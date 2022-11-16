Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 2:59 PM

Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter
Researchers estimated that from 0.67 to 1.35 billion teens and young people are at risk for hearing loss. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/thomaswolter-92511/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=6917765" target="_blank">Thomas Wolter</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=6917765" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Researchers estimated that from 0.67 to 1.35 billion teens and young people are at risk for hearing loss. Photo by Thomas Wolter/Pixabay

More than a billion young people are at risk for hearing loss because of listening to loud music at concerts and using earbuds and other personal listening devices, a new study suggests.

"There is an urgent need for governments, industry, and civil society to prioritize global hearing loss prevention by promoting safe listening practices," the study authors said in a BMJ Global Health news release.

Advertisement

The researchers include Lauren Dillard, of the department of otolaryngology head & neck surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston.

For the study, Dillard and her colleagues estimated the number of people at risk by gauging the prevalence of unsafe listening practices among teens and young adults.

RELATED Experts offer tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids

The investigators used 33 studies that had data on more than 19,000 participants, aged 12 to 34. Seventeen of the studies focused on personal listening devices (PLDs, such as smartphones, headphones and earbuds) and 18 were based on loud entertainment venues.

With a global population in that age group of 2.8 billion and the prevalence of PLD use and attendance at loud entertainment venues ranging from 24% to 48%, the researchers estimated that from 0.67 to 1.35 billion teens and young people are at risk for hearing loss.

Advertisement

Smartphones, headphones and earbuds are problematic because of precarious and unregulated sound levels. Most users typically choose volumes as high as 105 dB -- far higher than levels generally considered safe, the researchers said.

RELATED Hearing loss after chemotherapy common, study finds

Safe levels are 80 dB for adults and 75 dB for kids, according to past research. Average entertainment venue volume ranges from 104 to 112 dB, the study authors noted.

There were some limitations to the research. The many studies reviewed varied in design with no standardized methodology. The estimate also didn't account for recent changes to policies on safe listening in some countries or regions.

About 430 million people globally have disabling hearing loss, the World Health Organization estimates.

RELATED Cochlear implants linked to new bone growth, may hurt hearing, study says

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on hearing loss.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
Health News // 12 minutes ago
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
In a finding that illustrates racial disparities in the U.S. healthcare system, a new report finds that suicide rates dipped slightly among White Americans while rising for Black and Hispanic Americans.
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Health News // 1 hour ago
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have patterns of gene activity in their brains that differ from people without the condition, researchers from the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday.
Deaths from injuries, heart disease, suicide rise among millennials
Health News // 1 hour ago
Deaths from injuries, heart disease, suicide rise among millennials
Americans aged 25 to 44 -- so-called millennials -- are dying at significantly higher rates from three leading killers than similarly aged people just 10 years ago, the latest government data shows.
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Older adults who report being lonely face a higher risk of death within 30 days after non-elective surgery, highlighting the need for better recovery strategies, a large study of Medicare patients suggests.
Psychologists overwhelmed by high demand for mental healthcare
Health News // 4 hours ago
Psychologists overwhelmed by high demand for mental healthcare
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, a mental health crisis persists, a nationwide survey of U.S. psychologists reveals.
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Health News // 5 hours ago
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds.
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
A new study found lung damage was more common in marijuana smokers than tobacco users.
Amazon announces virtual clinic available in 32 states
Health News // 17 hours ago
Amazon announces virtual clinic available in 32 states
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon announced on Tuesday a new virtual healthcare service, Amazon Clinic, which will allow patients to seek treatment from licensed clinicians through a message-based system.
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Health News // 19 hours ago
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Teachers in the United States experienced more anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic than healthcare, office and other workers, according to new research.
Houston researchers test experimental fentanyl-blocking vaccine
Health News // 1 day ago
Houston researchers test experimental fentanyl-blocking vaccine
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Scientists found that a vaccine worked to keep fentanyl out of the brain during lab-scale experiments using rats.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Chemicals in common products linked to uterine fibroid tumors
Study: Chemicals in common products linked to uterine fibroid tumors
Amazon announces virtual clinic available in 32 states
Amazon announces virtual clinic available in 32 states
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Brain scans show key differences in boys and girls with binge eating disorder
Brain scans show key differences in boys and girls with binge eating disorder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement