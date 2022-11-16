Trending
Health News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 10:56 AM

Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Older adults who report being lonely face a higher risk of death within 30 days after non-elective surgery, a large study of Medicare patients suggests. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/16124683-16124683/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=5065787" target="_blank">Murray Rudd</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=5065787" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Older adults who report being lonely face a higher risk of death within 30 days after non-elective surgery, a large study of Medicare patients suggests. Photo by Murray Rudd/Pixabay

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Older adults who report being lonely face a higher risk of death within 30 days after non-elective surgery, highlighting the need for better recovery and support strategies, a large study of Medicare patients suggests.

In a research letter published Wednesday in JAMA Surgery, a team of investigators from the University of Michigan noted that more than 40% of older adults regularly experience loneliness -- and loneliness has been associated with an increased risk of medical conditions including stroke, cardiovascular disease and dementia -- and early death.

And yet, it has remained unclear whether loneliness influences post-operative outcomes, and if so, how to optimize support for seniors following surgery.

The study involved a retrospective analysis of data from the Health and Retirement Study, linked with Medicare claims from 2004 to 2016. It included roughly 4,400 Medicare patients, averaging 75 years old, who underwent general, plastic, vascular or gynecological surgery.

Loneliness was calculated based on participants' self-reporting on a standardized survey asking about lack of companionship, feeling left out, and feeling isolated from others; and researchers looked at 30-day mortality following surgery.

Overall, 36 of 3,830 patients, or 0.9%, of people in the group who underwent elective surgery, and 46 of 623, or 7.4%, in the non-elective surgery group, died.

According to the researchers, loneliness was not associated with 30-day mortality among patients undergoing elective surgery.

But among those patients undergoing non-elective surgery, loneliness was associated with greater risk of death at 30 days: the odds of death increased by 76% for every incremental point increase in the standardized survey's self-reported loneliness score.

The investigators said this highlights the need for better intervention. Potential strategies might include closer postoperative follow-up, either in-person or remotely.

They added that so-called "care navigators," who help patients navigate the complexities of the healthcare system, or community networks such as Meals on Wheels, could be used early on in post-operative period to provide better support.

The researchers noted that self-reporting of loneliness is considered to be highly accurate.

