Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 5:57 PM

Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Ayahuasca seems generally safe to use, but the psychoactive decoction can cause an array of physical and mental adverse effects, a new study says. This preparation includes B. caapi and P. viridis, the most traditional combination of plants used to make the brew. Photo courtesy of Daniel Perkins, University of Melbourne, Australia
Ayahuasca seems generally safe to use, but the psychoactive decoction can cause an array of physical and mental adverse effects, a new study says. This preparation includes B. caapi and P. viridis, the most traditional combination of plants used to make the brew. Photo courtesy of Daniel Perkins, University of Melbourne, Australia

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Seven in 10 people experience adverse physical side effects from sipping a mind-altering South American brew called ayahuasca, and most people have mental health effects from drinking it, a new study says.

But such effects are typically not severe enough to require medical attention, according to an analysis of a global survey published Wednesday in the journal PLOS Global Public Health.

Advertisement

Ayahuasca is a psychoactive, or hallucinogenic, plant-based tea native to the Amazon, where it has a centuries-long history of healing use in traditional medicine, according to the article.

But contemporary ritual use of ayahuasca has been expanding worldwide for mental health purposes and spiritual and personal growth.

RELATED Psychedelics may be future of depression treatment, experts say

While previous clinical trials and observational studies have explored its medical and psychological benefits, research is lacking on ayahuasca's immediate or long-term adverse effects.

So, an international team of researchers from Australia, Brazil, Spain and Switzerland, led by Daniel Perkins, senior research fellow in the University of Melbourne's School of Population and Global Health in Australia, set out to explore the balance of risks and benefits from ayahuasca's use.

Advertisement

The scientists used data from an online Global Ayahuasca Survey collected between 2017 and 2019 that involved nearly 11,000 participants from 50-plus countries.

RELATED Psychedelic brew ayahuasca may cause hallucinations

The participants were at least 18 years old and had used ayahuasca at least once. Information on their age, physical and mental health, and history and context of ayahuasca use was collected.

Acute physical health adverse effects were reported by 69.9% of the survey sample, with 2.3% reporting the need for subsequent medical attention, the researchers said.

The most common physical effects were vomiting and nausea, which affected 68.2% of participants, headache, at 17.8%, and abdominal pain, at 12.8%.

RELATED Government must return hallucinogenic tea

According to the study, physical adverse effects were related to a person's older age at initial use of ayahuasca, having a physical health condition, higher lifetime ayahuasca use, having a previous substance use disorder diagnosis, and taking ayahuasca in a non-supervised context.

In addition, adverse mental health effects "in the weeks or months following consumption" were reported by 55.9% of the survey's participants, the article said.

Such mental health effects included hearing or seeing things, experienced by 28.5% of ayahuasca users in the survey, feeling disconnected or alone, 21%, and having nightmares or disturbing thoughts, 19.2%.

However, roughly 88% of people drinking the brew "considered such mental health effects as part of a positive process of growth or integration," the researchers said, while about 12% sought professional support for these effects.

Advertisement

Mental health adverse effects were "positively associated" with anxiety disorders, physical health conditions, and the strength of the acute spiritual experience, the researchers said, and "negatively associated" with ayahuasca's use in religious settings.

"While there is a high rate of adverse physical effects and challenging psychological effects from using ayahuasca, they are not generally severe, and most ayahuasca ceremony attendees continue to attend ceremonies, suggesting they perceive the benefits as outweighing any adverse effects," the article concludes.

However, a better understanding of the psychoactive decoction's potential adverse effects may help screen and support vulnerable people, and help policy makers decide on potential regulation and public health responses, the investigators added.

Latest Headlines

Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Older adults who report being lonely face a higher risk of death within 30 days after non-elective surgery, highlighting the need for better recovery strategies, a large study of Medicare patients suggests.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Health News // 2 hours ago
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 BA.5 variant has lost its dominance in the United States, according to the CDC. Two other variants -- BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 -- have replaced it.
Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people
Health News // 3 hours ago
Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people
More than a billion young people are at risk for hearing loss because of listening to loud music at concerts and using earbuds and other personal listening devices, a new study suggests.
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
Health News // 3 hours ago
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
In a finding that illustrates racial disparities in the U.S. healthcare system, a new report finds that suicide rates dipped slightly among White Americans while rising for Black and Hispanic Americans.
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Health News // 4 hours ago
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have patterns of gene activity in their brains that differ from people without the condition, researchers from the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday.
Deaths from injuries, heart disease, suicide rise among millennials
Health News // 4 hours ago
Deaths from injuries, heart disease, suicide rise among millennials
Americans aged 25 to 44 -- so-called millennials -- are dying at significantly higher rates from three leading killers than similarly aged people just 10 years ago, the latest government data shows.
Psychologists overwhelmed by high demand for mental healthcare
Health News // 7 hours ago
Psychologists overwhelmed by high demand for mental healthcare
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, a mental health crisis persists, a nationwide survey of U.S. psychologists reveals.
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Health News // 8 hours ago
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds.
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
A new study found lung damage was more common in marijuana smokers than tobacco users.
Amazon announces virtual clinic available in 32 states
Health News // 21 hours ago
Amazon announces virtual clinic available in 32 states
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon announced on Tuesday a new virtual healthcare service, Amazon Clinic, which will allow patients to seek treatment from licensed clinicians through a message-based system.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Amazon announces virtual clinic available in 32 states
Amazon announces virtual clinic available in 32 states
Study: Chemicals in common products linked to uterine fibroid tumors
Study: Chemicals in common products linked to uterine fibroid tumors
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement