Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Brain scans shed light on how kids learn faster than adults

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Children have a rapid boost of GABA, an amino acid, during visual training, according to study results reported recently in the journal Current Biology. That GABA boost lasts after training ends. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/anilsharma26-13475484/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=7339441" target="_blank">Anil sharma</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=7339441" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Children have a rapid boost of GABA, an amino acid, during visual training, according to study results reported recently in the journal Current Biology. That GABA boost lasts after training ends. Photo by Anil sharma/Pixabay

Ever wonder why kids seem to pick up new knowledge and skills faster than adults?

A new study attributes the kids' mental prowess to differences in a brain messenger called GABA.

Advertisement

"Our results show that children of elementary school age can learn more items within a given period of time than adults, making learning more efficient in children," said Takeo Watanabe, a researcher and professor at Brown University.

Children have a rapid boost of GABA, an amino acid, during visual training, according to study results reported recently in the journal Current Biology. That GABA boost lasts after training ends.

RELATED NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder

In adults, concentrations of GABA stayed constant.

"It is often assumed that children learn more efficiently than adults, although the scientific support for this assumption has, at best, been weak, and, if it is true, the neuronal mechanisms responsible for more efficient learning in children are unclear," Watanabe said in a journal news release.

To study this issue, researchers used behavioral and state-of-the-art neuroimaging techniques on 13 elementary school-age kids and 14 adults. They found that visual learning triggered an increase of GABA in children's visual cortex. This is an area of the brain that processes visual information.

Advertisement

This finding predicts that training on new items rapidly increases the concentration of GABA in children, allowing the learning to be rapidly stabilized.

Researchers did additional experiments to back this up.

"In subsequent behavioral experiments, we found that children indeed stabilized new learning much more rapidly than adults, which agrees with the common belief that children outperform adults in their learning abilities," said researcher Sebastian Frank, now at the University of Regensburg, Germany. "Our results therefore point to GABA as a key player in making learning efficient in children."

RELATED Effects of childhood lead exposure carry over into old age, researchers find

These findings should encourage teachers and parents to give children many opportunities to acquire new skills, whether that's mastering math facts or learning to swim, researchers said.

The results imply that even if kids lack cognitive control or attention, they have highly efficient processing in this domain.

"Although children's brains are not yet fully matured and many of their behavioral and cognitive functions are not as efficient as in adults, children are not, in general, outperformed in their abilities by adults," Watanabe said. "On the contrary, children are, at least in some domains such as visual learning, superior in their abilities to adults."

Future research should examine differences in maturation rates between brain regions and functions, the authors said. More research could also include studying GABA responses in other types of learning, such as reading and writing.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on GABA.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Brain scans show key differences in boys and girls with binge eating disorder

Latest Headlines

Vermont researchers report dangerous parasite found in foxes
Health News // 21 minutes ago
Vermont researchers report dangerous parasite found in foxes
A rare parasitic disease that has long been documented in Europe seems to have taken root in the United States.
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Health News // 17 hours ago
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Seven in 10 people experience adverse physical side effects from sipping a mind-altering South American brew called ayahuasca, and most people have mental health effects from drinking it, a new study says.
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Older adults who report being lonely face a higher risk of death within 30 days after non-elective surgery, highlighting the need for better recovery strategies, a large study of Medicare patients suggests.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Health News // 18 hours ago
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 BA.5 variant has lost its dominance in the United States, according to the CDC. Two other variants -- BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 -- have replaced it.
Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people
Health News // 20 hours ago
Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people
More than a billion young people are at risk for hearing loss because of listening to loud music at concerts and using earbuds and other personal listening devices, a new study suggests.
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
Health News // 20 hours ago
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
In a finding that illustrates racial disparities in the U.S. healthcare system, a new report finds that suicide rates dipped slightly among White Americans while rising for Black and Hispanic Americans.
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Health News // 21 hours ago
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have patterns of gene activity in their brains that differ from people without the condition, researchers from the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday.
Deaths from injuries, heart disease, suicide rise among millennials
Health News // 21 hours ago
Deaths from injuries, heart disease, suicide rise among millennials
Americans aged 25 to 44 -- so-called millennials -- are dying at significantly higher rates from three leading killers than similarly aged people just 10 years ago, the latest government data shows.
Psychologists overwhelmed by high demand for mental healthcare
Health News // 1 day ago
Psychologists overwhelmed by high demand for mental healthcare
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, a mental health crisis persists, a nationwide survey of U.S. psychologists reveals.
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Health News // 1 day ago
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement