Nov. 9, 2022 / 10:28 AM

Vaping addiction rises among U.S. teens

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A survey for 2022 found about 2.5 million adolescents used e-cigarettes, with 27.6% of adolescents using the devices daily. That was compared to 2.1 million and 24.7% in 2021. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay

More American youth than ever are so addicted to e-cigarettes that they vape within 5 minutes of waking up in the morning, a new analysis shows.

While that percentage was around just 1% in 2017, it increased every year after that. It reached 10.3% by 2021, researchers reported.

"The increasing intensity of use of modern e-cigarettes highlights the clinical need to address youth addiction to these new high-nicotine products over the course of many clinical encounters," senior study author Dr. Jonathan Winickoff said in a Massachusetts General Hospital news release. He is a pediatrician at the hospital and a professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

In the study, the researchers culled data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey, which looks at tobacco use among middle and high school students.

RELATED Drinking, smoking drop among U.S. teens while vaping, pot use rise

The survey for 2022 found about 2.5 million adolescents used e-cigarettes, with 27.6% of adolescents using the devices daily. That was compared to 2.1 million and 24.7% in 2021.

Not only that, but the age at which youths started using e-cigarettes dropped between 2014 and 2021 by 1.9 months per year, the researchers added.

The intensity at which youths use the products and their addiction to them increased after companies began using protonated nicotine, which is created by adding acid to the e-cigarette liquid, according to the study. This makes the nicotine easier to inhale.

Between 2014 and 2018, median e-cigarette use was three to five days per month. That grew to six to nine days per month in 2019-2020 and 10 to 19 days per month in 2021.

The findings were published Monday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on electronic cigarettes.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

New discovery may speed early detection of Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 53 minutes ago
New discovery may speed early detection of Alzheimer's disease
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. researchers have discovered a new tool that may help physicians diagnose Alzheimer's disease earlier -- and with a simple blood test -- once a person develops mild cognitive impairment.
Women have molecular advantage in recovering from kidney injury
Health News // 1 hour ago
Women have molecular advantage in recovering from kidney injury
Apparently women have an advantage at the molecular level that protects them from a form of cell death that occurs in injured kidneys, a new study in mice has discovered.
Investigational drug may offer relief from Parkinson's-related constipation
Health News // 23 hours ago
Investigational drug may offer relief from Parkinson's-related constipation
An experimental drug may help people with Parkinson's disease find relief from constant constipation -- a common and troublesome feature of the disease.
Many nervous patients show up for dental appointments while high
Health News // 23 hours ago
Many nervous patients show up for dental appointments while high
More and more nervous patients are showing up stoned for dental appointments, often forcing dentists to postpone treatment until the patient sobers up, new survey data shows.
Sleep disturbances, daytime sleepiness plague 3 in 10 U.S. adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Sleep disturbances, daytime sleepiness plague 3 in 10 U.S. adults
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Three in 10 U.S. adults have trouble sleeping, nearly as many experience daytime sleepiness, and many play catch-up on their days off work to erase sleep deficits, a new study suggests.
Switching diuretics may not make a difference in treating heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Switching diuretics may not make a difference in treating heart failure
Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
Experimental drug may lower hard-to-treat high blood pressure
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental drug may lower hard-to-treat high blood pressure
Some patients with high blood pressure can't get it under control with standard medications, but a new study shows an experimental drug is up to the task of treating these tough-to-treat cases.
Dementia plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says
Health News // 1 day ago
Dementia plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The prevalence of dementia in the United States is declining among people over age 65, falling dramatically from 2000 to 2016, a RAND Corp. study says.
Study shows Paxlovid reduces risk of long COVID
Health News // 1 day ago
Study shows Paxlovid reduces risk of long COVID
The antiviral pill Paxlovid not only reduces hospitalization and death after catching COVID-19: New research shows it also cuts the chances of long COVID by roughly 25%.
Many saved by CPR recall lucid experiences of death
Health News // 1 day ago
Many saved by CPR recall lucid experiences of death
In a new study, investigators found that about 20% of patients recalled lucid experiences of death that occurred while they were seemingly unconscious and dying.
