Health News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 10:53 AM

Psychologists overwhelmed by high demand for mental healthcare

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
About 60% of licensed psychologists said they no longer can take on new patients and 72% said they have longer waitlists than before the pandemic, a recent survey found. Photo by tiyowprasetyo/Wikimedia Commons
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, a mental health crisis persists, a nationwide survey of U.S. psychologists reveals.

And growing demand for help with depression, anxiety and substance use issues means many psychologists across the United States are unable to take on new patients, according to the American Psychological Association's 2022 COVID-19 Practitioner Impact Survey

"The national mental health crisis continues," said Arthur Evans Jr., chief executive officer of the APA. "If you are struggling, know that you are not alone. Psychological science shows that social support is key to developing resilience, so if you are having difficulty accessing care in a timely way, reach out to others to find support and identify ways to cope."

Close to 2,300 licensed psychologists nationwide responded to the APA's third annual practitioner survey in late September and early October.

RELATED Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says

About 60% said they no longer can take on new patients and 72% said they have longer waitlists than before the pandemic. On average, psychologists said 15 people a week contact them seeking new care.

In all, 79% said they have seen more patients with anxiety disorders since the pandemic began. About 66% have seen increased demand for depression treatment; 47% for substance use treatment, and 64% for trauma. About two-thirds of psychologists said patients' symptoms are more severe this year.

Young people, especially 13- to 17-year-olds, represented the largest increases in seeking care. Many psychologists also saw a need for more care in kids under 13 and among 18- to 25-year-olds.

RELATED Kids' mental healthcare leaves parents in debt and in the shadows

Nearly half of psychologists reported a rising number of healthcare workers seeking treatment since the start of the pandemic.

"Having timely access to psychological services is critical for addressing the needs of those diagnosed with behavioral health challenges," Evans said in an association news release. "But we need to tackle this problem with a variety of solutions, beyond individual therapy."

He cited the need to support and expand the psychologist workforce; to integrate behavioral health into primary care, and use technology and innovation to reach more patients.

RELATED Feds seek applications for grants to expand mental health centers

About 11% of psychologists now see all patients in person, up from 4% in 2021. More than half (58%) see some patients remotely and some in person. About 31% see all patients via telehealth.

The APA noted that telehealth can expand access to care for patients from underserved communities, including those in rural areas and people of color. The APA continues to advocate for expanded coverage of telehealth by insurance companies.

With the high patient demand, about 45% of psychologists said they feel burned out. But 60% said they have sought peer consultation or support to manage it. About 77% said they were able to practice self-care and 63% said they have been able to maintain a positive work-life balance.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on mental health disorders.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

