Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 15, 2022 / 9:35 AM

Patients with ankle osteoarthritis often have good outcomes with surgery

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A recent study compared total ankle joint replacement with ankle fusion, a procedure where the ankle joint is pinned to prevent movement, finding that both significantly improved patients' quality of life. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/engin_akyurt-3656355/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=3031502" target="_blank">Engin Akyurt</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=3031502" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
A recent study compared total ankle joint replacement with ankle fusion, a procedure where the ankle joint is pinned to prevent movement, finding that both significantly improved patients' quality of life. Photo by Engin Akyurt/Pixabay

Patients with advanced ankle osteoarthritis have two surgical options to restore their quality of life, and the good news is a new study shows both have good outcomes.

Deciding which one is better depends on the patient.

Advertisement

"Our aim in this trial was to provide the data that patients need to make informed decisions about these operations," said study author Andrew Goldberg, a consultant orthopedic surgeon for University College London (UCL).

"We've clearly shown that both joint replacement and fusion provide significant patient benefits. We also found that the type of joint replacement seems to have an effect, but this needs further research," he added in a university news release.

RELATED Genes may predict treatment response in rheumatoid arthritis, study finds

The study compared total ankle joint replacement with ankle fusion, a procedure where the ankle joint is pinned to prevent movement.

The trial included 280 patients aged 50 to 85 who underwent procedures meant to relieve pain caused by advanced osteoarthritis. Half had total ankle replacement, while the other half had ankle fusion surgery.

Advertisement

The researchers compared the two procedures, finding that both significantly improved patients' quality of life. Patients were assessed before their operation and 12 months after surgery.

RELATED Study: Steroid injection reduces pain, aids mobility with hip osteoarthritis

The investigators then also looked at the type of total ankle replacement most used in the United Kingdom. Compared to ankle fusion, they found significant improvement in clinical scores and quality of life with this type of total ankle replacement.

Patients who also had osteoarthritis in surrounding joints had better clinical outcomes with total joint replacement than with ankle fusion. In ankle fusion, the shin bone is pinned to the foot's uppermost bone, the study authors explained, but while the ankle joint can't move, the 30 other joints within the foot still can.

About 42% of the patients had arthritis in the surrounding joints, according to an MRI done before their procedures, even though some had no pain in those joints.

RELATED Arthritis drug shows promise against autoimmune disease scleroderma

Patients with joint replacement also had better range of movement than those with ankle fusion, the study found.

The "study shows how important it is to know the health of the surrounding joints before the patient undergoes surgery, which may involve an MRI, as it could help inform which procedure might be better for the patient," said Goldberg, an honorary associate professor at UCL Surgery & Interventional Science.

Advertisement

Patient side effects after the procedures also differed.

Those with total ankle replacement required more time for their wounds to heal and were more likely to have some nerve damage.

Those who had ankle fusion surgery were more likely to experience blood clots in the legs because they were immobilized for longer. These could be treated with medication.

"This is the largest study of its kind to be completed in this field, providing robust findings, thanks to the teams across the U.K. who contributed and ensured high data quality," said Kashfia Chowdhury, of the Comprehensive Clinical Trials Unit at UCL.

The findings were published Nov. 14 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The study was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on osteoarthritis.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

ER visits rise among kids for benzonatate cough suppressant overdose
Health News // 17 minutes ago
ER visits rise among kids for benzonatate cough suppressant overdose
Increasing numbers of young children are showing up in emergency rooms after accidentally ingesting the cough suppressant benzonatate, U.S. health officials reported Tuesday.
Study: Chemicals in common products linked to uterine fibroid tumors
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: Chemicals in common products linked to uterine fibroid tumors
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A new scientific study released Monday connects an increase in women suffering from uterine fibroids and everyday consumer products that use environmental phthalates.
Brain scans show key differences in boys and girls with binge eating disorder
Health News // 22 hours ago
Brain scans show key differences in boys and girls with binge eating disorder
The brains of girls and boys who have binge eating disorder show key differences, according to a new study.
Genetic variant may be linked to cancer of the appendix
Health News // 23 hours ago
Genetic variant may be linked to cancer of the appendix
While appendix cancer is rare, for a small percentage of patients the disease may be linked to a particular genetic variant, a new study suggests.
Health effects increase with repeated COVID-19 infections
Health News // 23 hours ago
Health effects increase with repeated COVID-19 infections
Every time a person gets infected with COVID-19, their risk of dying or suffering serious long-term health problems increases dramatically, a new study has found.
More teens getting weight-loss surgery -- but Black patients lack access
Health News // 1 day ago
More teens getting weight-loss surgery -- but Black patients lack access
A growing number of U.S. teenagers are undergoing weight-loss surgery, but the figures suggest many still lack access to the procedures -- especially underinsured Black and Hispanic kids.
Studies link low vitamin D with higher risk for diabetes among Black Americans
Health News // 3 days ago
Studies link low vitamin D with higher risk for diabetes among Black Americans
Too little of the "sunshine vitamin" -- vitamin D -- in Black Americans could raise their odds of developing diabetes, new research suggests.
'Tripledemic' is overwhelming U.S. emergency departments
Health News // 4 days ago
'Tripledemic' is overwhelming U.S. emergency departments
Emergency rooms are clogged with people who are waiting for inpatient beds or other care and it's causing a crisis, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).
Some schools cite liability fears for failing to stock asthma inhalers
Health News // 4 days ago
Some schools cite liability fears for failing to stock asthma inhalers
Some U.S. school administrators don't keep life-saving albuterol asthma inhalers on hand because they're afraid of getting sued for misuse.
Gene editing with CRISPR technology may boost cancer treatment
Health News // 4 days ago
Gene editing with CRISPR technology may boost cancer treatment
Gene editing has for the first time produced modified immune cells finely honed to target and attack cancer cells, researchers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Chemicals in common products linked to uterine fibroid tumors
Study: Chemicals in common products linked to uterine fibroid tumors
Gene editing with CRISPR technology may boost cancer treatment
Gene editing with CRISPR technology may boost cancer treatment
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Health effects increase with repeated COVID-19 infections
Health effects increase with repeated COVID-19 infections
Brain scans show key differences in boys and girls with binge eating disorder
Brain scans show key differences in boys and girls with binge eating disorder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement