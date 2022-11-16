Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 2:47 PM

Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
Suicide rates for White people increased from 2000 to 2018, but then dropped from 18 per 100,000 people to 17 per 100,000 in 2020. But among Black and Hispanic people, the suicide rate continued to increase to nearly 8 per 100,000. Photo by MasimbaTinasheMadondo/Pixabay
Suicide rates for White people increased from 2000 to 2018, but then dropped from 18 per 100,000 people to 17 per 100,000 in 2020. But among Black and Hispanic people, the suicide rate continued to increase to nearly 8 per 100,000. Photo by MasimbaTinasheMadondo/Pixabay

In a finding that illustrates just how deeply racial disparities permeate the U.S. healthcare system, a new government report finds that suicide rates dipped slightly among White Americans while they rose for Black and Hispanic Americans.

"Although the recent decline in suicide rates for non-Hispanic White persons is encouraging, the continued increase for non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic persons is concerning," said study author Sally Curtin, a researcher for the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics.

Advertisement

"Suicide has declined recently for White persons, in total, and for those involving the three leading methods -- firearms and suffocation, including hangings, and poisoning," she added. "Rates continued to increase for Black and Hispanic persons for those involving firearms and suffocation. These differing trends deserve our attention."

Suicide rates for White people increased from 2000 to 2018, but then dropped from 18 per 100,000 people to 17 per 100,000 in 2020. But among Black and Hispanic people, the suicide rate continued to increase to nearly 8 per 100,000.

Advertisement

Still, the decline in suicide rates among White people appears to be short-lived, Curtin noted. Preliminary data for 2021 indicate suicide rates for all three race and ethnicity groups increased from 2020 to 2021, although the increase was less for White people (3%) compared with Black (13%) and Hispanic (8%) people, she said.

"It is well documented that COVID increased some of the risk factors for suicide, including mental health issues, substance use and financial stress," Curtin said. "However, these risk factors increased more for younger people and minority groups."

Suicide is a complex health issue, and there is never one single cause, said Doreen Marshall, vice president for mission engagement at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

RELATED Meditation, common drug, help people fight anxiety equally well, study says

Minorities may be especially vulnerable to suicide, she noted, because "suicide most often occurs when stressors and health issues converge to create an experience of hopelessness and despair," Marshall explained.

"Depression is the most common condition associated with suicide, and it is often undiagnosed or untreated. Minority populations face multiple barriers to healthcare perpetuated by structural racism," she said.

Ongoing stressors, including prolonged environmental stressors and past trauma, can also play a role. "We need more research to understand how racism and prejudice experienced by minority communities might contribute to suicide risk," Marshall added.

Advertisement

Protective factors that can help mitigate risk include access to mental healthcare, limiting access to guns, community support and cultural and religious beliefs that encourage connection and seeking help, she said.

"Suicide can be prevented," Marshall said. "It requires connecting people to necessary treatment before they are in a suicide crisis, advocating for better access to healthcare and working to ensure that in a moment of crisis a vulnerable person has limited access to means of committing suicide."

People need to know how to identify risk and look out for warning signs, such as changes in a person's usual speech, behavior and mood, she said.

"Having open, honest conversations about what you or someone else may be experiencing and feeling can help empower our friends, family, colleagues and communities to identify when they or someone they love is experiencing worsening mental health," Marshall said.

More information

For more on suicide, see the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Deaths from injuries, heart disease, suicide rise among millennials U.S. suicide rates climb in 2021 after declining for two years

Latest Headlines

Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people
Health News // 10 minutes ago
Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people
More than a billion young people are at risk for hearing loss because of listening to loud music at concerts and using earbuds and other personal listening devices, a new study suggests.
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Health News // 1 hour ago
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have patterns of gene activity in their brains that differ from people without the condition, researchers from the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday.
Deaths from injuries, heart disease, suicide rise among millennials
Health News // 1 hour ago
Deaths from injuries, heart disease, suicide rise among millennials
Americans aged 25 to 44 -- so-called millennials -- are dying at significantly higher rates from three leading killers than similarly aged people just 10 years ago, the latest government data shows.
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Older adults who report being lonely face a higher risk of death within 30 days after non-elective surgery, highlighting the need for better recovery strategies, a large study of Medicare patients suggests.
Psychologists overwhelmed by high demand for mental healthcare
Health News // 4 hours ago
Psychologists overwhelmed by high demand for mental healthcare
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, a mental health crisis persists, a nationwide survey of U.S. psychologists reveals.
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Health News // 5 hours ago
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds.
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
A new study found lung damage was more common in marijuana smokers than tobacco users.
Amazon announces virtual clinic available in 32 states
Health News // 18 hours ago
Amazon announces virtual clinic available in 32 states
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon announced on Tuesday a new virtual healthcare service, Amazon Clinic, which will allow patients to seek treatment from licensed clinicians through a message-based system.
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Health News // 19 hours ago
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Teachers in the United States experienced more anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic than healthcare, office and other workers, according to new research.
Houston researchers test experimental fentanyl-blocking vaccine
Health News // 1 day ago
Houston researchers test experimental fentanyl-blocking vaccine
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Scientists found that a vaccine worked to keep fentanyl out of the brain during lab-scale experiments using rats.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Chemicals in common products linked to uterine fibroid tumors
Study: Chemicals in common products linked to uterine fibroid tumors
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Amazon announces virtual clinic available in 32 states
Amazon announces virtual clinic available in 32 states
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Brain scans show key differences in boys and girls with binge eating disorder
Brain scans show key differences in boys and girls with binge eating disorder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement