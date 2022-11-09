Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 1:26 PM

Meditation, common drug, help people fight anxiety equally well, study says

By Judy Packer-Tursman
"Mindfulness" meditation that helps people become more aware of their thoughts and feelings in the present moment was as effective as a commonly used "gold standard" antidepressant to treat patients with anxiety disorders, researchers said Wednesday. Photo by Pexels/Pixabay
"Mindfulness" meditation that helps people become more aware of their thoughts and feelings in the present moment was as effective as a commonly used "gold standard" antidepressant to treat patients with anxiety disorders, researchers said Wednesday. Photo by Pexels/Pixabay

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A type of meditation that helps people become more aware of their thoughts and feelings in the present moment is as effective as a "gold standard" antidepressant to treat patients with anxiety disorders, researchers said Wednesday.

Findings from the study, led by Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C., were published in JAMA Psychiatry.

Advertisement

The scientists said a guided mindfulness-based stress reduction program worked as well as the drug escitalopram, sold under brand names including Lexapro and Cipralex.

Instructors taught several techniques involved in mindfulness meditation, including breath awareness, directing attention to one body part at a time and observing how it feels, and using stretching and movements designed to bring awareness to the body.

RELATED Study: 'Mindfulness' may help boost mental health, but it has limits

Nationwide, the use of meditation increased more than threefold, from 4.1% in 2012 to 14.2% in 2017, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

In October, the United States Preventive Services Task Force for the first time recommended screening for anxiety disorders in children over age 8 and adolescents, the researchers noted.

They said they anticipate that evidence from their study, plus the influential panel's screening recommendation, will prompt broader coverage of mindfulness-based therapy as an effective treatment for anxiety disorders.

RELATED Mindfulness techniques may help ease migraine, study says

"Our study provides evidence for clinicians, insurers, and healthcare systems to recommend, include and provide reimbursement for mindfulness-based stress reduction as an effective treatment for anxiety disorders because mindfulness meditation currently is reimbursed by very few providers," Dr. Elizabeth Hoge, the study's first author, said in a news release.

Hoge, who is director of Georgetown's Anxiety Disorders Research Program and an associate professor of psychiatry at Georgetown, noted several advantages to mindfulness meditation.

It doesn't require a clinical degree to train mindfulness facilitators, and sessions can be done outside of a medical setting, such as at a school or community center, she said.

RELATED Mindfulness could help prevent obesity in children

"Generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and agoraphobia are anxiety disorders associated with considerable distress, impairment in functioning and increased risk for suicide," the research paper's introduction said.

Currently prescribed drugs for the disorders can be very effective, but many patients may have trouble getting them, may not respond to them or may find side effects, such as nausea and drowsiness, a barrier to consistent treatment, the release said.

Advertisement

While standardized mindfulness-based interventions, such as mindfulness-based stress reduction, can decrease anxiety, the researchers said that prior to their study the interventions had not been compared to effective, first-line anti-anxiety drugs.

The investigators recruited 276 patients, averaging 33 years old, most of them women, from three hospitals in Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C. Patients were randomly assigned to a mindfulness-based stress reduction program or escitalopram.

Meditation was offered weekly for eight weeks via 2 1/2-hour, in-person classes, a day-long weekend retreat and 45-minute daily home practice exercises.

The study participants' anxiety symptoms were evaluated when they enrolled, again after eight weeks of intervention, then at 12 weeks and 24 weeks after enrollment. The clinical evaluators did not know whether the patients had received the drug or therapy.

The researchers said they used a standardized tool to measure the severity of people's anxiety symptoms, which dropped about 30% for both groups.

Hoge conceded that while mindfulness meditation works, "not everyone is willing to invest the time and effort to successfully complete all of the necessary sessions and do regular home practice which enhances the effect."

She added that the researchers do not know how phone apps that offer guided meditation compare with in-person, weekly group classes.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Surgery may improve outcomes for patients with leg artery disease
Health News // 2 hours ago
Surgery may improve outcomes for patients with leg artery disease
If you have chronic limb-threatening ischemia plus a sufficient major (saphenous) leg vein to redirect blood flow, bypass surgery is a better bet than minimally invasive endovascular therapy, research revealed.
New discovery may speed early detection of Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 3 hours ago
New discovery may speed early detection of Alzheimer's disease
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. researchers have discovered a new tool that may help physicians diagnose Alzheimer's disease earlier -- and with a simple blood test -- once a person develops mild cognitive impairment.
Vaping addiction rises among U.S. teens
Health News // 3 hours ago
Vaping addiction rises among U.S. teens
More American youth than ever are so addicted to e-cigarettes that they vape within 5 minutes of waking up in the morning, a new analysis shows.
Women have molecular advantage in recovering from kidney injury
Health News // 4 hours ago
Women have molecular advantage in recovering from kidney injury
Apparently women have an advantage at the molecular level that protects them from a form of cell death that occurs in injured kidneys, a new study in mice has discovered.
Investigational drug may offer relief from Parkinson's-related constipation
Health News // 1 day ago
Investigational drug may offer relief from Parkinson's-related constipation
An experimental drug may help people with Parkinson's disease find relief from constant constipation -- a common and troublesome feature of the disease.
Many nervous patients show up for dental appointments while high
Health News // 1 day ago
Many nervous patients show up for dental appointments while high
More and more nervous patients are showing up stoned for dental appointments, often forcing dentists to postpone treatment until the patient sobers up, new survey data shows.
Sleep disturbances, daytime sleepiness plague 3 in 10 U.S. adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Sleep disturbances, daytime sleepiness plague 3 in 10 U.S. adults
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Three in 10 U.S. adults have trouble sleeping, nearly as many experience daytime sleepiness, and many play catch-up on their days off work to erase sleep deficits, a new study suggests.
Switching diuretics may not make a difference in treating heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Switching diuretics may not make a difference in treating heart failure
Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
Experimental drug may lower hard-to-treat high blood pressure
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental drug may lower hard-to-treat high blood pressure
Some patients with high blood pressure can't get it under control with standard medications, but a new study shows an experimental drug is up to the task of treating these tough-to-treat cases.
Dementia plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says
Health News // 1 day ago
Dementia plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The prevalence of dementia in the United States is declining among people over age 65, falling dramatically from 2000 to 2016, a RAND Corp. study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Dementia plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says
Dementia plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says
Many nervous patients show up for dental appointments while high
Many nervous patients show up for dental appointments while high
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
Sleep disturbances, daytime sleepiness plague 3 in 10 U.S. adults
Sleep disturbances, daytime sleepiness plague 3 in 10 U.S. adults
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement