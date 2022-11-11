Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 11, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Gene editing with CRISPR technology may boost cancer treatment

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Investigators in a recent study edited the genes of immune cells to add 175 newly isolated cancer-specific immune receptors. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/mirerek8-22707502/?utm_source=link-attribution&ampamputm_medium=referral&ampamputm_campaign=image&ampamputm_content=6517209" target="_blank">Miroslaw Miras</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&ampamputm_medium=referral&ampamputm_campaign=image&ampamputm_content=6517209" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Investigators in a recent study edited the genes of immune cells to add 175 newly isolated cancer-specific immune receptors. Photo by Miroslaw Miras/Pixabay

Gene editing has for the first time produced modified immune cells finely honed to target and attack cancer cells, researchers say.

A team used the gene editing tool CRISPR to alter immune cells drawn from 16 patients who had a variety of solid cancers, including colon, breast and lung.

Advertisement

According to a report in the journal Nature, the genes of these immune cells were edited to add 175 newly isolated cancer-specific immune receptors. That would allow the cells to recognize and target mutations in the patients' own cancer cells, researchers said.

"This is a leap forward in developing a personalized treatment for cancer, where the isolation of immune receptors that specifically recognize mutations in the patient's own cancer are used to treat the cancer," said co-author Dr. Antoni Ribas. He's a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles and director of the Tumor Immunology Program at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

RELATED Gene editing on ticks promises insights into disease prevention

"The generation of a personalized cell treatment for cancer would not have been feasible without the newly developed ability to use the CRISPR technique to replace the immune receptors in clinical-grade cell preparations in a single step," Ribas said in a center news release.

Advertisement

Every cancer patient has different and specific receptors on their immune cells that seek out and target tumors.

Because these receptors are different within every patient, researchers have been looking for an efficient way to isolate these targets and insert them back into immune cells, creating a personalized immunotherapy to treat individual cancers.

RELATED Genetic engineering tech promises to sterilize disease-spreading mosquitoes

In this study, up to three preparations of gene-edited immune cells were infused back into patients after they'd received chemotherapy, for a total of 37 infusions for the 16 patients.

The immune cells successfully attacked the patients' tumors, researchers said, preferentially targeting the cancers over all other immune challenges within their bodies.

Biopsies revealed that the genetically altered cells frequently represented the top 20% of immune cells in the cancer.

RELATED Mini CRISPR system promises easier cell engineering, gene therapy

Two patients had side effects from the immunotherapy, one coming down with fever and chills and the other with confusion, researchers said. Both recovered promptly.

CRISPR has been previously used to remove specific genes so the immune system could ramp up its attack on cancer cells. This is the first time the technique has been used to insert new cancer-specific targets into immune cells, the researchers said.

The findings will also be presented Thursday at the annual meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, in Boston and virtually.

Advertisement

More information

The American Cancer Society has more about immunotherapy.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

3 million U.S. youth use tobacco products, FDA and CDC report
Health News // 11 hours ago
3 million U.S. youth use tobacco products, FDA and CDC report
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Nationwide, roughly 3 million middle school and high school students reported using a tobacco product in the latest national survey, and e-cigarettes and flavored cigars topped cigarette use.
Global COVID-19 infection rates may far exceed reported cases, WHO says
Health News // 13 hours ago
Global COVID-19 infection rates may far exceed reported cases, WHO says
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Global COVID-19 infection rates may far exceed previously reported cases because routine surveillance underestimates them, a World Health Organization-led study says.
Sex can trigger an asthma attack
Health News // 15 hours ago
Sex can trigger an asthma attack
Much like intense exercise, vigorous sex can trigger an asthma attack in folks with the chronic lung disease, according to new research.
Study: Immigrants pay more in healthcare premiums, taxes than they receive in care
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: Immigrants pay more in healthcare premiums, taxes than they receive in care
A new study shows immigrants are paying a lot more through healthcare premiums and related taxes than they actually use in care.
Signing up for 'food stamps' could boost brain health
Health News // 17 hours ago
Signing up for 'food stamps' could boost brain health
Signing up for "food stamps" might help lower-income seniors preserve their mental capabilities, a new U.S. study suggests.
Smartphones are chock full of allergens, asthma triggers, study finds
Health News // 17 hours ago
Smartphones are chock full of allergens, asthma triggers, study finds
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Smartphones are found everywhere, handled and viewed constantly -- and, as it turns out, a bountiful source of elevated levels of allergens and asthma triggers, a new study says.
CDC investigating deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC investigating deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Federal officials are investigating a listeria outbreak across multiple states that has killed at least one person and hospitalized 13 others.
Effects of childhood lead exposure carry over into old age, researchers find
Health News // 1 day ago
Effects of childhood lead exposure carry over into old age, researchers find
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Cognitive functioning is worse in older adults who were exposed to lead contamination during childhood, new research suggests.
Meditation, common drug, help people fight anxiety equally well, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Meditation, common drug, help people fight anxiety equally well, study says
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A type of meditation that helps people become more aware of their thoughts and feelings in the present moment is as effective as a "gold standard" antidepressant to treat patients with anxiety disorders, a study says.
Surgery may improve outcomes for patients with leg artery disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Surgery may improve outcomes for patients with leg artery disease
If you have chronic limb-threatening ischemia plus a sufficient major (saphenous) leg vein to redirect blood flow, bypass surgery is a better bet than minimally invasive endovascular therapy, research revealed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dentists' water lines linked to rare bacterial infections, CDC warns
Dentists' water lines linked to rare bacterial infections, CDC warns
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
CDC investigating deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese
CDC investigating deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese
CDC issues new guidelines on prescribing opioids for pain
CDC issues new guidelines on prescribing opioids for pain
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement