Parent management training programs could help, the research team added, as could including caregivers and children in re-entry planning.

The findings were recently published online in Academic Pediatrics.

More information

The U.S. National Institute of Corrections has more on the children of incarcerated parents.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Children's asthma care may suffer when parent is depressed

Latest Headlines

Wireless earbuds may help amplify sound for people with hearing loss
Health News // 18 minutes ago
Wireless earbuds may help amplify sound for people with hearing loss
ear buds
Annual flu shot many lower risk of death for people with heart failure
Health News // 42 minutes ago
Annual flu shot many lower risk of death for people with heart failure
People battling heart failure should make the time to get their flu shots now, a new study suggests. It could reduce pneumonia infections and cardiac complications.
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Health News // 1 hour ago
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Even moderate physical activity is associated with a 60% lower risk of death among breast cancer survivors -- a mortality risk similar to more active survivors, a new study suggests.
Vermont researchers report dangerous parasite found in foxes
Health News // 1 hour ago
Vermont researchers report dangerous parasite found in foxes
A rare parasitic disease that has long been documented in Europe seems to have taken root in the United States.
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Health News // 18 hours ago
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Seven in 10 people experience adverse physical side effects from sipping a mind-altering South American brew called ayahuasca, and most people have mental health effects from drinking it, a new study says.
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Older adults who report being lonely face a higher risk of death within 30 days after non-elective surgery, highlighting the need for better recovery strategies, a large study of Medicare patients suggests.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Health News // 20 hours ago
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 BA.5 variant has lost its dominance in the United States, according to the CDC. Two other variants -- BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 -- have replaced it.
Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people
Health News // 21 hours ago
Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people
More than a billion young people are at risk for hearing loss because of listening to loud music at concerts and using earbuds and other personal listening devices, a new study suggests.
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
Health News // 21 hours ago
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
In a finding that illustrates racial disparities in the U.S. healthcare system, a new report finds that suicide rates dipped slightly among White Americans while rising for Black and Hispanic Americans.
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Health News // 22 hours ago
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have patterns of gene activity in their brains that differ from people without the condition, researchers from the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement